1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Literally, the worst dealership I have ever dealt with and we have been to about 10 dealers looking for our latest purchase in the last 6 days. This is the fourth car my family and I are buying in about 24 months. Three of which were used. We've been to ALOT of dealers. This is the worst service I've ever experienced. They don't provide a carfax on their site or any site they advertise on. When you call they hang up on you repeatedly or just retransfer you. I'm not kidding. 14 times in less than 45 minutes of being hung up on or sent back to the recording in one morning. They will only talk to you on the phone if you are calling to set up an appt to go in. You can't get a manager on the phone. It's very apparent they are a HARD sell dealership. They don't like to give you any info on the phone. They just want to push to get you in and when they get you in the dealership, the price is not what is the advertised internet price. They add an extra $999 on top of advertised internet price (maybe more, but that's for the cars we went in to inquire about). I'm not talking about the standard tax, plates, fees. This $995 is an additional fee for the dealership so the actual price of the car is at least $995 more than what is being advertised. Try to call them and ask them if they charge any fees. You will NEVER get a straight answer. You'll hear some mumbo jumbo about everything is negotiable and they have some promotion currently going on, but they won't give you any real information. It's a bait and switch organization. They won't provide the actual out the door price. They won't email or include a carfax before going in. They won't disclose any real information. They just want to get you in to sucker you and change the price. When you do go in, they actually complain about providing a carfax due to the cost. They tell you it's a clean carfax, no accidents, one owner. Okay, can you print me a copy? No. Do you even have a copy? I mean you just gave me the SAME information for EVERY car I inquired about claiming the carfax reports stats it has no accidents and one owner so if you actually read that information and have it, can you show me? It was almost laughable. Just outrageous when you compare these guys to every other dealership. They can't hold a candle to an actual professional car dealer. These are the slimy sales tactics you imagine with car dealers. Just about every other dealership has the carfaxes readily available right on their website and when they don't, they are more than happy to email you a copy BEFORE you go in to the dealership. When you want to test drive a car here, this dealership will actually give you a lecture that they don't want you to test drive it unless you are serious about buying it. Do you think I drove 2 hours to a dealership on my day off because I have nothing better to do? They lecture a potential buyer - about miles being put on a car for a test drive and the cost of a carfax! I couldn't make this type of stuff up if I tried. It's laughable, but it's insane!!!! This is a business that sells cars. This is part of the required service to professionally sell a car. We wanted to test drive two cars and the sales person basically told us we needed to pick one and decide which one we planned to buy. Are you serious? It was the weirdest experience I've ever had in my life. It is the most ridiculous car dealership I have ever dealt with in my 50+ years in life. Go out and shop around and then come here. You won't believe the lack of professionalism and courtesy after you've been to other dealers. They don't disclose ANY real information. It's all sales talk to close a deal. While we were there we saw salesperson after salesperson being short with customers who were thinking things over and when the salespeople were with the managers, the managers were very aggressive in expressing how they weren't happy if a deal wasn't closed. They couldn't care less about the customers. They are nice if you are signing papers, otherwise, get out of their way. It's all about the numbers and closing the maximum amount of deals and they don't try to hide it. It is a very buy a vehicle, or get out mentality. We obviously are in the market to buy a vehicle, but I'm not stupid enough to buy a car without test driving it and seeing a carfax in writing with the history. Sadly they prey on customers that are easily sold, ignorant and uninformed for a quick deal. I definitely would not recommend them, but if you go, I hope my review will help you be prepared in what you can expect. Good luck! Read more