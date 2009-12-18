Skip to main content
Valone Ford Lincoln

Buyer Beware

by alagor64 on 12/18/2009

BUYER BE AWARE!! Bought a NEW Truck, found out afterwards it was a DEMO....Valone put the odometer to off so we didn't see the mileage while test driving...OVER 5000 miles on the NEW truck....Valone never informed us it was a DEMO....Very SNEAKY and UNDERHANDED if you ask me!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
