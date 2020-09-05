1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was at the dealership for 6 hours on Saturday, 09/05/2009. I negotiated the price with the sales person Richard Cox. We agreed upon $26,100 for Nissan Maxima 3.5 S (base model) with the rear spoiler. The rear spoiler was an add on (which would otherwise cost about $400). They gave me a "We Owe" receipt so I can schedule an appointment at a later date and have the rear spoiler installed. I was happy with the deal but when I went into the Finance manager's office, the finance manager (I can't seem to recall his name) slapped additional $1050 in some BS fees which I was totally unaware of. Breakdown was something like this, $200 for doc fee which sounds legit, cost of the car went up by $250 because according to the dealer, he was not obligated to honor the labor day sale. After arguing for like 30 mins he decided to give me $250 instead of $500 labor day cash. Another $600 in finance fees because I chose 0 APR. This fee turned out to be a BS fee. No other dealer charged this fee. When I looked at the paperwork, this $600 was added to the cost of the car. Total cost of the car was $27,150 (about $1050 more than the agreed upon price) @ 0 APR which I still thought was a good deal. But thats not the point. Point is, the sales person, Richard took us to the Finance Manager's office making me believe that I will be paying $26,100(Plus taxes and registration) but by the time I walked out of the office they charged me $1050 more than the "agreed upon" price. I did not have much time to go to another dealership and start this all over again. So, suppressing my frustration and anger, I agreed on the deal. I think the way this dealership went about the whole deal was totally unethical. My awful experience with the dealership did not just end there. One week after my purchase, I got a call from the dealership advising me that they now have the rear spoiler in stock and that I should schedule an appointment to have it installed. Since they do not provide a loaner car, I had to take a day off from work just to get this installed. Anyways, I dropped it off around 11:00 AM. Name of the service advisor was Peter. I received a call from him in the evening around 4 PM (after about 5 hours) telling me that they ordered the wrong part and that I would have to reschedule the appointment! I could not believe this. Anyways, moving on. I took up this issue with the customer relations manager, Bob Stone and they did provide me with a loaner car the second time around. I don't even wanna mention the run around they gave me to get the loaner car. In any case, I dropped off the car the night before and when I went to pick it up the next day, the rear spoiler was installed but to my horror, I was missing the rear center brake light from the rear window. When I called back the service department and asked to speak with Peter, they literally put me on hold for 25 minutes just to tell me that he will call me back. He did call me back after like 5 hours and he told me that it is illegal to drive with two rear center lights. Hence, they decided to throw my light (which I paid for BTW) in garbage!!! At that point I realized that their service department which is probably worth millions, stole my $100.00 light!!!! I guess I can still talk to some manager or something but some things are just not worth it. I am done with this dealership. STAY AWAY FROM THIS [violative content deleted]!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more