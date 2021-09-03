1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

AVOID NORTH SHORE HONDA.! What a brutal experience, unprofessional and under qualified salesman’s. Starting with Corey calling and texting to make you step in to the showroom, Sara the internet Assistant sending emails to do the same, at least 6 calls 2 emails, 2 text messages and 4 voicemails. To make me sit down with Peter ( salesman) who didn’t have a clue about the numbers, what APR means, trowing numbers for leasing a $38,000 car for $754 per month with $3184 at front. Base on assumptions of my credit score, if you want the dealer to run your credit they will request a Deposit After my negative of paying $754 per month, the dealing continued with the financial person ( Cory !?) Here comes Peter again bringing another number $699, ( still so high for leasing a Honda ). Peter goes to Corey and say : this guy know his numbers let’s cut the bs, you talk to him. Here is the old man Corey sitting down with me now telling me ohh I make this numbers assuming your score is under 600, that’s why I give you this numbers, here is my deal now $586. !! And I ask how much is the residual in the car ? $26,000 ( if you reading this and know a little math now your get the whole picture) 36 months $754 first deal 36 months $ 699 second deal 36 months $586 third deal All this with $3184 at front. Corey what’s the APR on the leasing ? Ahh hmm let me see, grab the calculator ( pretending making the math ) numbers are already in the sheet they print 9.5% Then they start making a comment if you don’t want this deal, I know someone is going to pay what we asking for the car, is only 3 cars in United States like this ( really ? Lol ) I return to my house and decide to write an email to Sara the internet assistant, guess what ! Yes she never reply or call, silence now, no more calls, no more emails, no more texts.. They want customers with not knowledge of numbers the more ignorant is better, so can sit down, sign and get f.... AVOID NORTH SHORE HONDA is other options in the area, many more. Read more