Luv Toyota
Customer Reviews of Luv Toyota
Errik and Kelly are fantastic!
by 03/24/2022on
Working with Errik Gordon from Luv Toyota was awesome from Day 0. I put a reasonable deposit down, was given a time frame, and my Rav4 arrived a few weeks early! For those concerned with pricing -- I paid MSRP plus a small add-on fee for some overall protection (rust, interior etc). I was an out of state buyer but Errik and his team made it a pain-free process. Kelly in finance was even able to bet out my credit union! 10/10 -- would absolutely buy from them again -- especially in the crazy market we're in.
Scheduled Services
by 05/21/2019on
The team at Luv Toyota certainly exceeded my expectations! When I brought my 2016 Highlander in for scheduled services, I was surprised to find that the work was performed on time and with no additional unplanned services added on. Their waiting area was comfortably furnished and made the wait seem shorter than it was. The services were done correctly and they had me back on the road again before long! Thanks, Luv Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Experience That Ended Well
by 07/07/2014on
Update: A salesman from Luv Toyota (who we did not deal with or experience a problem with) personally came to our home to apologize for the bad experience. He refunded us the money for the cost of the registration, title work, and inspection. We are glad that our money was refunded, but most of all we think that the salesman taking the problem upon himself and apologizing on behalf of the dealership for something that he had no say in really says something about Luv Toyota's commitment to customer satisfaction. Overall, the experience was still somewhat of a hassle, but we were very happy with the sales aspect of the dealership and we are certain that Luv Toyota puts their customers' satisfaction over anything else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great dealership
by 06/24/2014on
Best car buying experience the staff was great and friendly. very clean and comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I "LUV" my new Toyota!
by 02/04/2008on
I was very happy with my experience in purchasing my new Sequoia from Luv Toyota. I have to say that the entire process from start to finish was a great one..................I felt comfortable from the minute I walked in as the staff seemed to truly be interested in helping me and had no problem answering all of my questions. I probably drove them nuts! I am thrilled with my new Sequoia and the kids are too! Thanks to the entire staff at Luv Toyota ...........