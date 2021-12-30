5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently, we needed a new truck ASAP, as our other truck was totaled in an accident. My husband, has very set options that he needs on a truck. As we are all aware there is a serious truck shortage in the US, Ed Shults Ford entire team of Ed Shults III, Rich Shelley, and Kain Kolstee went to work and found exactly what we needed. They assisted us in getting the insurance paperwork completed and got us into the truck immediately. We are so thankful for what they did for us and the outstanding service that they provided. We will be an Ed Shults Ford customer for all our vehicle needs. Read more