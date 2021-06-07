Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Kingston
VW = Very Welcome
by 07/06/2021on
The Kingston VW experience was very welcoming. My wife and I went to check out the new ID4 EV, and we took it for a test ride and really liked the vehicle. Our sales rep Stefan was outstanding, answered all our questions was not pushing us to do anything but experience the vehicle and then go off and decide what we wanted to do. When we called him back to work out a deal, he put us in the hands of the Kingston VW team and we worked out all the details and picked up our new EV. After the sale we had questions and Stefan and the VW team were there answering our questions and making us feel like they cared. Go check out the ID4 EV at VW of Kingston
VW = Very Welcome
by 07/06/2021on
The Kingston VW experience was very welcoming. My wife and I went to check out the new ID4 EV, and we took it for a test ride and really liked the vehicle. Our sales rep Stefan was outstanding, answered all our questions was not pushing us to do anything but experience the vehicle and then go off and decide what we wanted to do. When we called him back to work out a deal, he put us in the hands of the Kingston VW team and we worked out all the details and picked up our new EV. After the sale we had questions and Stefan and the VW team were there answering our questions and making us feel like they cared. Go check out the ID4 EV at VW of Kingston
Volkswagen of Kingston - 2020 Tiguan SE
by 03/03/2020on
DO NOT BUY ANOTHER CAR until you visit Volkswagen of Kingston. We purchased a 2020 VW Tiguan and just love it! It is elegant and distinct in style, economical on fuel, has more features than we will ever need, great warranties and in a very reasonable price range. With that, we had the most pleasant experience when we met Nicole Palladino, VW Elite Certified, Sales & Leasing Consultant. She is extremely knowledgeable, responsive, professional and offers a no pressure approach. Nicole walked us through all the features and spent as much time as we needed. Perfect! The dealership was spotless, had a great selection of vehicles in the showroom and in inventory, the support team and management were all very pleasant and supportive. It all came together just the way we had hoped. We drove 2 ½ hrs to their dealership and will do it again the next time we need a vehicle. Take the time to meet Nicole at Volkswagen of Kingston. You will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEWARE --- Do NOT send your car for service....
by 05/24/2019on
BEWARE ….. Paid 1,557.00 to have rear engine seal replaced in a 2010 CC because I had an oil leak …. Went to pick up my car AFTER paying, car was in the parking lot with the engine in PIECES …. Nuts & bolts sitting under the hood … not to mention the LAKE OF OIL that spilled out as soon as the car was started! I just prepared letters to BBB and NYS Attorney General. The car was TOWED back to the dealership because it broke down driving it home and has been in their possession ever since because I REFUSE to pay $5,600 for a USED ENGINE ….When I said that I was NOT going to pay them any more money and I would rather pay a lawyer, Marquis Brunson, the service manager told me “do whatever you have to do!” So, that’s what I’m doing. I am warning everyone who is considering bringing their vehicle in for service. If anyone would like more information, I’ve got all the photos of my vehicle, timeline of all our communications and well as copies of our email correspondences …. I will gladly forward them to you. I am quickly approaching the 60 day mark …. And my car is still in THEIR POSSESSION….And the owner REFUSES to even call you as requested SEVERAL TIMES...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tammy at VW of Kingston is the best!
by 11/03/2018on
She really took great care of us, and above all is straightforward and totally mellow. We knew what we wanted and she didnât try to up sell or change our minds, she just let us discuss the process and guided us with any questions. It was an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do Not Use This Dealership
by 11/30/2017on
Either fraud or incompetence we have been treated terribly by this dealer. The Sales Manager, Chris V. was rude, hostile from the get go and ended the conversation by saying "Call your lawyer." The salesman, Rico R. never reached out to remedy the mistake that landed my 87 year old father in a car without the safety features we wanted. I guess all the stereotypes about car salesmen are true. I feel demoralized and ripped off. The Sales team made no effort towards goodwill.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchasing my 2017 Passat at Heart VW of Kingston
by 03/15/2017on
I had the opportunity to work with Mr. Casale (Johnny) when purchasing my new 2017 TSI Passat after VW's buy-back of my 2012 TDI (diesel) Passat. First off, I really enjoyed my 2012 Passat, so I had no problem with purchasing another. I met Johnny when I inquired about VWs buy-back program. He was up front with the process. At that time, there was a possibility of purchasing a "new" 2015 DIESEL Passat (I love my diesels). Johnny told me it was a not certain bet that I could purchase it (2015 diesel), but I put down a deposit anyways, just in case. To keep a long story short, after I did all of the paperwork required of me by VW to give back my 2012 Passat, I purchased a 2017 Passat (at the time, VW isn't allowed to sell the 2015 diesels they have on the lot). With Johnny's help, I picked out the 2017 Passat that I wanted; Heart VW had it on the lot. We did the "pre-purchase" paper work then and there (early February). My appointment for the turn in was just this past Monday (13 March). The process was VERY SIMPLE. Within an hour, I was driving away in my new 2017 Passat. Besides Johhny being an up-front guy, I've always done well with Heart VW for my servicing needs. They do the job, on time, and correct on the first try. It is a VERY GOOD dealership to work with, and Johnny is a great guy to discuss your car wants and needs with. He'll steer you right. So once again, thank you Johnny and thank you Heart VW for a very pleasant experience.
Heart VW is an awesome place to buy a vehicle!
by 03/01/2017on
I have bought a few cars from heart VW and the reason is simple bc I love VW and I love the way I'm treated there. I bought all my cars from Tammy. I can text or call her anytime w a question and she is always there to help. She is super patient and makes sure she gets u into a vehicle that fits your every need. If it wasn't for Tammy, I prob would have tried a dif brand vehicle by now. Service is also very accommodating. If I ever have a problem they get me right in and make sure I'm satisfied w the work preformed. I currently drive a Passat and with my growing family I'm waiting for the new Tiguan to come out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not only would I recommend this dealership...
by 02/01/2017on
But I have done so many times. I can't decide which I most enjoy -- my numerous VW cars purchased from VW of Kingston, or working with Tammy Phillips during the purchase process. Tammy is just terrific. She knows her stuff, is helpful every step of the way and she makes the whole purchase process a pleasure. It's no wonder I have become a VW junkie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 01/19/2017on
Bought my second VW from this dealership and have great experiences each time. Johnny Casale was great to work with...no pressure, knowledgeable, smart, and a great sense of humor. We ended up getting a 2014 Jetta for my son for college commuting and will be going back in a month to work with Johnny on a new Golf Sportwagen for the rest of the family. Ask for Johnny...you'll be glad you did.
Fantastic!!!
by 03/29/2016on
This is the second car I have purchased from Rico and both times he was great and honest. He is super friendly and helpful! Joe and Alexa in finance were also great to work with! Love this place and love my new car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and Quick experience
by 08/03/2015on
My husband and I were on the market for a VW and had specific requests for model, color, and features. We met with Anthony who was able to find us exactly what we wanted and was very knowledgeable about the car we wanted and how it compared to other things we were interested in. He was efficient, friendly, and straightforward which made the buying process smooth and easy. On the day we were picking up the car, Anthony came to pick us up from the Kingston train station since we were coming into the city. He was very accommodating to our needs and time. Definitely recommend buying a car from this location and having Anthony as your sales rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
[non-permissible content removed], Incompetent, Unhelpful
by 08/01/2015on
Chris V, the owner, says this review is uncalled for, but we hope to save others the grief, hardship, and financial penalty we have suffered. 1. BAIT AND SWITCH: We purchased a 2015 Passat on June 27, based on ads that offered $1,000 cash back and 0% APR for financing. We received neither. The salesman said it was either/or for these (not what the ad says), and we chose the cash back; he also insisted we had to purchase by June 30 to receive the offer. Mr. V inaccurately asserts that the TrueCar offer we negotiated may not be combined with the $1k cash back, but the TrueCar certificate does not support this. VW of Kingston also gave us $1,000 less on a trade-in than the Blue Book value for our pristine car; we were willing to accept thisbut still assuming the promised cash back. So they really fleeced us for $2,000. Ouch. 2. INCOMPETENT CLERK: There is a required title form that apparently cannot be replaced, and the title clerk got the information on this wrong not once, not twice, not three times, but FOUR TIMESincluding tearing the page. Mr. V said, They probably wont accept this, but do me a favor and try. We invested 8+ hours of time in additional trips to the DMV and dealership, and still had to charm the agent to accept the paperwork. No one at the dealership offered so much as an apology. This is the fifth Volkswagen we have owned, and the first time we have been swindled by a dealer or received such shoddy treatment. It may be homophobia (we are a gay couple); it may be prejudice against those of us who live in the metro New York area; but, more likely, they are just mean, lying, and incompetent. YOU CAN DO BETTER; GO SOMEWHERE ELSE.
Amazing Service!
by 07/07/2015on
I contacted Kingston VW from Milwaukee for a specific, certified pre-owned Tiguan that I was looking for, and Anthony Pappalardi responded immediately to assist me. I worked exclusively with Anthony to negotiate a price, extended VW CPO warranty, a way to ship the vehicle to Wisconsin, and he knocked it out of the park. He was professional, prompt, full of positive energy, and really wanted me to get the deal I needed. He also worked with other Kingston VW departments on my behalf and fostered expedited paperwork to Milwaukee and back to complete the transaction, and he very efficiently coordinated with the vehicle transport company to load the vehicle for shipment - which was completed like clockwork. My new Tiguan arrived in perfect condition and exactly as advertised as a CPO VW. Kingston VW works amazingly with a modern, Internet-based purchase, and Anthony was the one who made it happen for me. My many thanks to Anthony and the team at Kingston!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesperson / Tammy P
by 05/01/2015on
I recently purchased a new 2015 VW Passat TDI at VW of Kingston. I would recommend that you seek out Tammy from their sales department. I found her to be honest and straight forward in my dealings with her.i believe she will truly try to get you the best deal , an advocate for you when the deal is to be finalized with her sales manager. I do realize that her goal is to sell you a car and for the dealership to make a profit. However, I do believe Tammy will do her best to get you the deal you want. An honest and straight forward salesperson ,VW of Kinston has one,ask for Tammy !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service and quick and efficient
by 04/10/2015on
I was helped by both Anthony and George and they were extremely in both helping me find a vehicle within my budget and also getting out of the dealership within a timely manner. They were both polite and made the experience fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Service
by 02/26/2015on
I was sold a used car at the end of January. Within one week of having the car it: failed emissions due to a cut wire, oil consumption problem (had to fill 3 times in 1 week), leak in the water pump and problems with the ignition switch. My car has been at a separate dealership getting serviced for over 3 weeks. VW is refusing to take ownership of a PRE-EXISTING condition which the warranty clearly states the dealership is responsible for. Not only that, but the GM has not returned the 4 phone calls I have put in to him. A separate manager, Chris Vitellaro, used his time to speak to me in a rude and offensive manner stating, "this isn't Walmart where you can just return a toaster, haven't you ever even bought a car before?" Yes, I have purchased vehicles before. And no, this isn't a toaster, it's an extremely expensive automobile that you sold me defective. I hope no one has to go through the horrible service I have experienced. VW has only proven to me that they evade responsibility in any way possible and have extremely poor customer service skills. Not only am I writing reviews based on my experience there but I intend to contact the NY State Attorney General to inform him of the service I have received.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best new car purchase experience in 25 years
by 11/29/2014on
The price for a 2014 Jetta wagon TDI was the best that I had seen in CT and NY. The sales person, Mike Palladino quickly confirmed the Edmunds Price which I given online, had the car ready in two days with all the paper work ready to go. This Jetta replaced an 2004 one which had over 318K miles on it and recently died. Would highly recommend this dealer along with Mike Palladino to anyone looking to buy a new volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New VW GTI 2015
by 08/26/2014on
We traded our Jeep Wrangler for 2015 VW GTI. Love our new car! Tammy P was our customer representative. We cannot recommend her highly enough. Professional and accommodating, patient and very professional. It was a real pleasure meeting her and she exceeded our expectations. We have dealt with many dealerships in past years but this one was most definitely the most pleasant and stress free. If you ever need a VW contact Tammy. The woman knows her cars. She was truly wonderful! Thank you Tammy and be sure we will pass your business cards to all of our friends. Mags and Jacek
tammy was great, again.
by 07/26/2014on
I have been doing business with this dealer for 10+ years. My last two new VWs Tammy P was the sales person that helped me. I was quite happy with the Jetta I was driving when I saw a deal on the Passat with the new 1.8 turbo so I called Tammy. She had me come down, take a test drive and told me a ton about the car. I had to get back to work so Tammy ran the numbers and gave me a call right away. We agreed on a deal and closed promptly the next day. Tammy knows how busy I am this time of year and how little time I had. She made sure the car was ready when I got there and it only took minutes to close. I have always had great service at VW of Kingston.
Kudos to VW of Kingston and Anthony P
by 04/20/2014on
My sales consultant, Anthony P, made the purchase of a 2014 VW Jetta Hybrid SEL the best car buying experience I ever had in all the years I have purchased vehicles. I have purchase vehicles from Honda, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Buick, GMC, Mitsubishi and VW dealerships over the years. I rank VW of Kingston and, in particular, Anthony P at the top of the list. I would strongly recommend prospective car buyers consider purchasing a VW product from Anthony P of VW of Kingston. His professionalism, integrity, and superb customer relations skill set made my purchasing experience well worth the 90 minute drive from my home. VW of Kingston is an honest dealership. No bait and switch like the other dealerships, such as Mazda of Poughkeepsie and Wayne Mazda, use to hoodwink buyers into their show rooms. I intend to purchase 1-2 more VW cars from VW of Kingston. Anthony P is the go to sales consultant. What a gem of a person. All car salesmen should take a page out of Anthony P's playbook.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence
by 01/08/2014on
In a word, excellence. I live in Upstate New York, not far from Syracuse but I expanded my search for a new or low mileage 2013 VW Jetta TDi to over 100 miles. After reviewing and calling multiple dealers I found VW of Kingston not only had a price and car that could not be out matched, they also provided the best sales experience I have yet experienced. Carlos R. and the sales team of VW of Kingston were professional and sincere from the word Hello. Of course like any good salesman he followed up with me multiple times but also kept only to my area of interest and did not try to offer anything I wasn't looking for. I contacted Carlos a few days before the end of the year but didn't have a day off and time to drive the 121 miles to buy the car until New Years Eve. Since it is a day most businesses close early I was slightly hard pressed to get the check cut and get there early. When my car insurance agency closed early Carlos quickly contacted an on-call agent who confirmed the adjustment to my policy and kept the ball rolling for my purchase that afternoon. So I headed out late afternoon driving through some of the worst weather we've had this year in Upstate in my 2005 Outback 2.5 XT to trade it in on my new Jetta TDi. Two and a half hours later I pulled into the dealership which is under major reconstruction and found Carlos waiting with a warm smile and handshake. They stayed open late on New Years Eve to take my trade and sell me my new car for the New Year. The car with just over 8,000 miles looked immaculate. Even though it was getting late Carlos took the time to walk me through many of the notable features of the car, made sure I had all the booklets and documentation that came with it and extended every courtesy before we shook hands once again and I drove away a very happy customer. I highly recommend Volkswagen of Kingston to anyone interested in a great sales experience. The cars speak for them selves really, but salesmanship and service are not the products of an assembly line.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If you’re in the market for a new or used Volkswagen in Kingston, you’ve landed in the right place! Here at Volkswagen of Kingston, we pride ourselves in the quality vehicles we have on our lot, as well as the customer service we provide for every customer that walks through our doors. Because the auto industry is constantly coming out with new products and information, you can rest easy knowing that we can help you sort it all out!
Our vast knowledge of the product we sell, combined with our passion for serving you, makes us certain that you’ll be thrilled with your new vehicle and with Volkswagen of Kingston. So, come take us for a test drive, and let us prove to you that we’re the best dealership in the Volkswagen realm!
1 Comments