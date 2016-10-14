1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sometimes you go to a dealership and know you're getting screwed, other times they sugarcoat it so well that your signing papers while in a diabetic coma. That's what my experience at Baron was. They seemed so nice in the beginning, what a shame. They told me they had a 2012 Maxima coming in. They were so nice, I wanted to buy from them and we worked out a great price on it. We agreed on a day when the car would be in so I could see it. I got about a dozen phone calls between that time just to confirm I would still come see it. Then the day before I was told the sales manager isn't in on Saturdays and I had to change the date we had confirmed so many times. When I finally saw it I noticed the roadside kit was missing. They assured me they would get it for me. It's now three months later and still nothing. I was feeling funny in my gut about the purchase but I planned on going through with it anyway. Then they switched the price that was agreed upon. It was up almost an extra $2000, but I didn't notice because of a fast talking manager who convinced me it was other fees, warranty, etc. Not until after I made the purchase and left the dealership did I realize what they had done. I went back the next day (feeling like an idiot) and of course the manager would not assist me in any way. He mocked me and taunted me (yes, he was extremely immature) and said it was my own fault for signing the papers. Then almost a month later I get a letter in the mail from Baron, stating that even though I paid over $300 for my registration, I had to send them another $24 or they would not send me my registration! No bill, no receipt, just a letter from them. They actually held my registration hostage and still have it to this day (I let them keep it and paid the DMV $3 for a duplicate instead). I was completely disappointed with this transaction as a whole and I believe they took advantage of me hoping I would be confused by their fast talking. While speaking with the dealer prior to any agreements I had told him I was only in the area because my father was in the hospital with heart problems. I honestly believe they saw me as a female with a lot on her mind who could be taken advantage of and that's exactly what they set out to do. Read more