DeLacy Ford
Customer Reviews of DeLacy Ford
Excellant Experience
by 09/02/2020on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Delacy Ford and the process was open and accommodating from beginning . Mike Grasso was very helpful, as was the entire crew, even with an unforeseen last minute snag with my trade in.
Excellant Experience
by 09/02/2020on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Delacy Ford and the process was open and accommodating from beginning . Mike Grasso was very helpful, as was the entire crew, even with an unforeseen last minute snag with my trade in.
Treated me fairly
by 08/11/2020on
I found a pre-owned car at DeLacy and found their price to be inside the Kelly Blue Book range. I found their offer on my trade-in to also be in the KBB range. Both salesmen I worked with were friendly and one of them was particularly savvy with the technology in the vehicle. I feel comfortable recommending this dealership
Great experience ending with a great car!
by 07/03/2020on
We had a great experience buying a new Ford Edge. Our salesman was Brian, and he was great to work with. Answered questions, wasn't pushy, and made the whole process quick and painless. I will definitely work with them again!
Recent purchase of 2019 Ford edge " Titanium"
by 03/03/2020on
It was a pleasure to work with everyone at Delacy Ford, at the end we were able to get the deal done on a very nice car! I look forward to seeing how we are supported after the sale, the start was excellent! Best regards, Akron, NY
Great Dealership
by 02/27/2020on
I recently leased a new 2020 Ford Explorer. Tha sales Staff were fantastic and knowledgeable and helpful every step of the deal. I would recommend everyone go to DeLacy for their next vehicle purchase.
Experience review
by 01/14/2020on
This is the second vehicle I’ve leased through Jeremey Stradtman and would do so again. He makes the process an easy and positive experience. I would definitely recommend Jeremy and DeLacy Ford to anyone in the market to lease or buy their next vehicle!
Great Experience- No hassles!No headaches!
by 11/23/2019on
Bought a super clean Preowned vehicle today @ DeLacey Ford. Salesman’s name was Ralph.. test drove 2 cars .. had enough information to make an easy decision and car is in my driveway TONITE!! I also had a question about the engine on this vehicle and Ralph brought it right into the service garage and was looked at by a service employee. I appreciated that .
Good Experience
by 11/16/2019on
I purchased a used 2017 Explorer. Sales department was helpful and met my needs. Would recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Edge
by 10/26/2019on
Nate was very helpful and informative when we were deciding which vehicle to buy.
terrible communication and interaction with my concerns.
by 05/15/2019on
charged me 200 dollars more than should have.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible service department
by 11/20/2018on
My truck has been in the shop for over 2 weeks. Finally was told today that they have parts ordered and it will be at least another week till I get it back. This is a 2015 F150 platinum that is still under the factory warranty. I have been lied to by the service writer and the service manager. I will never do business with DeLacy again. Worst experience with a dealership I have ever had. Also will be the last Ford I own. Blown transmission at 46k miles. Garbage
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
easng an Escape from Delacy Ford
by 07/30/2018on
My wife and I were interested in leasing a Ford Escape SE model. We had previously purchased a Ford Fusion from Delacy Ford and were happy with the experience and service. After shopping at other dealerships we found the customer experience, sales personnel and pricing to be very competitive with other dealers in our area. So the decision was easy to make this purchase from Delacy Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DeLacy Ford
by 07/07/2018on
I have been a customer of Delacy Ford for 11 yrs and I always take my vehicles there for routine maintenance and any needed repairs. I always receive excellent customer service and have no complaints about Ford vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service
by 05/17/2018on
3rd time I've had my explorer in for the same thing (a/c not working) had to keep the vehicle again. Last time it was at delacy for 1 1/2 weeks. This time ,no loaner vehicle available, and I'm to get to work how??? Very bad communication between service and customer. Next time I will go to west herr
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pretty good
by 04/03/2018on
Some of the people were great here, especially the person who sold me the car. The manager Matt was super off putting towards my family and made me feel uncomfortable. At one point he told us we were making him stay late and that annoyed me. I got a great car from them though.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman
by 03/28/2018on
The sales rep Todd was very knowledgeable. We went out to look and drove home a brand new truck the same day. Thank you DeLacy and especially Todd. Dave & Carmel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mary Ann Bak
by 03/06/2018on
Great service from Melissa and Andy. Very friendly, patient. A very fair deal for both parties. Good follow up as well. Best experience ever with a dealership. Again, thank you.
Great experience
by 01/04/2018on
Professional, efficient, timely, helpful. Justin and Jennifer were eager to meet my needs. They did not waste my time. No games. Awesome experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Performance and honest pricing.
by 10/25/2017on
This our 3rd vehicle purchashed fromDe Lacy Ford in Elma. Joanne S. had remebered from previous conversations that i desired to purchase my first truck. Unfortunatley this was out of our reach as far as monthly payment. We had received a letter in the mail stating it may be beneficial to turn the car in early. So we went to see Joanne. Long story short we now have a great 2017 F 150 xl sitting in our driveway. As long as Joanne is empployed by De Lacy we will continue to lease our vehicles from them. Sincerely, Tim and Diane Weston
Routine Maintenance Service
by 09/20/2017on
Purchased our 2014 Escape new and except for routine oil and air filter changes haven't needed to do much to it. With 36,000 miles on it and a NYS Inspection due we decided it was probably time for new tires, brakes, alignment, etc. After checking prices at numerous locations for the same type of tire it turned out that the Ford commercial touting low tire prices were true. So we decided to get all the work done at DeLacy Ford since that is where we purchased the vehicle. The Service Writer, James, was explicit regarding purchasing the tires and explaining the work that was going to be done, or may be done on the brakes and kept us informed on the status of the work. In addition when it was time to pick the vehicle up the evening Service Writer, Dolly was also very professional at explaining any questions we had regarding the bill or work performed. The work was done in a timely manner and both Service Writers were very professional throughout the process. We are going to be going through the same process with my F-150 soon since we purchased both vehicles at the same time. This time I won't waste time checking prices at other places.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used 2013 f150
by 09/18/2017on
First time customer at Delacy Ford. Bought a used 2013 f150 and was treated like I purchased a new one . Everyone that I had to deal with from my first contact (Melissa) to my sales person (Kevin D) along with Pat H. were wonderful. I would highly recommend stopping here before purchasing a Ford at any other dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments