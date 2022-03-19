Hempstead Ford Lincoln
My purchase of a 2022 F-150
03/19/2022
I tip my hat to John Talt, first time buying a new vehicle where the salesman was TOTALLY knowledgeable about the vehicle. A no pressure salesman, made me feel very comfortable and answered every question I had. I would Strongly recommend Hempstead Ford and especially John Talt to every one I know interrested in buying a Ford product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
03/19/2022
Great service
11/25/2021
Had a couple of recalls that the dealership took care of. Car was returned clean and everything was perfect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor
01/09/2021
Our service rep Charlie was polite honest and helpful. Your roadside assistance program leaves much to be desired. They were not effective in getting the job done nor did they display any real concern for our situation. We broke down one mile after picking our car up from service. The only reason for this was because there was no real professionalism in releasing the car whoever service this car did not test drive it or go over the work that they did this could’ve all been avoided by a competent mechanic who prepared this car before delivery I am so disappointed in the service I expected when I purchased a Lincoln
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dismal Experience
09/30/2020
Dismal experience. I needed to take care of 2 issues: make an extra key fob and oil change and maintenance for 40K miles. I called 2 weeks prior and asked for the key fob pricing, I was quoted $310 plus $20 for the physical key with “will be ready in 30 minutes” answer. They also said that I need to come in a week because they are out of fobs. I came yesterday for my appointment at 7:45AM and Service Advisor Karen told me “you are due for coolant change and system flush after 30K miles and your car will be ready around 2PM”. I said, really, OK, and went to work. 8AM I received text message offering contact number to call or text for any information. Meanwhile, I checked FORD website and to my surprise discovered that FORD advising to change coolant and to do flush after 100K miles. I texted Karen 9:31AM asking her not to change coolant and not to do system flush. I’ve got no response to my text. 10:06 AM, I called dealership and asked to talk to Karen, I was told that she was away from her desk and leave the message as it is the best way, which I did. At 10:42AM I’ve got a call from Karen telling me that she didn’t see my attempts to contact her and she is sorry but job is done already. Another call came at 11:30AM notifying me that car is ready to be picked up. When I came to dealership to pick up my car, in the invoice I was charged $450.19 for the key fob, with the key with 1.5 hours of labor. According the Consumer Report: Most dealers we contacted said key-fob programming typically takes just 15-30 minutes, and the whole process, including cutting the mechanical spare key, rarely takes longer than an hour. I asked Karen where her telling me I’m “due” for changing coolant and flashing system came from? I showed her print outs from FORD website with my car maintenance schedule, clearly indicating 100K miles maintenance, not 30K, not 40K. She was telling me that it is FORD recommendation for New York State but when I asked, she failed to show me where that information came from. Then she brought out laminated page made by Hempstead Dealership with some recommendation. After pleadingly being questioned by me she admitted that it is NOT a FORD recommendation. Then she offered to give me money back. She also admitted that she quoted me key fob $175 not $200 that was on Invoice. When I asked about discrepancy with quotes I received before from the dealership 3 times before for the key fob total ($310 not $450.19) she said that “they were wrong to give you that price). We went to the Parts department where they confirmed they quoted me $310. When I asked to speak to the manager, we waited until manager get off the phone and Karen went to talk to her alone, after conversation with manager, Karen came to me and said that manager too busy with other customers (meanwhile manager left from her office from other door) and Karen can take off $25 from my key charge and $100 from coolant change. When I reminded Karen that she had offered me minutes ago to take out ALL charges for the coolant change she said that she can’t, because mechanic needs to get paid. I repeatedly asked to talk to manager and was told by Karen that she is the assistant manager and the manager is not available. At the end Karen came to me with her business card where she offered me “free service” for the next time. She said “it worth $100 and we can add air filter”, when I corrected her saying that according to invoice it is $57 and I have ROUSH cold air intake installed and do not need air filter change, she agreed to my statement. I do not have any illusions about dealership business model and intentions. Saying that I do not feel good about bold untruth being thrown in my face and people or business taking advantage of me. Gross overpricing, inflation of provided services and poor customer relation manners are shocking and revolting. My advice to other customers is to seek better service provider than Hempstead Ford Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Professional and courteous
08/22/2020
Had a great experience with Dan from Hempstead Lincoln. Professional, courteous and always got back to me in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape
06/28/2020
I know that my service was free because it was a recall but wow they didn’t have to treat me like I was begging. This was probably one of the worst services I’ve ever received.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Karen Hesdra
03/23/2020
Superior service and a pleasure to deal with as well as the rest of the Hempstead staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not trust service.
03/14/2019
I had purchased 3 cars from Hempstead Ford. No more. The service department has no idea what its doing. From the day I took delivery of a 2011 Escape that was supposed to be CPO (I just found out was not) was driven by a cigar smoker and it never ran right from day 1. After bringing it back at least 5 times becasue the stench was horrific, the dealership finally swapped out the entire interior (put in the wrong one for the model truck I had and wrong color). The first time I brought it in for an oil change service forgot to close the hood properly and it flew up while I was on a highway. Thankfully, I was ok, but I should have known then. After the interior debacle, I kept complaining something was off. I was complaining the truck made noises when I braked and didn't seem to be shifting properly. Service kept telling me I needed wheel alignments (3 in less than 2 years with no off roading!). One visit they told me my brakes were fine (in the high yellow) and less than a few months later (not a lot of mileage and only light local driving) I was told I needed BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS ($1200 in repairs, I paid less after raising hell). How does that happen when I only have it serviced by the dealer? I finally had it after I brought it in was told I needed another wheel alignment, the check engine light went on and they had to replace an $11 PVC part, but they did that under the warranty (Cost me $100 deductible) and they were supposed to fix a recall, but the recall STILL shows up as not being completed. Four days later I went to another dealership and traded in my 2011 Escape which I was buying and got a 2018 lease at a loss. A week later I get a call from the other dealership my truck was leaking oil and it needed transmission service (it had been serviced FOUR (4) DAYS before I traded it in! I have the receipts to prove it). With the extended warranty it would have cost me $100 to fix the truck including rebuilding the transmission becasue it was all covered. Instead I traded in my 2011 at a loss and had to put down a lot more than $100 to get into the new vehicle. BTW Service also missed a bad tie rod in my mother's Mercury Mariner and told her she too needed a wheel alignment. Another time they missed bad hoses in the brakes and can you imagine she too all of a sudden needed brakes and rotors too. Really? I have filed a complaint with Ford corporate and I am seeking legal remedies as well. STAY AWAY FROM HEMPSTEAD FORD!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service with smile
10/26/2018
I brought my car in for a check up. The alignment was out and they fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The worst
10/24/2018
This place is a disgrace...I can't speak to the techs working on cars...I've had no dealings with them. But what I will say is the management and the coordinators will bend over backwards for if they believe a tip may be in order. This dealerships service dept does a complete disservice to the Ford and Lincoln brand. I'll leave their names out for now but they know who they are...any rebuttals to this review and I'll gladly post their names and all my conversations with them. Would not recommend them at all. Complete incompetence from the top
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service
10/22/2018
Problem was repaired quickly and efficiently. Service professionals are courteous, pleasant and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Camper
10/12/2018
Leased from Hempstead Ford Lincoln three times and will lease again with them in December. Sales and Service have always been knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly. I don't always plan in advance and they have provided me service on relatively short notice. Prices seem fair & work seems professional. Also, user friendly waiting room with a quite work area with desks and wi-fi helps you turn down time into productive time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Sales Experience
04/13/2015
This was by far the worst experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. I had visited a few other dealerships for pricing details, and was hoping to make a deal at Hempstead Ford. After meeting with the sales person on a Friday night, he indicated he could get me a much better deal and indicated specific packages he could add to beat a previously quoted price. He said to come back at 11:00 AM the next day to meet with him and his manager. No problem- I show up at 10:59 AM, with my top credit score and basically a 'check in hand'. After waiting 15 minutes, Tony provides me feedback that he can't throw in all the 'extras', but wanted to talk to his Sales Manager. I waited... and waited... 1 hour and a half later of sitting there, alone, my sales rep (who took someone else on a test drive), says to leave him my number and he will call in a few hours with a price quote. He never called that day. Very sub-par client service and sales levels. By far the worst experience at a dealership, and they lost an easy car deal because of it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No pressure dealership
04/26/2011
John Berto asked my all my questions. worked with my numbers. lowered his numbers and we made a deal on MKX that i'm delighted with! John was very attentive since my 1st visit (3 month earlier!). let me test drive few cars. showed me advantages and disadvantages. and followed-up with my purchase. id'recommend the dealer and John to anyone serious about leasing/purchasing cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience
01/31/2010
I have purchased many vehicles in my lifetime and met with many car sales people. Yes I got the usual spiel. However after visiting Hempstead Ford for my new Ford Edge I met with Frank Romeo who quite frankly was like a breath of fresh air. He was personable, professional and most important (get this) honest. He gave me his best price on this vehicle upfront and actually stuck to it wow!!! There were no hidden fees or gimmicks thrown in and I walked away with a new vehicle the same day. Happy very. Buyers remorse no! Would I buy another vehicle from Hempstead yes. I say no more. See Frank!
update--did they rip me off?
01/18/2008
after writing this overall nice review of Garden City Saab, I am wondering if they ripped me off on my last service. I was told I needed a new serpentine belt. I didn't have time to get it priced elsewhere, so I let them put it in, paying one and a half hours for labor at a dealer rate (high) of $120/ hr. I specifically asked the service writer if this was the belt that was supposed to be replaced as part of the normal 60,000 mile service. He said no, that is a totally different belt, the 60k is the timing belt. This is the serpentine belt. Frankly, I realized in hindsight, that I was probably lied to, so I am going to confront the service writer, the next chance I get.
For a Dealer, not bad
01/06/2008
I've purchased two Saabs from this dealer, one in 1998, the second in 2002. I still use their service department from time to time, despite the fact my warranty is long expired. The reason is a shortage of Saab specialists in my area, but Garden City Saab is really quite reasonable as a dealer. Yes, they do charge quite a high rate for hourly labor, and they sometimes recommend work that isn't strictly necessary, but they do know Saabs very well, and they are by and large in the big scheme of dealers, on the honest side of the tracks. For example, on brakes, I had an independent mechanic do a brake job, and I had to bring it back to have the rotors replaced. Somehow, the cost wound up being the same as bringing it to the Hempstead Lincoln Mercury/Garden City Saab.. The service manager is a fellow from Austria by the name of Oliver Czevar, and the head service writer is a guy by the name of Paul. Both pretty decent fellows. They also do four wheel alignments that really last. On the small stuff, they make a big markup, but on stuff that a Saab specialist should do, I bring it to them.
