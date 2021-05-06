5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had an appointment to have my snow tires put on for winter. Also, had my oil change. One of my summer tires had a slow leak and they removed a sheet metal nail and fixed the tire for next Spring. The service was fast and done to my satisfaction. They even loaded the summer tires into the car in protective bags, making it easy for me unload the car. Thank you Gowanda Ford. Read more