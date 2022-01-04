Skip to main content
Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

8556 State Rte 22, Granville, NY 12832
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointing Experience

by Caroline on 04/01/2022

Not a good experience at Zappone Granville location. Salesman Justin was unable to get in touch or communicate effectively with me after I had issues with my purchase. After assuring me that everything had been checked out by a mechanic, my oil and engine lights came on, and my fog lights were out all within 24 hours of my purchase. They also forgot to mention that the primary USB port in the car was broken from the start. I repeatedly called and emailed to no avail. HORRIBLE customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My New 2019 Dodge Ram

by Jetman on 10/25/2018

I want to thank Vern Potter for getting this Great Truck for me. His Great Service and New Friendship meant a lot to me in purchasing this great truck. Thanks again Vern.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
