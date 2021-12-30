Ed Shults Ford Lincoln of Jamestown
Customer Reviews of Ed Shults Ford Lincoln of Jamestown
Great Place to Lease or Buy!
by 12/30/2021on
Excellent customer relations. Responsive to all my questions. Friendly, courteous and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to Lease or Buy!
by 12/30/2021on
Excellent customer relations. Responsive to all my questions. Friendly, courteous and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall pleased
by 12/27/2021on
Dennis and the crew at Shults ford are for the most part stand up people who will do what they can to get you into a car you’re interested in at a price that is reasonable and functional for you life. Had a few discrepancies with maintenance that the vehicle needed that they rightly should be covering. I’m overall happy with the experience I had there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Absolutely Great Experience!
by 08/14/2021on
Recently, we needed a new truck ASAP, as our other truck was totaled in an accident. My husband, has very set options that he needs on a truck. As we are all aware there is a serious truck shortage in the US, Ed Shults Ford entire team of Ed Shults III, Rich Shelley, and Kain Kolstee went to work and found exactly what we needed. They assisted us in getting the insurance paperwork completed and got us into the truck immediately. We are so thankful for what they did for us and the outstanding service that they provided. We will be an Ed Shults Ford customer for all our vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
joey magiera
by 04/20/2021on
the buying experience was great and the complete process from ordering my new truck to getting it was easy and well done. The staff keep me well up dated on every bit of the process. well done guys and thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shults Ford review
by 10/26/2020on
I had a check engine light issue, that they determined was due to faulty catalytic converters. I purchased new 'cats' and they installed them. Problem solved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fran’s Explorer
by 07/08/2020on
Good service and friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Ford Escape SEL
by 12/13/2019on
My salesman, Dennis Sealy, was very competent, friendly and explained everything l needed to know. Chris Terito, in Finance, explained all of my options and details on the money end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner Dana Riforgiato
by 10/01/2019on
This is the 4th new vehicle I've purchased from Ed Shults Ford Lincoln. The salesmen treated me very good from start to finish. He payed attention to me and my needs in a vehicle. All employees at the dealership were great from the time I arrived until I left. Always taking time to address my needs in a timely fashion. I've delt with the same salesmen on all my purchases. It's a good feeling to see someone you trust and count on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What an experience!
by 08/02/2019on
Never in my life have I experienced a car dealership like this. The staff were ready and willing to go out of their way to make sure I not only got the vehicle I wanted, but also arranged affordable payments, and answered any and every question I had. Thank you, for the easiest vehicle purchase I've ever had! Definitely going to recommend Shults to everyone I know, and without a doubt, will be a repeat customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Lincoln MKZ Purchase from Ed Shultz Ford Lincoln
by 01/25/2019on
I thought your salesman was top notch and very professional This is the first time that I walked into a dealership to buy a car and was completed in the sales in less then two (2) hours...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edge
by 11/09/2018on
Very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 10/30/2018on
I went in to find a new vehicle on Saturday and left with my dream truck! Rob and the whole Shults Ford team made it all easy from finding the vehicle to financing! This is the second vehicle that we have purchased here and will be back when we need a new on!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edge service
by 08/19/2018on
Smooth, friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not done in a timely manner
by 07/25/2018on
I was told the service being done on my vehicle would take about a half a day to complete. I brought my vehicle in on Tuesday at 8am and did not receive it back complete until Monday afternoon, the following week.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service on my 2107 Ford Escape
by 05/04/2018on
Smooth and Easy Service, no issues whatsoever, in and out quickly as usual, Fast and Friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 F150 XLT
by 10/11/2017on
This purchase was one I'll remember. My sales rep, Austin Harmon, was a very personable and knowledgeable young man. He is a very skillful marketing representative and real pleasure to work with. The F150 Super Crew 4X4 I purchased is everything I was looking for in a truck and more! Any questions or concerns I had were answered fully and very satisfactorily. While going through the purchasing process Ed Shults introduced himself and even thanked me for my service to our country! This experience is one that will keep me coming back to this dealer time after time. I am thoroughly satisfied and quite pleased with the overall purchase. I couldn't be happier with my new truck, its performance and options!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs. Susan Hornberger
by 08/12/2017on
Very friendly, knowledgeable staff. Service completed in timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Escape
by 06/24/2017on
Top notch professionalism and customer service from everyone involved. Got the vehicle I wanted at the price I could afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford tauras
by 12/29/2016on
very pleased with outcome and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
poor service
by 12/02/2016on
Defective blower installed. Took 12 days to get new one. No calls. Now no appt. until Wed of next week
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy with Shults Service
by 11/12/2016on
I have bee taking our Hyundai Elantra to Shults since we bought it 4 years ago. We bought a service plan that ran out a year or so ago. I'll have to say we have been pleasantly surprised. They are prompt and don't seem to be trying to sell us services that we don't need..The cost is very comparable to independent service stations and they are more familiar with the car because they sell that make. The waiting area is nice with TV and free coffee. Oh yes, - I almost forgot to say that they washed the care every time I have had it serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes