Dismal experience. I needed to take care of 2 issues: make an extra key fob and oil change and maintenance for 40K miles. I called 2 weeks prior and asked for the key fob pricing, I was quoted $310 plus $20 for the physical key with “will be ready in 30 minutes” answer. They also said that I need to come in a week because they are out of fobs. I came yesterday for my appointment at 7:45AM and Service Advisor Karen told me “you are due for coolant change and system flush after 30K miles and your car will be ready around 2PM”. I said, really, OK, and went to work. 8AM I received text message offering contact number to call or text for any information. Meanwhile, I checked FORD website and to my surprise discovered that FORD advising to change coolant and to do flush after 100K miles. I texted Karen 9:31AM asking her not to change coolant and not to do system flush. I’ve got no response to my text. 10:06 AM, I called dealership and asked to talk to Karen, I was told that she was away from her desk and leave the message as it is the best way, which I did. At 10:42AM I’ve got a call from Karen telling me that she didn’t see my attempts to contact her and she is sorry but job is done already. Another call came at 11:30AM notifying me that car is ready to be picked up. When I came to dealership to pick up my car, in the invoice I was charged $450.19 for the key fob, with the key with 1.5 hours of labor. According the Consumer Report: Most dealers we contacted said key-fob programming typically takes just 15-30 minutes, and the whole process, including cutting the mechanical spare key, rarely takes longer than an hour. I asked Karen where her telling me I’m “due” for changing coolant and flashing system came from? I showed her print outs from FORD website with my car maintenance schedule, clearly indicating 100K miles maintenance, not 30K, not 40K. She was telling me that it is FORD recommendation for New York State but when I asked, she failed to show me where that information came from. Then she brought out laminated page made by Hempstead Dealership with some recommendation. After pleadingly being questioned by me she admitted that it is NOT a FORD recommendation. Then she offered to give me money back. She also admitted that she quoted me key fob $175 not $200 that was on Invoice. When I asked about discrepancy with quotes I received before from the dealership 3 times before for the key fob total ($310 not $450.19) she said that “they were wrong to give you that price). We went to the Parts department where they confirmed they quoted me $310. When I asked to speak to the manager, we waited until manager get off the phone and Karen went to talk to her alone, after conversation with manager, Karen came to me and said that manager too busy with other customers (meanwhile manager left from her office from other door) and Karen can take off $25 from my key charge and $100 from coolant change. When I reminded Karen that she had offered me minutes ago to take out ALL charges for the coolant change she said that she can’t, because mechanic needs to get paid. I repeatedly asked to talk to manager and was told by Karen that she is the assistant manager and the manager is not available. At the end Karen came to me with her business card where she offered me “free service” for the next time. She said “it worth $100 and we can add air filter”, when I corrected her saying that according to invoice it is $57 and I have ROUSH cold air intake installed and do not need air filter change, she agreed to my statement. I do not have any illusions about dealership business model and intentions. Saying that I do not feel good about bold untruth being thrown in my face and people or business taking advantage of me. Gross overpricing, inflation of provided services and poor customer relation manners are shocking and revolting. My advice to other customers is to seek better service provider than Hempstead Ford Dealership. Read more