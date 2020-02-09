5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Purchased our 2014 Escape new and except for routine oil and air filter changes haven't needed to do much to it. With 36,000 miles on it and a NYS Inspection due we decided it was probably time for new tires, brakes, alignment, etc. After checking prices at numerous locations for the same type of tire it turned out that the Ford commercial touting low tire prices were true. So we decided to get all the work done at DeLacy Ford since that is where we purchased the vehicle. The Service Writer, James, was explicit regarding purchasing the tires and explaining the work that was going to be done, or may be done on the brakes and kept us informed on the status of the work. In addition when it was time to pick the vehicle up the evening Service Writer, Dolly was also very professional at explaining any questions we had regarding the bill or work performed. The work was done in a timely manner and both Service Writers were very professional throughout the process. We are going to be going through the same process with my F-150 soon since we purchased both vehicles at the same time. This time I won't waste time checking prices at other places. Read more