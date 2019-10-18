Skip to main content
Steet Toyota of Johnstown

Steet Toyota of Johnstown
310 N Comrie Ave, Johnstown, NY 12095
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Steet Toyota of Johnstown

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by David Surnear on 10/18/2019

Steet Toyota is amazing! They went out of their way to provide a enjoyable experience and to see that I found a car that was affordable and reliable. Thank you Vinny, Vivian and all of the staff at Steet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Better places to by a Toyota

by tigermaple on 12/20/2011

This dealer is high priced and has a take it or leave it attitude because it is the only Toyota dealer within 50 miles, and then there's the service manger....

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Why Should Drivers in the Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and Amsterdam Areas Choose Steet Toyota of Johnstown?

Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new Toyota model, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and Toyota lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed.

From the latest selection of new Toyota models, to our incredible variety of used cars here in Johnstown, NY, Steet Toyota of Johnstown likely has a model that will perfectly suit your personal style. And, of course, our friendly auto gurus are happily on hand to answer any questions you may have, as well as provide information about that model you're eyeing.

Steet Toyota of Johnstown provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Toyota owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center.

what sets us apart
Steet Toyota of Johnstown opened its doors to the Fulton county in 2007. We are a family owned and operated business dedicated to providing the community with exceptional customer satisfaction and service.
We not only take care of our customers during the sale, but also strive to provide you with continued care before and after the sale as well. From the moment you walk in our door, we'll always treat you like family.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Authorized Parts Store

