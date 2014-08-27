Platinum Volkswagen
Plantinum Volkswagen Experience
by 08/27/2014on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Platinum Volkswagen. A friend of mine who works at a nearby dealership recommended I go there. The GM greeted us the first day we went and then I was introduced to one of his sales team. The sales person took the time to go over what I needed to do to trade my car in and follow protocol. I compared the price this dealership gave me against Kellys blue book, it wasn't too far off. The trade in was easy. It was also easy to pick out one of their certified vehicles because I had done my homework and new exactly which vehicle I wanted. I love to drive Volkswagens and they had advertised a vehicle with 15,000 miles for the right price. The vehicle was in excellent condition exterior and interior and I drove it home yesterday. No issues. I had an overall good experience here. The GM followed up this morning by sending me an email and thanking me for my purchase stating he would be available anytime I needed assistance or had any concerns. This was my first experience here at Platinum. I have not had any service yet but when I do, I hope that they will treat me fairly and keep my car on the road in the best way they know how and keep costs low. I will write a second review once I have had my first service experience. M. France Southampton, NY
Disgracefull
by 05/26/2014on
Went to purchase a jetta I saw online and was surprised when the sales person told me that the car was not a certified pre owned until I pay for the car so I ask why the add, said pre owned. Was told it was a small family business so it is done differently
Doc Rules!
by 03/18/2014on
My wife and I recently bought a TDI Passat. We purchased our first VW from Doc back in 2010. We always get honest answers and feedback and are truly consulted instead of pressured into buying anything. Both cars we have purchased from there took a collective 2 hours to complete all paperwork etc. Doc is one of a kind and I would hate to ever buy a car from someone else as I hate the process. Took my sister in law to pick up the car and after meeting Doc, she said "I want to buy a car from him even though I didn't need one. Doc also surprised my wife with flowers on the dash of her new car, winter mats and a first aid kit in the trunk which was unexpected. Made the mistake of looking around at Atlantic VW and couldn't be more disgusted with the experience. Wasted nearly an hour of my time just "trying" to get me the best price.
Purchase
by 12/13/2013on
.....The staff seemed extremely confident and sincere during the entire process..... Moses was patient with all of the silly questions and felt he took the time to explain, the entire experience was simple
Very Happy With Dealings w/ This Dealership
by 11/22/2013on
How quick and easy it was to get a really great deal.
Thoroughly Impressed
by 10/20/2013on
I just purchased a New 2014 Jetta TDI with 247 miles at Platinum Volkswagen and I must say I've never experience such an awesome service from any car dealer I've ever dealt with in my 25 years of buying vehicles. My sales representative (Adam) was very informative and honest (yes! I said "honest"). When I tell you I'm one to believe that every other word a car salesperson speaks is a lie, that is exactly how I felt about Adam. However, to my shame and God's glory there still exist car dealers with the fear of God in them who hold to the old, old, old ways of doing thing with honor and respect. The director of finance (Bill) provided use with every possible service when dealing with our poor credit (to put it mildly) that I really could not believe we received the low interest rates we received. Bill explained everything from how they valued my trade-in to how he reached out to several banks in order to find me the best deal possible. To top it all off the owner and His son (Joshua) took the time to speak to my wife, myself, and kids while my children played with Rosie the cutest 19 month 4 lbs poodle. Jessica the administrative assistant basically answered many of our questions while juggling with my daughter, she went as far as to treating them with Italian food and a special screening of "The Little Mermaid". There were other representatives helping us but for the life of me I can't remember their names right now. All this to say that Platinum Volkswagen is a "Class Act" if I must quote myself when I personally expressed my gratitude to them, I told them "You are the .1% of car dealers, because 99.9% of car dealers just want to scam their customers". I look forward to continuously interacting with them for the duration of my ownership and beyond. Thank you guys for such a memorable experience!
New Passat purchase
by 08/21/2013on
Great guys, very professional
Pre-owned jetta purchase
by 04/14/2013on
I have been either buying or leasing cars for over 40 years and never looked forward to going thru the process because of bad experiences with previous dealers. That all changed last week with Platinum vw in Hicksville. Last year my wife purchased a 2010 convertible bug and I was so impressed with this dealership that I went back to them last week and purchased a 2010 jetta. When i picked up the car the salesman noticed a scratch on the door. He asked me to come back in a few days later and they gave me a loaner car while they fixed the scratch. Most dealers would not have even offered to repair the car. The owner Josh is a very friendly hands on person who makes you feel like you are the most important person who ever walked into the showroom, and the salesman Ed was helpful from the purchase right thru the financing. i highly recommend them to everyone.
Professional Sales & Service
by 03/30/2013on
About a year ago we purchased a used 2004 Passat from an owner who only had it dealer serviced. I decided to continue with dealer servicing and after a recommendation from a friend selected Platinum for service. This is my son's first car and we wanted to be certain the car was well maintained. After our first visit to Platinum's service department we were impressed and our initial experience was excellent. My sons car was in for an oil change and a few other items and because we were considering replacing my wife's car we stopped by the Platinum showroom for a look at the new Passat. We were promptly greeted by Doreen who throughly explained the car and its amenities to my wife and I and then we sat down to discuss options and pricing. The terms of the sale and lease prices were clear and both she and Eric were upfront and professional at all times. After a short discussion and it was getting close to closing time for the service department, Doreen offered to have our 2004 Passat delivered to the showroom. We needed a little time to discuss our options, thanked her and went to pick up our car from service with every intention of returning to conclude our discussion. We did return shortly thereafter and concluded with leasing a 2013 Passat that evening, which I picked up this morning. Everything Doreen and Eric said was delivered on, there was no high pressure tactics, only straight discussion and negotiation both are true professionals. The delivery time was set for 11 AM and everything was ready when I arrived, the vehicle and its options were throughly explained, the lease finance paperwork ready and we completed the transaction quickly. It is clear to me that this dealer has a winning formula, my experience with their professional service team, was the reason I considered them for new sales. The sales experience was excellent and the staff demonstrated that they clearly value my time and my business. Well done Doreen & Eric and the other team members behind the scenes. Ray & Paula Garden City, N.Y.
Dealership has no loyalty to its customers
by 03/18/2013on
Went to Platinum VW to lease a third vW jetta. Gave me their "best price" which was a lot higher than what I finally got the car for. Manager has no loyalty to pre existing customers and makes it seem like he is doing YOU a favor by going there. Waste of time and energy
Service above and beyond
by 03/14/2013on
The Team at Platinum Volkswagen was terrific. They never pressured us or tried to sell things to us that we did not want or felt that we did not need at the time. They let us take our time looking around. Krista H. answered any and all questions that we had in a calm and professional manner. Krista took us on a test drive and showed us the various features on the car. David Q. also explained in a professional and easy to understand way what options were available to us and why he felt they were important and a good price. We never felt, at any time, either with Krista or David, that we were being taken advantage of. It was truly hassle free. On the day that we picked up the car, they had Jim F. there to show us how everything worked in the car. He also patiently answered all of our questions. Jim gave us his business card and stated that we can call him any time if we have questions about some of the cars functions or if we "screw up" the settings, for example the Bluetooth phone connection. Their service did not end once we drove the car off the lot. The next day, we heard a noise in the car and brought it to the service department where Dee C. took care of us. She arranged for a ride home and a ride back to pick up the car. Dee was bubbly, helpful and we never felt intimidated when we asked a question. The service department is also great! They also follow up with calls to make sure that we were satisfied and did not have any questions or complaints. For us, however, the greatest thing that put Krista and Platinum Volkswagen above all other car dealers is that she contacted us after Super Storm Sandy and asked if we needed anything or if they could do anything for us. They even stated that we could stop by to charge our phones and have a cup of coffee. At the time we did not have electricity in our home and their caring and concern was deeply appreciated. What makes this even more special is that they contacted us when we had owned the car over 6 weeks. That truly puts them, in our eyes, a mile above all the rest. We werent just a customer, they really do care!! You are in good hands at Platinum Volkswagen. If we ever need another car that is the first place where we will go!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 02/14/2013on
I helped my friend Anna lease a 2013 Tiguan at Platimun VW a few months ago. I was so impressed by the knowledge and friendliness of Joe, her sales guy. He gave us an honest to goodness, no BS price from the get go. I felt vey comfortable buying here. I live in CT and would most definitely travel to Long Island to do business with Joe & Platinum VW.
Great Service
by 02/04/2013on
Service Consultant Joanne M. presented with great professionalism and proved to be very persuasive. She influenced my decision to purchase a 2013 VW Passat. Joanne is friendly and easy to converse with. She patiently addressed my numerous inquiries and assisted me with exploring my trade-in options. As I approached the sales department, I witnessed Krista opening the door with a huge smile and interest in working with me in her eyes. Krista too was patient, friendly, calm and did not rush me. During financial consulation with David Q. he provided a thorough explanation of the documents and offers available to me. David provided clarity on all the packages and allowed me time to think before jumping into a deal. All of the service providers certainly possessed excellent skills and provided great service as I anticipated from a customer service representative. I am delighted to have worked with each member on the Platinum VW team.
Positive Experience!
by 01/23/2013on
Dealing with AJ was a very positive experience. He was patient and willing to work with me on the price. The only thing that keeps me from giving the dealership an overall 5 score is that we could not get the color of the vehicle we really wanted.
Platinum Volkswagen Jetta - Superb service, great car!
by 01/22/2013on
AJ was absolutely wonderful walking me through each step of the way. He made this such a positive experience from choosing the right vehicle for me, financing, insurance, new plates to picking it up. I love my VW Jetta. If I had to purchase another car I would definitely contact AJ and this dealership. Everyone I met at this dealership was friendly and helpful from the moment I walked in to well I won't say till I left as our relationship has not ended. I feel comfortable in calling should I forget anything I was taught. Thank You all!
sales experience
by 01/16/2013on
The staff was extremely knowledgeable about the differences between the two vehicles I was considering (jetta and passat, and TDI vs. gasoline). They were patient with my many questions and many visits to the showroom. They continued to follow up even after the sale was made, should any additional questions or concerns arise. When I picked up the vehicle, it was clean and I was given a thorough review of the car's features. I forgot the name of the woman who went over the car with me, and I didn't think I saw it on the list given above, but she should be credited too. I would 100% recommend Platinum Volkswagen to everyone!
like having family in the car business
by 01/15/2013on
the reception that I received when my girlfriend and I came back to the dealership was outstanding,We walked in with our golden retriever (Jason) and it was like visiting family and friends,Doreen was exceptional her personality and warmth was so evident all she wanted to do was help me find the car that was a perfect fit for our needs, Well I purchased a 2012 jetta sportwagon fully loaded and the only reason I test drove it was because Doreen said what do you have to loose,your here... the rest is history David and I finally put a deal together that worked for both of us and Doreen was so accomomodating it was a wonderful experience,I"m so glad I chose Platinum VW.I felt special and have even recommended my brother who leased a Passat.thank you Doreen, Sincerely Gary
doreen p.
by 01/12/2013on
SHE WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK WITH! Doreen made my sales experience a good one she made me feel relaxed what a great sales experience. She really knew how to make me feel welcomed and appreciated not like i was just another number and $ sign walking through the door. SHe didn't make me feel pressured. I loved dealing with Doreen and Platinum Volkswagen. My sales experience was amazing. i would defiantly recommend her to any of my co workers, my family and my friends.
new jetta - excellent
by 01/11/2013on
My daughter and I just picked up a brand new jetta from Krista at Platinum Volkswagen. She made the process seamless and easy. Dave in the finance office was extremely friendly and the delivery with Jim was just perfect. I will definitely be back to lease another car from Krista, and will recommend all my friends to her at Platinum.
Thank you Platinum VW!
by 12/28/2012on
After my car and home had been destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, I was unsure of exactly what I should do as far as purchasing a new car went. I had previously visited other dealers; however, I must say that Doreen Preshlock, as well as the other wonderful employees at Platinum VW, provided the information as well as the assurance I needed to hear to know that I was making a smart decision during a very difficult time. They were extremely helpful and provided multiple options, considering all that I was going through. Doreen was very enthusiastic about helping me, however, never made me feel pressured. Thank you Platinum VW for making this an enjoyable and exciting experience, rather than a stressful one!
HIGHLY recommended!!!
by 11/27/2012on
After recently purchasing a used Jetta, we are extremely happy that we bought from Platinum. Doreen was extremely nice, helpful, and stuck with her word. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to help no matter what we asked. I HIGHLY recommend going to Platinum Volkswagen for your next car, whether it be new or used! We purchased a 2011 Jetta with the sunroof and convienence package for roughly $17,000. We love it!!
