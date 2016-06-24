1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have car shopped for awhile now and its not a fun as someone would think. Well I finally found a car I fell in love with on cars.com from Hoselton Nissan. I message a representative who told me it was still available and I could come in the following night to look at it. Which I did but mind you I live about an hour away and dragged my boyfriend who knows alot about cars and my brother who does body work to make sure this car wasn't to good to be true...well it was just that. I get to the place and ask for the man that was supposed to meet me and he just happened to have left early that day and then they go to show me the car and wow it just happens to not be there...I TALKED TO HIM NO MORE THAN 24 HOURS BEFORE THAT..how is it gone..well if it doesn't sell in 30 days they ship it to auction.. I talked to him at 8 that pervious night so no way did a truck come and get it that night..maybe the next day but they knew I was interested. They even called me a couple hours before I had to go out there to make sure I was still going to go.. and I told them I was. HOW can you still be in service with horrible customer service...!!! they showed me [violative content deleted] cars after and I just said hell no I knew what car I wanted and it was gone and I was ready to buy actually found one on the way home and bought that one instead. They wanted me to give them my number I said hell no i drove my [violative content deleted] out there for a car not to even be there...they just wanted to get me in to look at inventory I'm sure they knew it wasn't there the whole time. Because believe it or not I stopped on the way home at a small used placed and before I even finished telling him what happened...Hes like the car wasn't there was it....He said people come in all the time saying they have done the same thing to them. In times like these..How can you be so rude to people that make your business survive..that keep you employeed...so i went to a place that had great service and gave them my business instead!!!!!! They even had the [violative content deleted] to call me later and try to get me to come back in..well lets just say after the voicemail I left them they never returned my phone call to try and fix things. Read more