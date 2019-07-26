1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My father and I had went to this dealership in order to look for a pre owned ES350, we found one that caught our eye and negotiated a price with our sales person LEO C along with the pre owned manager STUART. When we had came back to the dealership 1 day later to drop off a deposit and to complete some initial paper work. We were asked to sit with the finance and dmv person. Up until that point everything was going fine. I walked in and I greeted her saying "hi MICHELLE", she didn't glance up to greet me, no hand shake, no please have a seat, she kept staring at her computer and just said "hello". No big deal, after my father was done signing the paper work for new license plates and etc I had asked her if I was qualified to receive the referral coupon since I was already a satisfied client at Rallye Lexus. MICHELLE"s response was "I am not taking any more money off of this car than we already did". I continued to explain to her that this was not a coupon to save money on this purchase but a referral program in which I was told about by the finance manager when I was leasing my car, she then with an attitude and irritated tone said to me "which finance guy told u about this referral program? I have been working here for 23 years and I have never heard of such a thing". So then I tried to explain to her that it was a gold color rectangular shaped thick paper referral coupon which had to be filled out and signed and sent to Rallye. She then proceeded to raise her voice at me and said " I WILL NOT REPEAT MYSELF FOR THE THIRD TIME THAT I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT [non-permissible content removed] IT IS THAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT, SO IF YOU DO NOT PUT YOUR EYE BALLS BACK INTO YOUR HEAD YOU CAN GET OUT OF MY OFFICE" That is when a manager ran into her office and told her to step outside so he can have a word with her. When she walked back into her office she threw the paper work at my father and said "Now the both of you can get out of my office and go finish this up with your sales person. At this point in time words were exchanged between her and I but I must note that there were no profanities being thrown around, my mother was there, my father who is 69 years of age was present so who ever is reading this can get the idea. I had now walked out of her office and as I was about to walk away I asked the manager and my sales person if they had ever heard of this referral program and they both said "yes"! So now I wonder how could the both of them had heard about it and this MICHELLE character didn't? Maybe I was discriminated by her because I walk around with a kippah/yarmulke on my head? Anyways at this point in time I was standing by the podium along with the manager, sales person, and receptionist and we were talking about this situation and at no point in time did I get an apology. MICHELLE then proceeded to walk towards me saying to the manager that she wants us to leave the dealership and at that point I flipped out asked for my fathers deposit back and we had left. I am completely disgusted by this dealership and if I could I would return my car back to them because just knowing that it came from there is such a turn off for me at this point. I will NEVER shop at a Rallye dealership ever again! Read more