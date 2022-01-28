West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst
Customer Reviews of West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst
Great experience
by 01/28/2022on
Very knowledgeable staff friendly and made sure everything was right.Dave Gasz was excellent to deal with very satisfied
Fast and complete
by 02/22/2022on
Good day at dealer today. Did exactly as asked. No extra sales try
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/28/2022on
Very knowledgeable staff friendly and made sure everything was right.Dave Gasz was excellent to deal with very satisfied
Transmission repair
by 01/14/2022on
The coordinator of my service team, Jay, kept me informed about the progress of my complaint about transmission slipping in lower gears. I explained that it only seemed to happen in warm weather. The technician took the time to analyze it and through Jay, kept me informed of the progress. The only surprise I had was a lower cost because less labor was involved than anticipated. I am proud to deal with Jay and the service team at West Herr in Amherst and recommend anyone who needs service to go there. Thanks Jay and team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service in dire need of a manual
by 11/06/2021on
Despite having an appointment, Service didn't have the correct oil filter. I found that out at hour 2 (of an oil change). I went for a late breakfast at that point only to get a call asking how to start my car. Granted, it's a VW and I have been having a little trouble starting it with the fob, but this was Service calling to ask. On my return, I was told the car was leaking oil (which it wasn't when I brought it in). It turns out the technician didn't check the hole for the oil filter and had left the seal for the old filter in place before putting in the new one. The new one was reseated (fingers crossed for correctly) and the oil that was everywhere cleaned up. At hour 4 I was on my way, with a dirty steering wheel and a seat needing adjustment because it had been pushed all the way back. No gift card or apology will get me to return for service or much of anything at this point.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tim Tim Tim
by 10/21/2021on
Tim is marvelous as his assistant Jamie! Send referrals to Tim O. Thank you guys for “Lucky”
Pleasant and accommodating
by 09/30/2021on
The service personnel has always been pleasant. This time tho, Daniel gets 2 thumbs up for getting my oil change completed in time for me to make a 2pm lunch engagement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/18/2021on
Matt my service advisor was excellent. He kept me up to date throughout the entire process. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe partys help
by 09/12/2021on
I went back to west herr because of sales personnel. Great place and I always feel comfortable. Joe Parry is reason I bought my lincoln, plus salesman Brian Huhl. Thanks to them I will always return
Excellent
by 08/29/2021on
Very fast and Excellent Express Lube Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ Service
by 08/24/2021on
Very Courteous and fast service, great waiting area
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience Special thanks to Kyle and Mike!
by 02/10/2017on
I recently went to West Herr to buy a car. The problem is that I didn't know exactly what I wanted. I was torn between a luxury car and something more sporty. Kyle my sales rep was very patient with me he showed me multiple cars and answered a ton of calls and emails. Ultimately I found the right car and got a fantastic deal that I felt good about without all of the pressure you associate with a car buying experience. Thanks to Kyle my salesman and the sales manager Mike for all of their hard work and understanding. You can't go wrong with these guys!
Great Dealership
by 12/14/2016on
Very professional staff, made buying a new car a great experience. Couldn't be happier with the price and way the sale was handled.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rich ball
by 09/11/2016on
Both my daughters and I got our cars from West herr with the help of rich Ball and his assistant they were very helpful and it was very quick witch we loved would definitely recommend west her(rich ball) to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle and also make sure to ask for the extended warranty well worth the extra cash
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
West Herr is absolutely no.1 in terms of integrity.
by 07/15/2016on
Just purchased a new F-150 from Dana Romeo. A great experience. She was so helpful and clearly had the customers best interest at heart. It really helps to not feel like you are being talked into something that isn't exactly what you want. And the price was great!
Excellent Dealership
by 06/04/2016on
I have no complaints about this place. It is simply the best. Raymond Eads is a honest salesperson who caters to you. Definitely one of the best ones I have come across.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car-buying experience ever.
by 05/18/2016on
Recommended to me by a friend, I must say, I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with this dealer's staff, especially Bob DuQuinn who was the consummate professional. He guided me through the car selection process and went the extra mile to get me the Escape I needed. His explanations were precise and carefully researched. I had many questions and he did his very best to answer them accurately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Salesman & Support Staff
by 04/28/2016on
I am a very demanding customer who wants certain features on my vehicle. Fortunately I was working with MARK LUDES who worked diligently to find me a 2016 Ford Escape which met my needs. Mark was easy to work with and went above and beyond at every step--I always felt like a valued customer. The support staff at West Herr Amherst also deserve kudos. Drove my 2016 Escape home from this 10-Star dealership yesterday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Wilkinson- excellent
by 04/25/2016on
I highly recommend going with Mike Wilkinson if you are looking to get a car. He made this process seamless and easy. He was very informative and explained everything thoroughly. He kept me informed during the entire process that spanned over the course of 3 weeks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dan paul
by 04/13/2016on
Excellent costumer service... Worked really hard to get me where I need to be...I'll recommend anyone to West Herr Ford to see Dan Paul...great guy!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Gasz - Salesman Extraordinaire
by 03/19/2016on
Our salesman David Gasz was incredible to work with from start to finish. We weren't sure of what vehicle we wanted for our family so he gave us several options with different features in each and had us test drive each of them. He was so kind and easy to work with. Once we chose our vehicle, he personally walked us through inside and out to show us special features we weren't aware of. Highly recommend David for any car purchase you may have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deal and service.
by 03/18/2016on
Got a great deal on a used vechile. The salesman, David Gasz, was very knowledgeable, professional, and helpful. I went in on Tuesday and told him what I wanted and how much I wanted to spend. He found me a perfect match within minutes. I went for a test ride and knew I found the vechile for my family and I. I drove away on Thursday with my new crossover. Not only were my wife and I happy but, our five children still living at home were ecstatic. Not only because it is such a beautiful vehicle but, also because we all fit. A big shout out to David Gasz for making it all happen. Thanks David Gasz and West Here Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable