1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

How NOT to buy a car... l will endeavor to condense this epic struggle into a Reader's Digest version. On the phone my wife asked for a specific Altima including color, trim package and other options at a certain price point. A salesperson and a sales manager assured her that this car was physically on their premises and the price was doable. After finalizing a price, paperwork and hours waiting, a detailed car arrived in front of the building that was not the car we wanted. They never had the specific car on any of their lots but we were told that they would find and deliver one within 24 hours. Attempts were made the next day and the next day but nothing was found. Instead of following through and making it right no matter what, the General Manager's choice was to refund our deposit and cut their losses. That is not what a professional dealer with integrity does. We had to enlist the help of the auto group that owns the dealership. A week after first visiting Nissan of Huntington, we agreed to lease a higher trim package at a higher monthly payment. It was a good price but it was more than we had initially wanted to pay on the lower trim package. Case closed. Lesson learned. Right? Wrong! Round 2 I failed to mention that we turned in a lease to them as part of the deal. A month after the purchase, we learned that the car we turned in was still on their lot and nothing had been done to satisfy the lease. No payoff or remaining payments were made. If not for the fact that we mistakenly kept the payment on our bank's auto pay list, we would have missed a payment and jeopardized our credit rating. In addition to that, insurance on that car was canceled and transferred to our new vehicle. While it was locked on their lot, we were still liable for any damage to it without the benefit of insurance. It was as if this was their Grand Opening sale and they didn't know how to handle lease trade ins. It was like Fischer Price's "My First Car Sale." Again the response and mode of handling a dilemma was woefully inadequate and poorly conceived. The answer was that instead of using the payoff method they would only make 2 of the remaining 4 payments. This was unacceptable. This time the owner of the auto group agreed with management and offered no help. After enlisting the support of the Better Business Bureau and Nissan North America, they miraculously saw the light and decided to satisfy a lease that should have been done a month earlier. Please see review Part 2 Round 2.5 Why does this story have to continue? There goes any hope of condensing this trilogy. Nissan of Huntington finally overnighted the payments on a Monday and Toyota acknowledged receipt by Wednesday or Thursday of the same week. We called Nissan of Huntington on Thursday, Friday, and Monday to see if they had "grounded" the vehicle and taken it to a Toyota dealer to complete this long unnecessarily drawn out process. They seemed clueless as to how to proceed as if this was their first interaction with the outside world. Nissan North America, which is now on our speed dial, had to be brought back to further encourage or discipline the wayward dealership. A car that was on their lot since July 7, was finally released on August 20. They picked a Pope in less time. That can't be how this is normally done. Were we being taught a lesson about not contacting outside arbitrators or is this just the way business is conducted? I've encountered better customer support at a lemonade stand. Round 3.0 We later learned that the car could not be processed and returned due to insufficient paperwork/signature. Rather than contacting us to acquire the needed signature, we obtained a copy through Toyota Finance and were appalled that the printed signature was not a legitimate signature from my wife. Someone other than my wife signed the document and managed to do it poorly as well. The mileage entered was not the mileage at the time of possession. The accurate mileage should have taken five digits but they managed to reduce it to four. Round 3.5 Over a year later, the story doesn't have a happy ending. Even after enlisting the NY State Attorney Generals office (case #2013-1143378), there is no resolution or satisfactory settlement. The legal defense from the dealership is that they fail to understand our complaint and that the signature issue is a result of electronic signature pads which were never used. We readily admit that there are many pleasant, talented and hard working individuals at this dealership. Unfortunately, the cumulative experience was extremely underwhelming and stress inducing. It's possible that you may go there tomorrow and have a delightful interaction but our dreadful story is that we got caught up in a perfect storm of incompetence, arrogance and disservice. The moral of the story is that as a resident of Long Island you don't live in the middle of nowhere. There are many other Nissan dealers in the 516 & 631 area code that would probably handle car buying differently. Nissan of Huntington has set the bar quite low. It is either self loathing or courageous that they encourage customer reviews and even offer gift cards for this. Read more