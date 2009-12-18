Valone Ford Lincoln
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Valone Ford Lincoln
1 sales Reviews
sales Rating
Buyer Beware
by 12/18/2009on
BUYER BE AWARE!! Bought a NEW Truck, found out afterwards it was a DEMO....Valone put the odometer to off so we didn't see the mileage while test driving...OVER 5000 miles on the NEW truck....Valone never informed us it was a DEMO....Very SNEAKY and UNDERHANDED if you ask me!!!!
