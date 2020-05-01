1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hi, I am trying to buy a Mercedes from this dealer this year second time and first time earlier this year my deal was out of window because I called off my deal after making a deposit for a vehicle reason was they promise to certified vehicle but at the end I find out vehicle is not certified and they were keep lying me about come next year and we will do the certification but after I checked with other dealers I did find out there is not a such thing about after a year come back and make a certification for vehicle without paying a fee however it was about $3500.00 to pay to make certificate the vehicle and if vehicle pass the process if not you should pay the what was wrong in the vehicle to correct the inspection(certification) process and pass the certification. Wovvv they were playing game with me and thanks God, I didn't believed and buy the vehicle from them. However they also have horrible customer service and phone operators and sales people. I am just trying to find an other vehicle again and they have one, what a surprise all over again I am experiencing same kind of bad feeling about this mercedes dealer, slow and not engaging phone operators, sales coordinators also leaving voice mail they don't return promptly your call at all. Also if you go there their showroom with your girlfriend please be aware about predators because I had a bad experience with one of the staff over in the dealer. Be Very Careful about this dealer. Take your business somewhere else and go as far as possible from this dealer. Terrible Dealer . Read more