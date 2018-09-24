1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do yourself a favor DO NOT go here. Very small dealership. The sales process started off okay. People were friendly, and the sales manager was informative. Once I purchased the car - it went downhill. Accounting AND the sales person called me and told me my car was finally here after a week. In between the time of them telling me my car is here, the accounting manager calls me and asked for the account number to my old/current car, so they can send the pay off amount. I gave it to them along with everything else! But they "misplaced it" - I gave it to them again.... So I called my insurance company to changed over to the new (Which my insurance went up $80 per month, when I was told it should go down with having an Acura..) 7 hours later I get a call and they said there was a "mix up" .. your car is not here, and you have to wait. After I was excited for the day? Seriously? So I asked for All Season Mats for free - figured that's the least they can do... they said they can offer me 10% off. Nice.. but no thanks.. I finally pick up my car, it was a mess. I had to deal with another sales person, the finance person was rude, very curt, and was rushing... didn't review the leasing contract with me... I had to ask ALL of the questions. At this point... I thought I was done with them... I called the bank of my previous car 2 weeks later, and they said they haven't received the payoff amount. Well at this point I own 2 cars. I called Acura, asked to speak to the manager.. he said there was a mix up in our accounting department and the check was never sent, we are overnighting it now. Really? Then an hour later.. he calls back and says - we sent it 2 weeks ago and they never cashed it... It's on them (meaning the bank). Well it's on the both of them, someone should have followed up knowing that 19K is still in their bank account - simple account management. TO THIS DAY, I am reaching out to my current bank and trying to get this whole thing situated. Finally, my bank receives the check and the dealership is short $64.. of course. Over it. For the purposes of this review, I have decided not to use names. However, I would highly suggest not going to this dealership. I am moving my service to another dealership. That's how upset I am. Read more