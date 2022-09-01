5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Fabulous is just one word to describe the car buying experience my husband and I had working with Sabrina at West Herr Ford Hamburg. We started by shopping around at many different dealerships and becoming extremely frustrated about buying a car. Once we connected with SABRINA our entire experience changed. She treated us like royalty from start to finish. She was in constant contact with us and worked diligently to find us a car that suited our needs and wants. During our test drive she spent the time before and after showing us the features and accessories of the car to make sure that we were making an informed, educated decision about the vehicle. We also worked with Eric and Tony during the purchasing of the vehicle and they were very professional and enjoyable to work with. To top it off Sabrina walked me to my car, after I purchased the vehicle to help me set up my Bluetooth and remind me of those key features of my car. I have and will continue to recommend SABRINA at WEST HERR FORD HAMBURG for any and all of your car buying needs! Read more