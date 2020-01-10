Huntington Mazda
Customer Reviews of Huntington Mazda
Jahvon was great
by 10/01/2020on
Jahvon made me feel comfortable at Huntington Mazda when other dealerships were just your typical salesman with no personality. He did an amazing job and I highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unable to Update Account Information
by 03/20/2018on
This company is unable to do something as simple as updating a contact email address. I have tried 4 times over the last year to update my contact information, in person, over phone and via Email. I was unable to do so, even after being told it would happen by various representatives. After you leave the dealership, they don't care about you. If you're going to buy a Mazda, start off on the right foot by going to another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience.
by 04/21/2015on
After several stressful car purchases, I accidentally found this dealer. I was leasing, they showed me on paper a deal that look good already, I counter offer a number that was set as my goal on the total purchase price of the car, and they took it, no hassle. The money factor they gave me was the lowest you can get. So I was waiting for the scam, I said to myself "now in financing is when they are gonna try to get me with my credit or whatever else". Everything was too good, too right, that it almost felt wrong. I spent 20 minutes in financing, he printed the contract, and when I saw the numbers showed originally, I couldn't believe it. I was always a Honda guy, but always at financing, there was this go back and forth to the manager, not only the salesman, but also the finance guy, calling who knows who, leaving us in there for 15 minutes , to then come to tell us bad news. Always, that fighting for 20 minutes for 20 dollars a payment, that they always gave up because i didn't give in, and they knew i was right to begin with. That did not happen here, I was waiting for the hassle and the scam that never came. They are not greedy, that's why, or at least is what i believe. They want to make money, yes, but not by ripping you off. My salesman, Dart, was a class A gentleman.
Wonderful Experience
by 02/08/2015on
This is my 2nd lease with Huntington Mazda, and once again it was a lovely and easy-going experience! Each department provided me with a knowledgable individual who approached with a warm and professional demeanor.
Really great service from start to finish
by 01/23/2015on
Diana and the team were genuine and great from start to finish. Although the process took longer than expected, they took really good care of us! Love my new Mazda 3!
Outstanding Salesmanship
by 12/19/2014on
Sales Consultant Brittany Gray very knowledgeable and personable. She was a pleasure to deal with. I would highly recommend her.
Great team
by 12/17/2014on
Rob Parnagian and Richard Chang were really excellent in getting my lease done. It wasn't easy because of paperwork issues but they found solutions to each issue that came up.
Have to sue them-so horrendous & inept-RUN!!!
by 11/22/2014on
This is the worst group I have ever seen in my life. My Mazda spent months in there and $5K later and it is STILL broken. They got it to be able to go a few blocks without stalling and told me "We d/k anymore-just sell it now" (,meaning, hopefully, the buyer could be conned into buying before he/she found out how bad it was). They were given months, and I was there over 10 times, and this is the answer I get. Now, I found a mechanic and he found things you won't believe, that the judge won't believe when the case ends up in court if Mazda protests my objections to the credit cards. My wife wanted a Mazda 3, which Consumer Reports, her only concern, rated #1 for reliability. Then all kinds of other rating services gave rave reviews, enough to overcome her worries about buying a Mazda after dealing with Huntington Mazda. She told them "fix my husband's car and I will buy a new car from you". Well, not only did she buy the Mazda 3 from the dealership next furthest away from our home (Smithhaven Mazda)but she will be the lawyer filing the lawsuit against HUNTINGTON Toyota. Stay FAR FAR away from doing any business with Huntington Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Smoothest deal ever
by 09/20/2014on
I did my research before I went and new exactly what I wanted (as well as what I wanted to spend). I wanted to bypass all the bs and cut right to the chase. I've never dealt with such great sales people before. Our salesman, James K., was knowledgable, nice, and not pushy at all. He got us everything we wanted, and then some. Plus while James was helping us the rest of the Mazda staff entertained my very active 15 month old. I would definitely go back there and recommend this dealership.
New Lease Deal
by 08/31/2014on
I recently leased a new Mazda CX5 and the experience was great. All the staff there gave us their full attention and really worked extra hard to make the deal work for our unique situation. I walked away feeling good about the experience.
Amazing experience - bought 2 cars (replaced BMW and Honda)!
by 08/26/2014on
I can't say enough good things about Jack D and the folks at Huntington Mazda. We were forced to look for alternatives to our Honda CRV and BMW X1 as the limited legroom and space in these vehicles has started creating challenges for our tall and growing family. We were elated when we found the 2015 Mazda CX-5. Not only did the CX-5 provide us with the added space and comfort that we needed, but its handling and pickup are amazing! Based on our experience with 5 previous BMWs, we can honestly say that the handling and feel of the CX-5 was more reminiscent of German vs. Japanese engineering, but with more impressive fuel economy and stunning exterior color options (we went with a liquid silver metallic and reflex blue) . We evaluated about 20 Mazda dealerships across 4 states (NY, NJ, CT, PA) in search of the best deal and service. Although a number of these dealerships were located much closer to our NYC home, we were encouraged by Huntington Mazda's stellar reviews on Dealerrater, Edmunds, and other dealer review sites. From the moment we connected with Jack D, the experience was amazing. Jack was extremely thorough, responsive, and most importantly, straightforward and honest. He worked very hard to earn our business, communicated with us around the clock to accommodate our needs and answer our questions, and gave us an amazing deal. Our initial intentions were to purchase 1 CX-5 and 1 Toyota (RAV4, Highlander, or Sienna) - but we were so happy with our experience working with Jack that we landed up buying 2 CX-5s ! John C and Mary P helped us take delivery of our vehicles - both were very courteous and pleasant to work with, exhibiting enormous patience and care. We couldn't be happier with our 2015 AWD CX-5 Tourings and our experience with Jack and the Huntington Mazda team. Although we were originally reluctant to endure the summer Long Island traffic to travel to Huntington Mazda from our home in NYC, we would strongly urge and encourage anyone considering a Mazda, or any vehicle for that matter, to reach out to Jack and his dealership - the experience was worth the trip (to save me time and avoid traffic, Jack and his team even arranged to pick me up from the LIRR station when I took delivery)! They were above and beyond the best dealership we've ever dealt with (we've worked with BMW, Toyota, Honda) and they truly value your business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful People
by 08/23/2014on
I have had my new Mazda CX-5 for five days now and I LOVE it! I cannot say enough good things about Huntington Mazda. The internet sales representative, Diana, and the General Sales Manager, Jack were terrific! From the first meeting with Diana, we felt welcomed. Diana gave 100% of her attention to us. She answered our questions patiently and made it her stated business to make us happy with our deal. After my test drive, Diana asked if my wife wanted to test drive the car as well. Even though, she would not be the major driver, we both insisted she take the drive. Diana never made us feel rushed, and never took a phone call while we were with her. Jack came over and introduced himself, and sat with us at Diana's desk. There was never that weird feeling you get in other dealerships where you meet with the sales person, who keeps disappearing to talk to the manager, and then brings you in to the inner sanctum with the manager or finance person when the sale is completed to finish the paperwork. Here both were always involved. We feel we got a fair deal. We loved that they both had patience to answer our questions, and there was no question about their attentiveness. When we came back two days later to get the car, the length of our stay was only because Jack patiently walked us through the paperwork and Diana's explanation of all the features of the car took time. She even set up our bluetooth with all our gadgets (iPhones, iPad), as well as helping us decide on the features we wanted on the navigation pane. I also love that the service area is within the same space as the sales floor. Diana had wanted to introduce me to the service staff, but they went home before we were finished doing the paperwork. I have bought many cars and I have NEVER had such a warm, comfortable, and fun experience while working to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and switch ... or just really poor customer service?
by 06/24/2014on
I saw a Mazda 6 advertised from this dealer, appearing on Edmunds and at the dealer's site as well. I called the dealer direct to inquire. After expressing my interest, I was even put on hold while the *manager* checked to be sure the car was on the lot. I have it, he said. He took my credit card number over the phone as a deposit and told me they would clean it up and have it ready for me to come see the next day. Sweet! I live far from the dealer and explained I would need to make arrangements - time off work, childcare, etc. and would come see it as soon as I could. No problem, the deposit will hold the car for you! I was able to get there the next morning and asked for the manager I'd spoken with. He explained there was a "slight problem with the car" ... the car had actually gone to auction three days ago. "What? And you didn't think to call me??" Well, he explained, he had 2 other cars on the lot that I might be interested in. Neither was the same color or had the same options. And of course they were more money. Two salespeople inside both assured me it was an accident. I almost believed that except for the car stayed "for sale" online for more than a week afterwards. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. It's places like this and business practices like theirs that give car salespeople such a bad rap.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good experience
by 05/26/2014on
This was the smoothest car purchase I have experienced. My sales person,Mary P, was not pushy and very accommodating. She worked with me and was on my side. She went over the car top to bottom and explained everything. I would recommend her and use this dealership again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy and satisfied customer
by 04/25/2014on
I purchased a new CX-5 last month and I couldn't have asked for a smoother experience. I got a great deal with no pressure and no hassles. Brittany, the sales rep, was a pleasure to deal with, and she went to great lengths to find me a car with some very specific features I asked for that were hard to find. Very happy with the car and with the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Excellent Experience
by 03/13/2014on
I spoke with Diana, the Internet Relations Manager, through e-mail, asked for their best and most honest price on the Mazda 3 I was interested in, and she came back with an amazing deal that trumped all offers I had received from other dealerships. From that point on, Diana made sure everything went smoothly, kept me updated while guiding me through the process, and most importantly, had the car ready for me on the day I wanted it for the price I wanted. When I came in to complete all the paperwork, I had my guard up and was prepared for a nightmare, but the two hours flew by as Diana gave me a brief tutorial of the Mazda 3 and some of its features, and Jack, the General Manager, guided me through the paperwork. The out the door price was the same great price they had quoted me in the e-mail, and I left the dealership with a beautiful new car and a smile on my face. Unfortunately, I was unable to drive the car home since I drove to the dealership by myself, but Diana, being true to her word, delivered the car herself later that night to my home in Staten Island (over an hour away). Diana was wonderful and the antithesis of what one might expect from a "car salesperson." When you go to Huntington Mazda, make sure you ask for her. Terry, the finance manager, was great too, and made sure I received the best financing available. Overall, I had an excellent experience with Huntington Mazda. I received a great price on a brand new Mazda 3, and the whole process was quick, easy, honest, and painless. Something I can't say about other Mazda dealerships I worked with while trying to buy my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andrew- Great Sales Rep
by 02/13/2014on
I just picked up my new Mazada 3. Andrew was extremely helpful at answering all my questions and concerns. He made the whole process easy and stress free. I would recommend him and the whole staff at Huntington Mazda to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
