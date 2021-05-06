Skip to main content
Gowanda Ford

14650 Rte 62, Gowanda, NY 14070
Today 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gowanda Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Each Visit gets better!

by Michael on 06/05/2021

I have been a customer at Gowanda Ford for years when it comes to service on my vehicles. Recently I purchased my first car from them and could not be more pleased with the car and the purchase price. The dealership is personal and one of real integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gowanda Ford Service Dept.

by maxcats on 12/12/2020

I had an appointment to have my snow tires put on for winter. Also, had my oil change. One of my summer tires had a slow leak and they removed a sheet metal nail and fixed the tire for next Spring. The service was fast and done to my satisfaction. They even loaded the summer tires into the car in protective bags, making it easy for me unload the car. Thank you Gowanda Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Disengaged7 on 08/05/2020

Gowanda Ford does it right. If you aren't happy they aren't happy. Doug the service Mgr. Is top notch. Great technicians. Friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
