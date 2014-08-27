5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The Team at Platinum Volkswagen was terrific. They never pressured us or tried to sell things to us that we did not want or felt that we did not need at the time. They let us take our time looking around. Krista H. answered any and all questions that we had in a calm and professional manner. Krista took us on a test drive and showed us the various features on the car. David Q. also explained in a professional and easy to understand way what options were available to us and why he felt they were important and a good price. We never felt, at any time, either with Krista or David, that we were being taken advantage of. It was truly hassle free. On the day that we picked up the car, they had Jim F. there to show us how everything worked in the car. He also patiently answered all of our questions. Jim gave us his business card and stated that we can call him any time if we have questions about some of the cars functions or if we "screw up" the settings, for example the Bluetooth phone connection. Their service did not end once we drove the car off the lot. The next day, we heard a noise in the car and brought it to the service department where Dee C. took care of us. She arranged for a ride home and a ride back to pick up the car. Dee was bubbly, helpful and we never felt intimidated when we asked a question. The service department is also great! They also follow up with calls to make sure that we were satisfied and did not have any questions or complaints. For us, however, the greatest thing that put Krista and Platinum Volkswagen above all other car dealers is that she contacted us after Super Storm Sandy and asked if we needed anything or if they could do anything for us. They even stated that we could stop by to charge our phones and have a cup of coffee. At the time we did not have electricity in our home and their caring and concern was deeply appreciated. What makes this even more special is that they contacted us when we had owned the car over 6 weeks. That truly puts them, in our eyes, a mile above all the rest. We werent just a customer, they really do care!! You are in good hands at Platinum Volkswagen. If we ever need another car that is the first place where we will go! Read more