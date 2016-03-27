5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience at Orange County BMW is the best we had in over twenty years if owning BMW's. It starred with the great welcome and professional service we received by Semi O, general manager and continued all the way to our delivery by Mark F. The process of the sales experienceand delivery of our X3 is by far the best we have ever had. Mark is very professional and extremely knowledgeable. He covered all details thoroughly and also now we will continue to get the 'Navy' system because he made it interesting and fun. BMW would be wise to have all sales advisors trained at the level of knowledge and professionalism that Mark represents. We would give higher marks to Mark, if your rating system allowed.... A great experience! Read more