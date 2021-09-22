5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just leased a 2017 Lincoln MKC from this dealership. To say that I am a satisfied customer is an understatement. I have leased before from SAL Ambrosio and I am never disappointed. He does whatever it takes to please his customers. In 2008 I leased a Ford Escape and after that I wanted to try Cadillac (wasnt happy) then Jeep again not happy. They were ok but something was missing. I decided to see if I wanted a Ford/Lincoln again. Price was right so I got it. Let me tell you I am so happy I did. The quality of the vehicle and the service I received from Sal in sales to Reggie in finance and Givonne who gave me a very thorough tour of my car. If there was a 10 rating they would all get it!! Thank you boys you put a smile on my face!! Read more