1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not a good experience at Zappone Granville location. Salesman Justin was unable to get in touch or communicate effectively with me after I had issues with my purchase. After assuring me that everything had been checked out by a mechanic, my oil and engine lights came on, and my fog lights were out all within 24 hours of my purchase. They also forgot to mention that the primary USB port in the car was broken from the start. I repeatedly called and emailed to no avail. HORRIBLE customer service. Read more