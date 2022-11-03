1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My name is Chase Manning & I as well as my family are long time Jaguar customers. I recently purchased a 2013 Jaguar XJL Supersport & the experience in itself wasn't what was expected of a dealership with a multi million dollar showroom. Jaguar Huntington has recently sent me several emails for me to contact them in regards to my experience with the dealership and I must be honest in saying this is not only the worst car buying experience ever but also I have never been treated in such a non caring, nonchalant manner after spending so much money in my 37 years. I work within the car industry for Chrysler in the finance/accounting departments and I know first hand this is no way for a customer or anyone for that matter to be treated. I had a great beginning experience with my salesman Richard Cohen but in the end he also became passive and non caring to the matter at hand regarding my car buying experience. When I initially came to purchase my car I literally drew out the parameters in which I would like to follow and what I wanted in return. The promises quickly became excuses and in the end the finance departments Gregg Fabrizzi has 19 different inquiries on my credit report for trying to secure a loan I went to Bethpage Federal Credit Union and secured myself in less than 45 minutes. This practice is unheard of and unethical. That's 19 times they pulled my credit not for the best interest of the customer but the best interest for their pockets in the finance department and the dealership. Now because of this my credit report is stained and tarnished with inquiries for the next 2 years due to the incompetence and greed of Jaguar Huntington's finance department. After securing my own funding I contacted Richard Cohen and notified him that I would be coming to pick up the vehicle and emailed over a copy of the check from Bethpage. This created an issue because for some reason Mr. Cohen could not deliver the car as promised even with a $63,000 secured check in hand. He claims there was an issue with the insurance and insisted I change my policy to add my middle name and also change my address. I then came to the dealership with my wife whom Mr. Cohen knows from working with her throughout the car industry. She herself has been in the billing department for more than 10 years and couldn't believe the practices being used with someone who came to a place of business to spend a said amount of money. After resolving all said discrepancies with the billing department in regards to my insurance my car was still unable to be delivered as promised even after speaking to the General Sales Manager Dawn Cames. Ms. Cames promised that the matter would be resolved and the car would be delivered the next day. I asked Mr. Cohen at his desk & in the presence of Ms. Cames that the car have a full tank of gas and that the car be detailed not washed. Also after having the vehicle a little less than 45 days in my possession the brake light comes on telling me the brake pads are worn this after being told all the brakes were new and all services done prior to being certified by the same used car manager who lied about something as simple as a detail for a car. This is also documented and will reported. Also i had to have another salesman from my dealership place the etching that i paid for from you guys because your sales people failed to install them. The car was promised to be delivered by 9 a.m. and the car was delivered to my place of employment nearly 3 hours later minus a full tank of gas in which I took the liberty of taking photos of with Mr. Cohen sitting next to me delivering the car BUT also minus a true car detail. Again I work in the car industry and know the difference between a detail and a car wash. It rained the following 2 days of my delivery and there were hard water stains all over my vehicle, these water stains would not have been visible had the car had been waxed and detailed to repel & protect water from the paint job. Also upon further inspection there was several scratches on the 2 right side rims maybe from curb damage upon delivery of the car or otherwise I don't know but when I told this to Mr. Cohen via text he seemed not to care much at all and brushed it off. He did however return my text days later saying that the used car manager Todd said he detailed my car but this itself was a lie because any person that knows cars knows water stains would not show up on a freshly waxed and detailed vehicle. All mentioned above were the least problems of this experience. Due to unknown circumstances only known to the billing department at Jaguar Huntington I was forced to drive around with expired tags for 19 days due to there incompetence and in doing so just being parked outside my front door I received not one but two tickets on the same day in regards to this issue. I refuse to pay these citations because I did everything Jaguar asked me to do in regards to my tag and still ended paying in the end. I retained counsel in regards to this issue to further assist me because I feel the way I have been treated to date is unfair and unethical. I as well as my wife called the dealership day in and day out regarding the issue with my plates and this lead to my wife being cursed at and hung up on my a manager by the name of Will, & my calls & voice messages being ignored by likes of Mr. Cohen and Ms. Cames. When my plates finally arrived 19 days later Ms. Cames then and only then returned my message. According to "Its Easy" (the service that provides in transit plates) my plates were overnighted and delivered days before I actually got the returned call from Ms. Cames who confirmed in a condescending manner that my plates were in fact at the dealership. After all of this My plates couldn't be delivered to me by any porter or salesman working that day and I had to rush in traffic in the same car with no plates to retrieve my plates myself and also borrow a screw driver from the nice young lady at the receptionist desk to put them on myself. This particular day I came to retrieve my plates I saw Ms. Cames in the parking lot after she said she would not be available and would leave my plates with the receptionist and also Mr. Cohen who was with a customer but held the door for me and smirked at me while doing so, neither Ms. Cames nor Mr. Cohen greeted me or spoke a word to me this day. This was a lesson learned, I will never purchase another vehicle from Jaguar Huntington nor refer another customer to deal with the shenanigans that I had to deal endure. What I will do however is go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure the Better Business Bureau & Yelp documents this ordeal, that the owners of this particular dealership knows what happened, and to go out my way to keep customers away from this dealership. As mentioned above I retained counsel and I will CC her in this message. I am forwarding the citations I received and I am hoping that Jaguar Huntington will be taking care of these tickets. If not I know what direction I will need to go in to rectify this matter. After all of this during the infamous call back Ms. Cames did tell me to bring the car in for a detail but after all of this I truly am scared to bring my car in to this dealership for any of its services for fear that my car will be tampered with and ruined. 