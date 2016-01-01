At Gold Coast Maserati, our goal is to exceed your expectations in every way possible. When you enter our Maserati dealer serving Queens, which features the latest Ghibli, GranTurismo, Levante and Quattroporte models available, you’ll find some of the most friendly and knowledgeable people ready to help you get into the new or certified pre-owned luxury vehicle for which you have been searching.

Our team of Maserati lease and loan specialists take the stress out of the situation of buying a new sports car by working hard to provide an auto loan or leasing plan that makes sense for you. But, our commitment to customer satisfaction doesn’t end when you drive off our lot.