North Shore Honda
Customer Reviews of North Shore Honda
Cindy was awesome
by 03/09/2021on
I arrived in late July to buy a new honda accord sport. Tried and tested a few but didn't love them. Cindy came and assisted me the entire time. Eventually, she shared that I might like the Honda Insight. We took it for a drive and instantly loved it. She never haggled me and I left paying significantly less than I expected to. Great service from her start to finish. I would recommend her to anyone in my family.
Don't wate your time , stay away. That's my suggestion
by 04/25/2022on
I was looking for a certificated Honda Accord Touring with a color requirement from the little son, car is for him. They had one. Before I left for this dealership , I called them to confirm the infomation. Chris took my call. Again and again, I told him I wad two and half hour driving away for one way. After arriveded the dealership, Chris told me there was an extra $995 charge named dealer preparing fee. Excep that, Chris told me 90% of the total fee has to be finance from the bank which they were working with. If you pay cash or want Honda promotion finance rate, the price will be about $2000 more. Gas was close to $6 per gallon. Waste my money and a whole day. Stay away!!!
WORST DEALER
by 02/17/2021on
AVOID NORTH SHORE HONDA.! What a brutal experience, unprofessional and under qualified salesman’s. Starting with Corey calling and texting to make you step in to the showroom, Sara the internet Assistant sending emails to do the same, at least 6 calls 2 emails, 2 text messages and 4 voicemails. To make me sit down with Peter ( salesman) who didn’t have a clue about the numbers, what APR means, trowing numbers for leasing a $38,000 car for $754 per month with $3184 at front. Base on assumptions of my credit score, if you want the dealer to run your credit they will request a Deposit After my negative of paying $754 per month, the dealing continued with the financial person ( Cory !?) Here comes Peter again bringing another number $699, ( still so high for leasing a Honda ). Peter goes to Corey and say : this guy know his numbers let’s cut the bs, you talk to him. Here is the old man Corey sitting down with me now telling me ohh I make this numbers assuming your score is under 600, that’s why I give you this numbers, here is my deal now $586. !! And I ask how much is the residual in the car ? $26,000 ( if you reading this and know a little math now your get the whole picture) 36 months $754 first deal 36 months $ 699 second deal 36 months $586 third deal All this with $3184 at front. Corey what’s the APR on the leasing ? Ahh hmm let me see, grab the calculator ( pretending making the math ) numbers are already in the sheet they print 9.5% Then they start making a comment if you don’t want this deal, I know someone is going to pay what we asking for the car, is only 3 cars in United States like this ( really ? Lol ) I return to my house and decide to write an email to Sara the internet assistant, guess what ! Yes she never reply or call, silence now, no more calls, no more emails, no more texts.. They want customers with not knowledge of numbers the more ignorant is better, so can sit down, sign and get f.... AVOID NORTH SHORE HONDA is other options in the area, many more.
Water leaks
by 02/10/2021on
They sold me a car with water leaks and couldnt fix it. They said i have to buy gap or they wont sell me the car.
Fantastic deal
by 12/29/2020on
Today I brought my car for service and wanted to just test drive a Honda CRV. James the sales rep told me that I could drive around and see if I like it. I ended up getting a fantastic deal. Muchas gracias James!!
Honda in glen head ny
by 08/12/2020on
Great people and very nice personalities. They respect you.
good service
by 07/31/2020on
helped me on the price
Great Experience
by 07/18/2020on
Our salesman Noel let us take our time, didn’t pressure us at all, was informative and work with us to make sure we got exactly what we wanted
Honda Civic 2020 Si Oil Change
by 07/14/2020on
on time rapid service for oil change. Total time from in to out 35 minutes
Glen Cove Honda has always delivered accurate and professional service
by 04/29/2020on
Fast and efficient service
Highly Recommended
by 03/19/2020on
The people who I dealt with at the dealership (service manager, counter attendants and those who repaired my vehicle) were knowledgeable and supportive and extremely helpful in dealing with the repair of my vehicle. Without hesitation, I would return to this dealership for my needs and would also recommend North Shore Honda to anyone who is looking for a responsible and caring place to have their car serviced.
Great Experience at North Shore Honda
by 03/13/2020on
Daryl and Dylan were absolute professionals. They helped me navigate the leasing process with ease. Both Daryl and Dylan are true professionals.
Honda CR-V oil change and tire rotation
by 03/08/2020on
Service department staff was professional and service was done on a timely basis.
north shore honda
by 03/06/2020on
professionalism and great service
Great courteous service!!
by 02/29/2020on
Courteous professional service, with the best care.
Quality, professional service
by 02/28/2020on
Short wait time, thorough general check while in for service.
Fantastic Dealership All Around
by 02/12/2020on
Great customer service, good value on cars. Clear communications with a very much a "can-do" attitude. Amy in the service dept was especially helpful as I was able to come in within an hour from when I called.
Initial Service Appointment and Inspection
by 02/09/2020on
Making the appointment was easy. The woman at the service counter was very helpful. The service was as quick as promised.
Purchase of a 2020 Honda Civic EX-L.
by 02/07/2020on
Daryl could not have done a better job in handling my purchase of the Civic EX-L. He was extremely polite and very knowledgeable. He did an excellent job in explaining and demonstrating everything in the car. In just a few hours from the time we entered the showroom we drove away with a new Honda Civic EX-L! Thank you Daryl!!!
Sexy Red 2020 Civic Si Coupe
by 01/28/2020on
Personable service. Good price point. Smooth delivery. Kick ass road demon!
Could not have been better!
by 01/28/2020on
A major factor in our decision to buy from North Shore Honda was the sales consultant, Andrew Perry. In our experience his professionalism and courtesy was exceptional. We had purchased from North Shore many years ago and were satisfied with the experience. This interaction exceeded our expectations.
We believe that giving our customers the best value, service and price with no hassle or games is what sets us apart. We are a family run business and we treat you like family. Our employees and customers have been with us for over 20 years for a reason. Give us a try and you'll see why we call it The North Shore Honda Difference.
