5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In a word, excellence. I live in Upstate New York, not far from Syracuse but I expanded my search for a new or low mileage 2013 VW Jetta TDi to over 100 miles. After reviewing and calling multiple dealers I found VW of Kingston not only had a price and car that could not be out matched, they also provided the best sales experience I have yet experienced. Carlos R. and the sales team of VW of Kingston were professional and sincere from the word Hello. Of course like any good salesman he followed up with me multiple times but also kept only to my area of interest and did not try to offer anything I wasn't looking for. I contacted Carlos a few days before the end of the year but didn't have a day off and time to drive the 121 miles to buy the car until New Years Eve. Since it is a day most businesses close early I was slightly hard pressed to get the check cut and get there early. When my car insurance agency closed early Carlos quickly contacted an on-call agent who confirmed the adjustment to my policy and kept the ball rolling for my purchase that afternoon. So I headed out late afternoon driving through some of the worst weather we've had this year in Upstate in my 2005 Outback 2.5 XT to trade it in on my new Jetta TDi. Two and a half hours later I pulled into the dealership which is under major reconstruction and found Carlos waiting with a warm smile and handshake. They stayed open late on New Years Eve to take my trade and sell me my new car for the New Year. The car with just over 8,000 miles looked immaculate. Even though it was getting late Carlos took the time to walk me through many of the notable features of the car, made sure I had all the booklets and documentation that came with it and extended every courtesy before we shook hands once again and I drove away a very happy customer. I highly recommend Volkswagen of Kingston to anyone interested in a great sales experience. The cars speak for them selves really, but salesmanship and service are not the products of an assembly line. Read more