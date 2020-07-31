5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Today my husband and I picked up our 2020 Beautiful Green Subaru Forester and we couldnt be happier. The amazing people we delt with in the showroom at Grand Prix Subaru from start to finish were A+ in every area of Customer Service. We were treated so kindly as were all the other customers we saw in the showroom. I was teetering between a Honda and the Subaru (the Honda only because I had one prior) and yet when I came into this showroom was actaully shown this amazing SUV, what it has compared to the CRV then we test drove it , it was night and day. We had asked to not be bothered by calls due to my Chemo and not feeling well afterwards. All we got were a few emails telling us about updates on when our Forester would be ready for pickup and asking if we wanted new plates. They held up their end of the deal. No harrassing no issues or problems. All went so smoothly that within a week or so we were driving away with my new truck in the color I so wanted. The annoying guy at Honda had to be put in his place more than once to the point it reminded me of all our other experiences in buying cars over the years and I think that has stopped us from reaching out sooner. This dealership is so unique in its approach. Its truly one of a kind. In taking a tour of this facility, speaking to people in the back who have had thier trucks serviced there for years which was another thing we needed to feel out in our decision to buy or not to buy we found only happy customers. I have to say we are truly happy and to Jenna, Aggie, Aja, Stephanie, and Emma and all the behind the scenes people who helped make this all come together and happen thank you so much. Excellent SUV great handling, great pickup, beautiful looking SUV, interior is beautiful and front insutrument panel is awesome. Lots of extras we weren't expecting. ***Aggie (Agata Spina) is such a wonderful not only person but saleswoman. She is soft spoken but knows her stuff. She really wanted us to see the other trims that were out there and even though it was raining out the day we took the test drive she is out there running around the lot looking for the other trim packages not caring about "a little rain water" what a sweet funny young lady she is. We had not only an informative test drive with her but a fun one too. She has a great personality and we felt like we did with Jenna, like it was visiting with friends or family at Holiday time that you haven't seen in a while. **right upfront our Edmonds discount was discount from the amount of the sale. Read more