1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Despite having an appointment, Service didn't have the correct oil filter. I found that out at hour 2 (of an oil change). I went for a late breakfast at that point only to get a call asking how to start my car. Granted, it's a VW and I have been having a little trouble starting it with the fob, but this was Service calling to ask. On my return, I was told the car was leaking oil (which it wasn't when I brought it in). It turns out the technician didn't check the hole for the oil filter and had left the seal for the old filter in place before putting in the new one. The new one was reseated (fingers crossed for correctly) and the oil that was everywhere cleaned up. At hour 4 I was on my way, with a dirty steering wheel and a seat needing adjustment because it had been pushed all the way back. No gift card or apology will get me to return for service or much of anything at this point. Read more