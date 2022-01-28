Skip to main content
West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst

2600 Millersport Hwy, Getzville, NY 14068
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst

4.6
Overall Rating
4.6 out of 5 stars(35)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by John Leach on 01/28/2022

Very knowledgeable staff friendly and made sure everything was right.Dave Gasz was excellent to deal with very satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
35 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and complete

by Kevin h on 02/22/2022

Good day at dealer today. Did exactly as asked. No extra sales try

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission repair

by Paul Rzepkowski on 01/14/2022

The coordinator of my service team, Jay, kept me informed about the progress of my complaint about transmission slipping in lower gears. I explained that it only seemed to happen in warm weather. The technician took the time to analyze it and through Jay, kept me informed of the progress. The only surprise I had was a lower cost because less labor was involved than anticipated. I am proud to deal with Jay and the service team at West Herr in Amherst and recommend anyone who needs service to go there. Thanks Jay and team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service in dire need of a manual

by MZ on 11/06/2021

Despite having an appointment, Service didn't have the correct oil filter. I found that out at hour 2 (of an oil change). I went for a late breakfast at that point only to get a call asking how to start my car. Granted, it's a VW and I have been having a little trouble starting it with the fob, but this was Service calling to ask. On my return, I was told the car was leaking oil (which it wasn't when I brought it in). It turns out the technician didn't check the hole for the oil filter and had left the seal for the old filter in place before putting in the new one. The new one was reseated (fingers crossed for correctly) and the oil that was everywhere cleaned up. At hour 4 I was on my way, with a dirty steering wheel and a seat needing adjustment because it had been pushed all the way back. No gift card or apology will get me to return for service or much of anything at this point.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tim Tim Tim

by Mcadory on 10/21/2021

Tim is marvelous as his assistant Jamie! Send referrals to Tim O. Thank you guys for “Lucky”

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasant and accommodating

by Jamie G on 09/30/2021

The service personnel has always been pleasant. This time tho, Daniel gets 2 thumbs up for getting my oil change completed in time for me to make a 2pm lunch engagement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Patti on 09/18/2021

Matt my service advisor was excellent. He kept me up to date throughout the entire process. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe partys help

by Rick J on 09/12/2021

I went back to west herr because of sales personnel. Great place and I always feel comfortable. Joe Parry is reason I bought my lincoln, plus salesman Brian Huhl. Thanks to them I will always return

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by D Alongi on 08/29/2021

Very fast and Excellent Express Lube Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A+ Service

by Juan on 08/24/2021

Very Courteous and fast service, great waiting area

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Experience Special thanks to Kyle and Mike!

by markfrombuf on 02/10/2017

I recently went to West Herr to buy a car. The problem is that I didn't know exactly what I wanted. I was torn between a luxury car and something more sporty. Kyle my sales rep was very patient with me he showed me multiple cars and answered a ton of calls and emails. Ultimately I found the right car and got a fantastic deal that I felt good about without all of the pressure you associate with a car buying experience. Thanks to Kyle my salesman and the sales manager Mike for all of their hard work and understanding. You can't go wrong with these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by mack1973 on 12/14/2016

Very professional staff, made buying a new car a great experience. Couldn't be happier with the price and way the sale was handled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rich ball

by sherry125 on 09/11/2016

Both my daughters and I got our cars from West herr with the help of rich Ball and his assistant they were very helpful and it was very quick witch we loved would definitely recommend west her(rich ball) to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle and also make sure to ask for the extended warranty well worth the extra cash

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

West Herr is absolutely no.1 in terms of integrity.

by FarmerArt on 07/15/2016

Just purchased a new F-150 from Dana Romeo. A great experience. She was so helpful and clearly had the customers best interest at heart. It really helps to not feel like you are being talked into something that isn't exactly what you want. And the price was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by classylady2 on 06/04/2016

I have no complaints about this place. It is simply the best. Raymond Eads is a honest salesperson who caters to you. Definitely one of the best ones I have come across.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car-buying experience ever.

by Barjo67 on 05/18/2016

Recommended to me by a friend, I must say, I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with this dealer's staff, especially Bob DuQuinn who was the consummate professional. He guided me through the car selection process and went the extra mile to get me the Escape I needed. His explanations were precise and carefully researched. I had many questions and he did his very best to answer them accurately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Salesman & Support Staff

by Bruce_Y on 04/28/2016

I am a very demanding customer who wants certain features on my vehicle. Fortunately I was working with MARK LUDES who worked diligently to find me a 2016 Ford Escape which met my needs. Mark was easy to work with and went above and beyond at every step--I always felt like a valued customer. The support staff at West Herr Amherst also deserve kudos. Drove my 2016 Escape home from this 10-Star dealership yesterday.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mike Wilkinson- excellent

by donatelife22 on 04/25/2016

I highly recommend going with Mike Wilkinson if you are looking to get a car. He made this process seamless and easy. He was very informative and explained everything thoroughly. He kept me informed during the entire process that spanned over the course of 3 weeks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dan paul

by Hardy61617 on 04/13/2016

Excellent costumer service... Worked really hard to get me where I need to be...I'll recommend anyone to West Herr Ford to see Dan Paul...great guy!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dave Gasz - Salesman Extraordinaire

by sgmc2s88 on 03/19/2016

Our salesman David Gasz was incredible to work with from start to finish. We weren't sure of what vehicle we wanted for our family so he gave us several options with different features in each and had us test drive each of them. He was so kind and easy to work with. Once we chose our vehicle, he personally walked us through inside and out to show us special features we weren't aware of. Highly recommend David for any car purchase you may have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal and service.

by Happybuyer92 on 03/18/2016

Got a great deal on a used vechile. The salesman, David Gasz, was very knowledgeable, professional, and helpful. I went in on Tuesday and told him what I wanted and how much I wanted to spend. He found me a perfect match within minutes. I went for a test ride and knew I found the vechile for my family and I. I drove away on Thursday with my new crossover. Not only were my wife and I happy but, our five children still living at home were ecstatic. Not only because it is such a beautiful vehicle but, also because we all fit. A big shout out to David Gasz for making it all happen. Thanks David Gasz and West Here Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
21 cars in stock
0 new0 used21 certified pre-owned
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKC
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln Nautilus
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln Aviator
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

