5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can't say enough good things about Jack D and the folks at Huntington Mazda. We were forced to look for alternatives to our Honda CRV and BMW X1 as the limited legroom and space in these vehicles has started creating challenges for our tall and growing family. We were elated when we found the 2015 Mazda CX-5. Not only did the CX-5 provide us with the added space and comfort that we needed, but its handling and pickup are amazing! Based on our experience with 5 previous BMWs, we can honestly say that the handling and feel of the CX-5 was more reminiscent of German vs. Japanese engineering, but with more impressive fuel economy and stunning exterior color options (we went with a liquid silver metallic and reflex blue) . We evaluated about 20 Mazda dealerships across 4 states (NY, NJ, CT, PA) in search of the best deal and service. Although a number of these dealerships were located much closer to our NYC home, we were encouraged by Huntington Mazda's stellar reviews on Dealerrater, Edmunds, and other dealer review sites. From the moment we connected with Jack D, the experience was amazing. Jack was extremely thorough, responsive, and most importantly, straightforward and honest. He worked very hard to earn our business, communicated with us around the clock to accommodate our needs and answer our questions, and gave us an amazing deal. Our initial intentions were to purchase 1 CX-5 and 1 Toyota (RAV4, Highlander, or Sienna) - but we were so happy with our experience working with Jack that we landed up buying 2 CX-5s ! John C and Mary P helped us take delivery of our vehicles - both were very courteous and pleasant to work with, exhibiting enormous patience and care. We couldn't be happier with our 2015 AWD CX-5 Tourings and our experience with Jack and the Huntington Mazda team. Although we were originally reluctant to endure the summer Long Island traffic to travel to Huntington Mazda from our home in NYC, we would strongly urge and encourage anyone considering a Mazda, or any vehicle for that matter, to reach out to Jack and his dealership - the experience was worth the trip (to save me time and avoid traffic, Jack and his team even arranged to pick me up from the LIRR station when I took delivery)! They were above and beyond the best dealership we've ever dealt with (we've worked with BMW, Toyota, Honda) and they truly value your business! Read more