Nissan of Huntington
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Huntington
Unethical & Unprofessional [non-permissible content removed]
by 03/15/2020on
A horrible experience to say the least. I would've given them 0 stars if I could. Unfortunately however, their pactice of getting customers in with a low price online and then tagging on $3k+ of "fees" is a common practice. What made the experience more insulting was the manager Rimero, I don't even know if that's his real name. He was very rude especially at the beginning and showing us an attitude. We are the customers and I don't think it is professional to speak to and treat customers the way he treated us and spoke with us. It was only after I asked if he was in a bad mood that he realized that I didn't appreciate the way he was speaking to us with an attitude. He quoted us a price of $6.8k for the car plus taxes and DMV. Which is fine and that is what I went into the dealership with the intention of paying. However, that quickly turned into almost $3k in additional fees and ofcourse the taxes went up because of the additional fees. His excuse for the additional fees at first was "well you asked if there are any other fees and if what I quoted you first was final so I raised my price". Then the excuse was "our website says there are additional fees", which I agree, there is a disclaimer but this is a game that these dishonest dealerships play to get customers in through the door. Then the excuse for the additional fees was "well we have to sometimes get cars trasported from other places like California and we cannot charge only for those cars a transport fee so we average the cost and charge everyone" even for a used car that I went in for that was traded in at their dealership, what a joke. Then another excuse is that "well you're paying cash and not financing with us so we will charge you an additional fee". At one point, he even blatantly admitted that since "there is a lot of competition so we list low prices online and then charge fees here when customers come in". This should be considered 100% false advertisement and unethical business practice because they are openly admitting to the fact that they list lower prices online to get customers in and then raise the price. Their additional fees have no basis WHATSOEVER! These types of dealerships should be regulated and fined for their actions of misleading customers. They only get away with it because of a disclaimer on their website that there will be fees (without any basis). News 12 needs to do something about these dealers' unethical business practices to bring these types of practices into light. Enough is enough already with the automobile dealership industry. I am going to formally file a complaint against this particular dealership with the BBB and Consumer Affairs for unethical business practice and even possibly try to get in with News 12. This has to stop!
Great dealership
by 03/24/2018on
We have purchased eight cars over the years from this dealership. The deals have been great and the service fantastic. Charles Braunstein was our salesperson for this last visit. He was friendly, knowledgeable about all the different vehicles and extremely helpful. He was very patient with all our questions. Charles took the stress out of buy a car. He matched us up with the perfect car for us. We are so happy with the car and the deal Charles was able to set up for us. We will soon be trading in our other car and we will be looking for Charles to help us again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How NOT to buy a car........
by 07/14/2014on
How NOT to buy a car... l will endeavor to condense this epic struggle into a Reader's Digest version. On the phone my wife asked for a specific Altima including color, trim package and other options at a certain price point. A salesperson and a sales manager assured her that this car was physically on their premises and the price was doable. After finalizing a price, paperwork and hours waiting, a detailed car arrived in front of the building that was not the car we wanted. They never had the specific car on any of their lots but we were told that they would find and deliver one within 24 hours. Attempts were made the next day and the next day but nothing was found. Instead of following through and making it right no matter what, the General Manager's choice was to refund our deposit and cut their losses. That is not what a professional dealer with integrity does. We had to enlist the help of the auto group that owns the dealership. A week after first visiting Nissan of Huntington, we agreed to lease a higher trim package at a higher monthly payment. It was a good price but it was more than we had initially wanted to pay on the lower trim package. Case closed. Lesson learned. Right? Wrong! Round 2 I failed to mention that we turned in a lease to them as part of the deal. A month after the purchase, we learned that the car we turned in was still on their lot and nothing had been done to satisfy the lease. No payoff or remaining payments were made. If not for the fact that we mistakenly kept the payment on our bank's auto pay list, we would have missed a payment and jeopardized our credit rating. In addition to that, insurance on that car was canceled and transferred to our new vehicle. While it was locked on their lot, we were still liable for any damage to it without the benefit of insurance. It was as if this was their Grand Opening sale and they didn't know how to handle lease trade ins. It was like Fischer Price's "My First Car Sale." Again the response and mode of handling a dilemma was woefully inadequate and poorly conceived. The answer was that instead of using the payoff method they would only make 2 of the remaining 4 payments. This was unacceptable. This time the owner of the auto group agreed with management and offered no help. After enlisting the support of the Better Business Bureau and Nissan North America, they miraculously saw the light and decided to satisfy a lease that should have been done a month earlier. Please see review Part 2 Round 2.5 Why does this story have to continue? There goes any hope of condensing this trilogy. Nissan of Huntington finally overnighted the payments on a Monday and Toyota acknowledged receipt by Wednesday or Thursday of the same week. We called Nissan of Huntington on Thursday, Friday, and Monday to see if they had "grounded" the vehicle and taken it to a Toyota dealer to complete this long unnecessarily drawn out process. They seemed clueless as to how to proceed as if this was their first interaction with the outside world. Nissan North America, which is now on our speed dial, had to be brought back to further encourage or discipline the wayward dealership. A car that was on their lot since July 7, was finally released on August 20. They picked a Pope in less time. That can't be how this is normally done. Were we being taught a lesson about not contacting outside arbitrators or is this just the way business is conducted? I've encountered better customer support at a lemonade stand. Round 3.0 We later learned that the car could not be processed and returned due to insufficient paperwork/signature. Rather than contacting us to acquire the needed signature, we obtained a copy through Toyota Finance and were appalled that the printed signature was not a legitimate signature from my wife. Someone other than my wife signed the document and managed to do it poorly as well. The mileage entered was not the mileage at the time of possession. The accurate mileage should have taken five digits but they managed to reduce it to four. Round 3.5 Over a year later, the story doesn't have a happy ending. Even after enlisting the NY State Attorney Generals office (case #2013-1143378), there is no resolution or satisfactory settlement. The legal defense from the dealership is that they fail to understand our complaint and that the signature issue is a result of electronic signature pads which were never used. We readily admit that there are many pleasant, talented and hard working individuals at this dealership. Unfortunately, the cumulative experience was extremely underwhelming and stress inducing. It's possible that you may go there tomorrow and have a delightful interaction but our dreadful story is that we got caught up in a perfect storm of incompetence, arrogance and disservice. The moral of the story is that as a resident of Long Island you don't live in the middle of nowhere. There are many other Nissan dealers in the 516 & 631 area code that would probably handle car buying differently. Nissan of Huntington has set the bar quite low. It is either self loathing or courageous that they encourage customer reviews and even offer gift cards for this.
very nice
by 02/25/2014on
very nice sales experience, from start to finish.. no games all mentioned in beginning of sale deliverd as promised.. would recommend NIssan of Huntington to all my friends & family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
smooth transaction
by 02/12/2014on
I went to Nissan of Huntington just to look around. I ended up falling in love with the new 2014 Rogue. The salesperson was very knowledgeable on the vehicle and asked me all the right questions regarding my needs. I was originally looking at the pathfinder but Mirza decided to show me the Rogue as well just to see if it sparked my interest. It fit my budget better and worked better with my size too (5'2")! I suggest this dealer to everyone in the market for a Nissan if you are looking for a smooth transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Friendly Service!
by 08/15/2013on
From the moment we entered we were greeted with friendly faces from reception to sales. Jayson was our salesperson and was extremely friendly. We had our children with us and he had crayons and coloring books and puzzles for them and that really kept them occupied. We met Cary the Sales Manager and he was just as friendly as Jayson and made the usual stressful car buying experience easy and not too stressful at all. We had the usual wait time for registration and insurance but that is expected and cannot be controlled. We received the new car the same night but had to return the second night to complete some paperwork as it was very late.Everything went very smoothly and no complaints at all. We leased the Nissan Sentra. We are very happy with it and would absolutely go back to Nissan of Huntington to when we are ready to turn this car in or purchase another car. We highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nissan of Huntington
by 05/01/2013on
Professional, knowledgeable, outgoing and friendly. Special thanks to Jonathan V. and Cary W. for helping us find the exact car we wanted. A very pleasant and productive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A very satisfied customer!
by 03/05/2013on
Excellent customer service! Highly professional. I would highly recommend this dealership. Dan and Cary were wonderful to work with. They both had a lot of patience while I made my decision and helping me select the perfect car. Leslie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Return Customer Lease
by 01/09/2013on
This is the second Nissan I have leased at this dealership and have been very happy with both experiences even though the dealership changed ownership. I really felt that my salesman Javon F. as well as the sales manager Cary both did everything they could to make this deal the best it could be for me.I have already spread the word to friends and co-workers that anybody in the market for a Nissan that I highly recomend you and your dealership. I absolutly love the new 2013 Altima SL and all its new features and design!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best buying experience ever!
by 12/29/2012on
We were buying a new car for our daughter who just got her license. This was the easiest car buying experience ever. Charles was wonderful!! He genuinely cared and took an interest in what our daughter wanted as well as what we were willing to spend. He went out of his way to guarantee she was happy and got her car for her, on our driveway, in less than 1 week!!! He wanted her to have her car to drive to school right after the break and that she did!!! She was excited and it was perfect!!! Price, color, quality, everything as promised and more!! I will definitely go back to Charles and he will be recommended to everyone I know needing a car. Thanks Charles!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A pleasure from start to finish .
by 12/27/2012on
Everything from start to finish was easy, transparent and smooth. I want to highly recommend Cary W. for everything from being honest and no games about price and the process from start to finish I found the experience the easiest I have ever had buying a new car. Frome the moment I walked in to when I drove the new car out I was extremly pleased. I also want to thank Joanna K. for the tutorial on the car. She was very articulate and exlained everything in complete detail. If you want a easy honest experience buying a new car defeinetely see Cary. Thanks again for everything . Tariq Zahir
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Nissan of Huntington
by 12/21/2012on
Everything was handled professionally and pleasantly from beginning to end. Decision on a car, and the settlement on pricing was done efficiently, well and quickly -- the latter being almost miraculous. The whole process from beginning to end was a pleasure. Over several decades, we have purchased and owned Audis, Subarus, Toyotas, several GM and Ford models, and several Nissans. Two of the earlier Nissans were purchased at this location from the predecessor dealer, Habberstad, and those deals and relationships were fine. So far, in my first experience with the new dealership at this location in Huntington, Nissan of Huntington, things have only gotten better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Nissan of Huntington
by 12/19/2012on
Thanks to Al S. and Jim F., our buying experience at Nissan of Huntington was so great and we enjoy our new vehicle so much that we will definitely be back at the dealership next year when our second car is due for replacement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks for the help
by 12/01/2012on
Our sales person Carlos O., was professional and handled the entire sales process very well. Our negotiation and questions were handled professionally and easily. No [non-permissible content removed]. I definitely would recommend Carlos and Nissan of Huntington to anyone interested in buying/leasing a Nissan product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service
by 12/01/2012on
I received a letter in the mail from Nissan of Huntington saying that i was pre-approved for a new car loan. I thought it was a hoax but i figured id come in just to see what is was all about. I met with Kerry and she explained all the terms to me and spent alot of time trying to figure out the best options for my pocket. She was very nice and funny, she definitely didnt try to pressure me which i liked. I brought home my new car that day and i even had all the features explained to me by Anthony who was great! I will definitely be returning there when my lease is up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic job Nissan of Huntington!
by 12/01/2012on
It was a pleasure shopping at and buying my Nissan Altima at Nissan of Huntington. The salesperson Peter, was great, and the manager was so helpful. Waheed was fantastic in the financial department and Joanna did a great job explaining the features of my new car. Thank you! John A. - very satisfied customer from Commack
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 11/29/2012on
Huntington Nissan has been the best dealership I have dealt with so far. Joanna K. really look an interest in helping me with my purchase. She knew everything you needed to know about the cars. Once I figured out which one I wanted she helped me finalize everything and even helped with me with my bluetooth, which was great because I would have never figured it out. She was one of the friendliest people I have dealt with when purchasing a car and I would definetly recommend her to anyone that wants to buy a one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Above and Beyond Nissan
by 11/21/2012on
I find that most dealerships are working to get you to agree to their terms and to get the deal that they want you to leave with but this Dealership is very different. I truly felt that they were working for me and they wanted to make the deal that I was comfortable with. Javon F. was exceptionally helpful from the first time I spoke with him and he met of all my needs and I'm grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful salesman & dealership. Very pleased.
by 11/19/2012on
After a number of poor experiences at a number of dealers, my wife and I stopped by Huntington Nissan to look at a new Murano. We were greeted by the people there without the usual pushiness. When Peter (our salesperson) came over to us, we felt very comfortable right away. He just wasn't your typical car saleman. We had already done extensive homework and knew waht we were looking for. Peter worked hard to find just what we were looking for and there was no effort to try to push us into making a decision on the spot (no hard sell). We decided that this was where we would buy our new car. We discussed pricing, and Peter negotiated in a very professional manner. Eventually we arrived at what we wanted to pay and Kevin (the sales manager) became involved. He was also very professional and we were able to arrive at a price we were both comfortable with. After we made the deal and had signed the paperwork, my wife remembered one more minor detail she wanted (the windows tinted). Kevin (even after the deal had been signed) agreed to add it at no additional cost. When we picked up the car, the young woman who actually goes aver the details of how everything works in the car, spent in excess of an hour showing us how all the features worked. I would have to say that this was probably the most positive experience we have had in buying a new car (and I have probably bought 15+ new cars in my life). Thanks Peter, Kevin, and staff. I would strongly recommend to friends & relatives to go see Peter S. if you in the market for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 10/24/2012on
Our sales representative, Lev A., was an absolute pleasure to deal with. Truly professional, honest, knowledgeable and helpful - going WAY, FAR above and beyond the call of duty to assist in vehicle delivery to our address. Just called him with a concern a month after our vehicles were leased and he rectified the discrepancy forthwith and immediately. A fantastic rep for the NMCA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable