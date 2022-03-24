4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Update: A salesman from Luv Toyota (who we did not deal with or experience a problem with) personally came to our home to apologize for the bad experience. He refunded us the money for the cost of the registration, title work, and inspection. We are glad that our money was refunded, but most of all we think that the salesman taking the problem upon himself and apologizing on behalf of the dealership for something that he had no say in really says something about Luv Toyota's commitment to customer satisfaction. Overall, the experience was still somewhat of a hassle, but we were very happy with the sales aspect of the dealership and we are certain that Luv Toyota puts their customers' satisfaction over anything else. Read more