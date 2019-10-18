Customer Reviews of Steet Toyota of Johnstown
Great experience
by 10/18/2019on
Steet Toyota is amazing! They went out of their way to provide a enjoyable experience and to see that I found a car that was affordable and reliable. Thank you Vinny, Vivian and all of the staff at Steet!
Better places to by a Toyota
by 12/20/2011on
This dealer is high priced and has a take it or leave it attitude because it is the only Toyota dealer within 50 miles, and then there's the service manger....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Why Should Drivers in the Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and Amsterdam Areas Choose Steet Toyota of Johnstown?
Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new Toyota model, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and Toyota lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed.
From the latest selection of new Toyota models, to our incredible variety of used cars here in Johnstown, NY, Steet Toyota of Johnstown likely has a model that will perfectly suit your personal style. And, of course, our friendly auto gurus are happily on hand to answer any questions you may have, as well as provide information about that model you're eyeing.
Steet Toyota of Johnstown provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Toyota owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center.
