Best Auto Outlet

239-50 Jericho Tpke, Floral Park, NY 11001
Customer Reviews of Best Auto Outlet

Horrible Post Purchase Support

by jorge_2018 on 03/25/2018

The owner is [non-permissible content removed], I bought a Car from them last year. They promised me that they would stand behind the car 100%. I did not have the car for more than a week and the problems began. I wound up without my car for four months. Instead of paying for the repairs under their warranty, they used my extended warranty so all they had to pay was for the deductibles. They removed my name brand tires and replaced them with Chinese crap tires. I am still owed repairs that were promised when I purchased the car. I am owed 4 months of car payments that were promised by the owner Assad, to date he avoids my calls and has the sales representative ignore my texts and numerous phone calls as well. These [non-permissible content removed] should NOT be allowed to be in business. I have reported them to BBB and I plan on taking them to court to get what is owed to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

