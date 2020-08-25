Garden City Mazda
Customer Reviews of Garden City Mazda
HORRIBLE - STAY AWAY!!!
by 08/25/2020on
Literally, the worst dealership I have ever dealt with and we have been to about 10 dealers looking for our latest purchase in the last 6 days. This is the fourth car my family and I are buying in about 24 months. Three of which were used. We've been to ALOT of dealers. This is the worst service I've ever experienced. They don't provide a carfax on their site or any site they advertise on. When you call they hang up on you repeatedly or just retransfer you. I'm not kidding. 14 times in less than 45 minutes of being hung up on or sent back to the recording in one morning. They will only talk to you on the phone if you are calling to set up an appt to go in. You can't get a manager on the phone. It's very apparent they are a HARD sell dealership. They don't like to give you any info on the phone. They just want to push to get you in and when they get you in the dealership, the price is not what is the advertised internet price. They add an extra $999 on top of advertised internet price (maybe more, but that's for the cars we went in to inquire about). I'm not talking about the standard tax, plates, fees. This $995 is an additional fee for the dealership so the actual price of the car is at least $995 more than what is being advertised. Try to call them and ask them if they charge any fees. You will NEVER get a straight answer. You'll hear some mumbo jumbo about everything is negotiable and they have some promotion currently going on, but they won't give you any real information. It's a bait and switch organization. They won't provide the actual out the door price. They won't email or include a carfax before going in. They won't disclose any real information. They just want to get you in to sucker you and change the price. When you do go in, they actually complain about providing a carfax due to the cost. They tell you it's a clean carfax, no accidents, one owner. Okay, can you print me a copy? No. Do you even have a copy? I mean you just gave me the SAME information for EVERY car I inquired about claiming the carfax reports stats it has no accidents and one owner so if you actually read that information and have it, can you show me? It was almost laughable. Just outrageous when you compare these guys to every other dealership. They can't hold a candle to an actual professional car dealer. These are the slimy sales tactics you imagine with car dealers. Just about every other dealership has the carfaxes readily available right on their website and when they don't, they are more than happy to email you a copy BEFORE you go in to the dealership. When you want to test drive a car here, this dealership will actually give you a lecture that they don't want you to test drive it unless you are serious about buying it. Do you think I drove 2 hours to a dealership on my day off because I have nothing better to do? They lecture a potential buyer - about miles being put on a car for a test drive and the cost of a carfax! I couldn't make this type of stuff up if I tried. It's laughable, but it's insane!!!! This is a business that sells cars. This is part of the required service to professionally sell a car. We wanted to test drive two cars and the sales person basically told us we needed to pick one and decide which one we planned to buy. Are you serious? It was the weirdest experience I've ever had in my life. It is the most ridiculous car dealership I have ever dealt with in my 50+ years in life. Go out and shop around and then come here. You won't believe the lack of professionalism and courtesy after you've been to other dealers. They don't disclose ANY real information. It's all sales talk to close a deal. While we were there we saw salesperson after salesperson being short with customers who were thinking things over and when the salespeople were with the managers, the managers were very aggressive in expressing how they weren't happy if a deal wasn't closed. They couldn't care less about the customers. They are nice if you are signing papers, otherwise, get out of their way. It's all about the numbers and closing the maximum amount of deals and they don't try to hide it. It is a very buy a vehicle, or get out mentality. We obviously are in the market to buy a vehicle, but I'm not stupid enough to buy a car without test driving it and seeing a carfax in writing with the history. Sadly they prey on customers that are easily sold, ignorant and uninformed for a quick deal. I definitely would not recommend them, but if you go, I hope my review will help you be prepared in what you can expect. Good luck!
Insulted by their unprofessional behaviors
by 05/27/2019on
We visited this dealership on 05/26/2019 and Mr. Butterfield has treated us with blatant disrespect and ignorance. It took him such a long time to check their own inventory and he doesn’t even know how to sort & filter on the screen, so he ended up giving us wrong information. We wasted nearly 3 hours for nothing and when we finally got up and said this isn’t happening. He was so upset and angry when we asked him for a print-out, he loud and clearly refused to give it to us which was ridiculous. I gave him my driver license with all my personal info and he even scanned my DL into his computer, he refused to give me the print-out about the car? When I asked him to discard all my info, he said, “I will!!!” then he kept saying [non-permissible content removed] about me to his manager RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY FACE. He is unprofessional and disrespectful. Be aware and keep away.
Very good dealership
by 03/08/2016on
Good professional style, no pressure service. Best I have experienced so far. Cesar and Vinny did a good job and I really appreciate it.
Buy a car from Jenna Loiacono
by 12/23/2015on
I recently purchased my first car ever after graduating college and landing a job. It was an important experience for me because ive never had to pay a bill in my life so this car purchase would be something that brings me a lot of pride. My initial intention was to get a Ford Fusion, so i went to ford after seeing a deal online that was just what i was looking for. Going there was a disappointment; the dealer gave me a price that was four times what was advertised online. Why advertise a price that is nowhere near the actual cost youre going to pay? i left there and went straight to Mazda and met Jenna Loiacono, she was friendly, and most importantly, upfront about matching, or doing better than the deals Mazda has advertised online. She told me and my father about the full disclosure policy Mazda holds in terms of selling cars. This is a great policy and i think every dealer should have it. I didnt buy the car that night because i still wanted to shop around. Two days later, I went to honda to look into the civic, a car i really didnt want, but wanted to look at just as a formality. I spent three hours there, asking multiple times to just give me their best price. i was shown the car, given a price, and when i declined and proceeded to leave, the dealer knocked down the price 50% in a desperate attempt to make me buy the car. even with such a heavy discount, I was disgusted by the lack of honesty and straightforwardness seen at the Honda dealer. Im 23, but im not dumb. I dont like being lied to, i dont like being pushed into anything, and i dont like the way they handled their sale. I declined that offer and went straight to Ms. Loiacono where i asked how much better she could do on the car i wanted to purchase. what she said what pretty much the same as what she told me the first time i met her. she was honest with me from our fist encounter, and because of that, i gladly payed more for a this car. i didnt need to go anywhere else. She gave me her best price from day one and thats all i wanted from everyone i dealt with during my hunt for my first car, she was the only one to do that for me. to avoid the scheming and crookedness of typical car dealers, and still get extreme value on your purchase, go to Mazda of Garden City, and look for Jenna. She took care of me and she would do the same for anyone else.
top notch people
by 12/15/2015on
Leasing my 2016 CX 5 from Garden City Mazda was a very positive experience. Everyone there was focused on making the transaction as smooth as possible.Everything needed to make a good decision was clearly explained to me. It made the process simple. And then there was my salesperson, Phil Tochterman...truly the super hero of car salesmen. It only took me a year to finally place my order. But Phil never wavered. Whenever I needed him to answer a question or get something done he was right on it. I would not usually participate in a review like this, but Phil and the staff at Garden City Mazda deserve the recognition.
easy and friendly
by 12/07/2015on
I wasn't in the market for a new vehicle at the time but do to some unforeseen circumstances I needed to get into a car quickly. The sales team and management made sure to take care of me to the best of their ability and I left fully satisfied with a 2016 Mazda CX-5.
I'm so happy I chose Garden City
by 11/17/2015on
I knew I wanted a Mazda, the question was which dealer. The entire team at GC was wonderful. Henry answered all my questions, walked me thru the pros and cons of buying vs leasing and helped me secure a deal I could be happy with. Neal handled all financing and DMV paperwork, made sure I had what I needed. Hector & the entire service team were very friendly and I will feel comfortable leaving my car in their hands. From beginning to end, a really good experience!
Wonderful Customer Service
by 11/13/2015on
George S. is the best car salesman. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. I had a great experience shopping for my Certified Used 2013 CX-9. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership to anyone. I was provided the greatest service.
Sales rating
by 11/04/2015on
My sales person Cesar Reynoso was very courteous with excellent customer service, very professional, caring, and very honest. I would definitely will go back to him, in fact I did !. 1st car was a lease, I then went back to buy a CPO vehicle within 2 months.
Very good dealership!
by 10/30/2015on
Bought a 2015 Mazda3 from this dealership. Highly recommended especially salesperson Cesar. Very helpful and the process was very smooth and comfortable, no pressure at all.
Awesome Car-Buying Experience!
by 10/29/2015on
Jenna made our car purchase quick and easy. She answered all of my questions and we were in and out quickly. I'll definitely recommend Garden City Mazda to my friends, family and colleagues.
Exceptional Service
by 10/28/2015on
Second car I purchased from this dealership. Saw the same sales agent both times, Cesar Reinoso. He was great throughout the whole process. Glad he was there to help me out. Glad to be part of the Mazda family.
First Car the CX-5
by 10/27/2015on
Great experience with this Mazda dealership, particularly our sales rep, Luis Serna. He was patient and explained everything thoroughly. We came back no less then 3 times to test drive, ask questions and hear the sound system...He always welcomed us with a friendly smile. We highly recommend him as a sales agent.
Great Experience
by 10/26/2015on
Loved my experience with Jenna at Garden City Mazda. She answered all my questions and helped me make a decision that suited my needs. There was no pressure at all. I would absolutely recommend buying from this dealership, and definitely ask for Jenna.
Excellent Leasing experience
by 10/25/2015on
Leased our 4th Mazda from this dealership. The experience was enhanced by the return of the best salesperson we ever worked with anywhere (3rd time!)- Liza DiMelfi. Was go glad to find her back. The financing experience with Neal Matos was excellent too. A vast improvement over my last experience. All in all it was a competitive deal at a customer friendly dealership.
Excellent Service
by 10/18/2015on
My sales representative was amazing. He was very knowledgable and accommodating. He helped me find my first car and explained all of the features with the car.
Luis Serna
by 10/15/2015on
Fantastic experience! After test driving the car we were in and out in just over an hour!! Friendly, professional and seamless transaction. We will be Luis's clients for life.
Knowledgeable and Personable salesman - Garrick Huie
by 10/09/2015on
I was shopping for a new car and looking at a Honda or Toyota. I was not in the market for a Mazda or knew much about them. I was introduced to the Mazda 6 by Garrick Huie. His extensive knowledge about the brand and model helped me compare the Mazda to the Honda and Toyota. I was very surprised to learn all that the Mazda has to offer. I went for a test drive and fell in love right away at the way it drives. If Garrick did not introduce me to the Mazda, I would not have so much fun driving my Mazda 6 today. I would recommend Garrick Huie to all my friends and family.
Excellent Service
by 10/06/2015on
Salesperson was friendly, very helpful. Knew about his job and explained everything very carefully. All people were professional and cordial. Great experience. Very satisfied.
First Car The cx-3
by 09/29/2015on
Mr. Luis Serna's professionalism and customer service blew me away. I did not have much experience or information regarding the Mazda brand, but Mr. Serna eagerly answered all my questions and was very patient with me. He made feel as though he was more like a friend offering advice and guidance instead of a salesman. For that, I was excited about my purchase and ensured that I returned shortly later to garner his assistance and knowledge before making my ultimate investment. He even took the time to pay attention to my needs, acclimate me with the car, and make sure that I was comfortable every step of the way. No complaints here! Thanks a lot, Mr. Serna.
Excellent Service!
by 09/27/2015on
I recently leased my second Mazda from the GC dealership and both times my salesman was Cesar! He makes the process effortless and always has the best deals! I'm sure I will be back again for my third lease in the near future.
