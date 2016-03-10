5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mark was knowledgeable and friendly, and there was absolutely no sales pressure. We negotiated a fair sales price and trade in quickly and there were none of the usual games car dealers play (like when they say they have to discuss the price with their manager and they keep you waiting for hours, or you have to walk out and then they call you.) I've purchased several cars in the last ten years and this was by far the best car buying experience ever. I will recommend Mini (and Mark in particular) to everyone who will listen. Also, the car is AWESOME - there's no other word for it. We love it!