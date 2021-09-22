Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard
Customer Reviews of Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard
Best of the Best
by 09/22/2021on
This was the best experience I have ever had buying a car. Joe the owner and Sal the salesperson are a first class act. They delivered on everything they promised. If you are in the market for a new Lincoln there is no place else to look.
The Staff
by 04/09/2019on
The staff at Ford Lincoln of Queens where Mr. Anthony MEZZATESTA is the manager has excellent service and excellent care for each of their people. The service I received today was extraordinary I love coming there and Tony makes me feel very special not just me but all of his customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer Service
by 12/14/2018on
Just got another Ford Escape for my daughter. the people who helped me did a great job. They even explained how to sync everything with Ford Pass. They made sure I understood how to use the app. The added features make a lot of sense.
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE / GREAT DEALS
by 11/28/2018on
I recently purchased a car from Ford Lincoln of Queens. My salesperson Andy Simonetti and Min Choi were prompt, courteous, efficient, and easy to work, Exceptional service. One of the best experiences buying a car.
Good experience for sure
by 05/07/2018on
Great experience from car intake to pick up. Service advisor Tony kept me informed of the entire Process and kept me in the loop as he made repairs. Amazing work here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lincoln MKX
by 04/29/2018on
The car is good but a bit overwhelming with controls. Seth & Jarvon (of Ford Lincoln Queens) have been helping us learn the features and it is greatly appreciated. The voice activated controls needs to be improved - often does not understand address requested
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Valley Stream service was excellent!!!!!
by 03/09/2018on
I was treated like a king, and got my vehicle back much faster than expected!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 02/04/2018on
I had a great experience with the dealership. They did a great job in speeding up the process in getting me my car, which I'm very happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Team!!
by 10/04/2017on
I just leased a 2017 Lincoln MKC from this dealership. To say that I am a satisfied customer is an understatement. I have leased before from SAL Ambrosio and I am never disappointed. He does whatever it takes to please his customers. In 2008 I leased a Ford Escape and after that I wanted to try Cadillac (wasnt happy) then Jeep again not happy. They were ok but something was missing. I decided to see if I wanted a Ford/Lincoln again. Price was right so I got it. Let me tell you I am so happy I did. The quality of the vehicle and the service I received from Sal in sales to Reggie in finance and Givonne who gave me a very thorough tour of my car. If there was a 10 rating they would all get it!! Thank you boys you put a smile on my face!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape 2017
by 09/05/2017on
I'm Maureen and I was help by Dave obrien. He was very pleasant and helpful. He answered all my questions and that helped me to make a choice. He was very patient . He has great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Careless
by 08/11/2017on
Had a warranty issue on 6 month F150 They kept the truck for a week and did not address the issue
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Department
by 01/01/2017on
Car pick up and drop off is seamless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just a regular Guy
by 12/16/2016on
nice smiles ,very friendly just 2 problems 1 is taking in too many appointments at once. 2 my car comes out filthy with mud all over the tires and side like they take it off road. Its nice that they give you a voucher to wash but I think the car should be given back to the customer as given to the service department.. Just a FYI the waiting area needs a remodeling, TV's are outdated ,lighting too
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Explorer
by 10/20/2016on
I love my Explorer! Thank you Liz for the exceptional service you provided me. All I had to do was tell Liz what I wanted and she took care of the rest. No hassles, no presure. There is no other dealership I would use.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Willing to negotiate!
by 10/16/2016on
This is my second time buying/leasing from Ford Lincoln of Queens. My experience has been excellent and would certainly recommend to anyone looking to buy/lease or even make an inquiry about Ford vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Back for more
by 10/07/2016on
This my 3rd car from this dealer, that should say it all. I have always received great service and the best deals possible, always get exactly what I'm looking for and promptly. This time around was even better since it literally took 1 hr to drive with my new car. Ah, and loyalty has rewarded me with even more competitive incentives and beyond. Looking forward to seeing them for my next acquisition. See Seth, he will get you the best deal around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 09/21/2016on
Brian was committed to my satisfaction, made sure I got exactly what I wanted for a price I could afford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 09/11/2016on
Wait time could he been shorter but otherwise everything was fine
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom Cinelli is the worst car dealer I ever met.
by 07/31/2016on
Tom Cinelli is the worst car dealer I ever met. I will also send an email to Ford company and let them know what kind of service he had provided me. Also we had an appointment and he was 48 mins late and never apologized to us.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
As always Ford helps
by 07/28/2016on
As always, the staff and crew at Ford Lincoln Queens are helpful, knowledgeable and very pleasant to be around. We are pleased and grateful with the services provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes