West Herr Ford Hamburg
Customer Reviews of West Herr Ford Hamburg
Great
by 01/09/2022on
Got my 5th vehicle from west herr the place is a great place to come and buy a vehicle. Just want to thank John Foster and Jonah McNaughton for taking care off everything these guys Treat you like family and they go above and beyond for their Customers definitely coming back to west herr John Foster, and Jonah McNaughton in the Future to buy Another vehicle. Drove all the way from Brooklyn New York to West Herr because Of the great service and how highly they value their customers highly recommended dealership
Great
by 01/09/2022on
Got my 5th vehicle from west herr the place is a great place to come and buy a vehicle. Just want to thank John Foster and Jonah McNaughton for taking care off everything these guys Treat you like family and they go above and beyond for their Customers definitely coming back to west herr John Foster, and Jonah McNaughton in the Future to buy Another vehicle. Drove all the way from Brooklyn New York to West Herr because Of the great service and how highly they value their customers highly recommended dealership
Good service.
by 09/23/2021on
Not the cheapest but I know my vehicle will be serviced properly. Personnel are always courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
West Herr Ford of Hamburg New York Excellence of Service
by 09/16/2021on
Accommodated us quickly as a tow in, found the problem and fixed same day, excellent communication and friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing salesperson!!
by 03/24/2021on
Sabri Darwish is an amazing salesperson. Great with making the whole process easy and comfortable. Extremely knowledgeable with the product explaining every detail. He definitely has a customer for life.
My salesman knows me well
by 03/18/2021on
I was able to terminate my prior lease and into a brand new 21 F150 and couldn’t be happier, everything went fast and smooth, and I am enjoying the new vehicle.
Long day with two happy endings.
by 03/13/2021on
Calm...cool...educated...happy
Outstanding Salesman
by 03/09/2021on
What can I say, I had a great experience at West Herr Ford. Sabri my salesman, was an outstanding person to work with. He was friendly, funny and not pushy. My car sales went very smoothly. Mike S and Nicole also made my car sale pleasant. Thanks to everyone. I highly recommend Sabri as a wonderful salesman. 👍👍😊
All work done at no charge
by 09/14/2019on
I cannot say enough good things about West Herr service in Hamburg. Bob Pontrello was great and my car was fixed at no charge to me. Not even a deductible charge. I was shocked, and they even washed my car too! Thanks Bob I will be back if needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016mkc
by 01/26/2019on
I was impressed with the dealers concern to make me happy, all issues to complete deal resolved
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Looking for a newer truck
by 08/27/2018on
West Herr Ford Hamburg has a great selection of trucks and Vaune Gresco was absolutely amazing finding me a truck that fit the description of what I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 02/13/2018on
I cannot say enough about Mark and his team at West Herr Auto! This was my second time dealing with a car dealership, and my first time purchasing a car. I wouldn't consider my first experience bad, but it was no where in compassion to the amazing experience I had working with Mark and West Herr! Mark took me through the entire process with transparency and confidence. I never felt like he was a stereotypical car salesman, but rather a consultant. I always felt like my best interest was at the front of his mind, rather than making a sale. When I finally decided on my vehicle, Mark worked to get it in my hands quickly, since my dream vehicle was at another location. When the car came in, Mark spent a ton of time going over ever bell and whistle, so I felt confident driving off the lot. Thank you so much Mark, Nick, and the team at West Herr. They made my car buying experience a truly wonderful one!
Outstanding sales associate.
by 11/16/2017on
If you buy a car from west herr ford Hamburg ny you must see Andy Murak. Nicest and friendliest sales associate I've ever dealt with. ABSOLUTELY no hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lenny Saccomanno is great to buy from
by 11/11/2017on
Just purchased another vehicle from Lenny. Always takes care of his customers. This one is a 2018 Ford F-150
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasure to work with
by 08/02/2017on
Hasan Razak was so helpful and patience while we tried to figure out what we wanted to buy. We had know idea what we wanted to buy. Hasan was so helpful showed us everything we asked for it took us a few days to decide but he never made us feel rushed. He was a pure pleasure to work with. We love our new 2017 Explorer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly and always willing to help.
by 02/22/2017on
I walked into West Herr of Hamburg yesterday.Hasan Razak went extra 10 miles help me get into a vechicle that that made very happy.He is an excellent salesman very knowledgeable about vechicles.I highly recommend Hasan Rasak if your looking for a vechicle.Go to West Herr of Hamburg!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience With Zach Zafuto
by 11/28/2016on
I had a great experience with Zach Zafuto at the Ford Hamburg store. Zach went above and beyond to meet and exceed my expectations! He was kind, caring, and most important the best salesman I have met! I will have all my family friends and friends go to him, as should you! -Patricia Puglisi
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FABULOUS EXPERIENCE WITH SABRINA!
by 08/24/2016on
Fabulous is just one word to describe the car buying experience my husband and I had working with Sabrina at West Herr Ford Hamburg. We started by shopping around at many different dealerships and becoming extremely frustrated about buying a car. Once we connected with SABRINA our entire experience changed. She treated us like royalty from start to finish. She was in constant contact with us and worked diligently to find us a car that suited our needs and wants. During our test drive she spent the time before and after showing us the features and accessories of the car to make sure that we were making an informed, educated decision about the vehicle. We also worked with Eric and Tony during the purchasing of the vehicle and they were very professional and enjoyable to work with. To top it off Sabrina walked me to my car, after I purchased the vehicle to help me set up my Bluetooth and remind me of those key features of my car. I have and will continue to recommend SABRINA at WEST HERR FORD HAMBURG for any and all of your car buying needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Easy
by 07/06/2016on
My experience with West herr Ford was outstanding. Sabrina and Mike Schaffer went above and beyond to meet my expectations and requirements for obtaining my 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid, I love thin vehicle and could not be happier with the service I received from both of them. Even a yes the transaction was completed we found a slight problem with the vehicle and the problem is being completely fixed at no cost to myself. Give this dealership a try and ask for Sabrina, if your serious about buying a car her and Mike Schaffer will do whatever is in their power and reason two help you. I will definitely be back in several years when I'm ready again. Sabrina has actually sold a vehicle to myself, my wife and in laws all within a years time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F-150 lease
by 06/18/2016on
I have been buying from West Herr for over 20 years. Chevy, Toyota, Subaru, Jeep, and now Ford. I think this alone says a lot about West Herr. My salesmen Chris was very helpful, as was the sales manager, which I always work with. I feel I got a great deal, and Super Truck, and also have two new friends. This is the first Ford truck that i purchased, and so far, 1000 miles in, love it. Dan from S. Buffalo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 lease on Ford Escape experience for Gail and Dan Morgan
by 04/29/2016on
Could not have been more happier with the fast, expert help from leasing professional (Mark Schrader), financial services (Julian Bones, and a thank you from sales manager ( Michael Schaefer), on our new first time three year lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service
by 03/24/2016on
West Herr employees make the difference! They are always courteous and provide expert care for our Ford Fiesta. We receive timely notice when it is time for an oil change or car inspection. Dependability in all aspects of the work done by the technicians, service managers, and office personnel. The sales staff is very knowledgable, listen to our needs, and provided the right vehicle for us. Thanks to all at West Herr Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 certified pre-owned