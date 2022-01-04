Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Disappointing Experience
by 04/01/2022on
Not a good experience at Zappone Granville location. Salesman Justin was unable to get in touch or communicate effectively with me after I had issues with my purchase. After assuring me that everything had been checked out by a mechanic, my oil and engine lights came on, and my fog lights were out all within 24 hours of my purchase. They also forgot to mention that the primary USB port in the car was broken from the start. I repeatedly called and emailed to no avail. HORRIBLE customer service.
My New 2019 Dodge Ram
by 10/25/2018on
I want to thank Vern Potter for getting this Great Truck for me. His Great Service and New Friendship meant a lot to me in purchasing this great truck. Thanks again Vern.