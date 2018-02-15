Van Bortel Ford
NEVER buy a warranty from
NEVER buy a warranty from. Salespeople totally misrepresented the warranty he sold us for $500. It wasn't until completing the lease that we learned the warranty was for something completely different. Salesman sold us a product he did not understand himself. Have several salespeople explain the samething to you over again. Record it. They do not stand behind salespeople.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great overall experience
This is the second vehicle I've purchased from Van Bortel Ford in just over a year. I've worked with Steve Miller on both my 2014 Ford Escape and 2015 Ford Edge. He's a great guy and makes the process very easy. Steve is a great representative of your organization.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
We had never done business with VanBortel. We always traded and leased up north we my wife is from because we knew the dealers. After being run around by the dealer up north we went to the Ford dealership just to "feel out" another dealer. Kristin was VERY helpful in getting us what we wanted and explaining all the different lease programs. We love the car and will definitely be returning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
My experience in buying my Titanium Escape vehicle at VanBortel Ford was exceptional. Everyone I had contact with were pleasant, professional, and very knowledgeable. I could not have asked for a better experience at this first class dealership. I am extremely pleased with my new vehicle & know that if I have any questions, I wouldn't hesitate to call VanBortel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people great Service at Van Bortal Ford
I recently Leased a Ford Escape from Van Bortal, this is my Second Lease from Steve Miller the 4th for our household. He is a pleasure to deal with and gets everything done in a timely painless manor. Love the Tech Service for learning about your cars controls and what it can really do. I would totally recommend this dealership and Steve to anyone looking to buy or lease a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve Miller was outstanding to work with
I purchased a F-150 and the sales staff was excellent. Steve took me through every step of the ordering process. Delivery was good also. Really enjoyed purchasing my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people
An awesome place! Very courteous everyone including Simo, finance people, and service dept. couldn't be happier!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape. The service was great, everyone was very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The experience I was looking for.
I had not purchased a new car in 15 years. I do a lot of research before I purchase anything especially something big ticket like a car. I did my research and found out that Costco offered a buying service though Van Bortel Ford. My wife had purchased a Subaru through their local Subaru dealer and was very pleased with the experience. I contacted the buying program sales person, Christin, at Van Bortel and as they say, the rest is history. Christin was professional, informed and very nice. She was responsive with my email inquiries and kept me informed of the progress of my Escape while it was being built. I was quite sure of the options I wanted and while she answered all my questions she didn't try to push me into something I didn't want. This was exactly the experience I was looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great company!
Paul was very helpful and never seemed to be put out by my requests. He was very 'to the point' but not in a rude way. I appreciate his attention, the Van Bortel service and the little "extras" that were given to me upon signing. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!
I just purchased a 2016 Ford Escape. it was all that I was looking for! Clayton was wonderful and extremely helpful. What a great place to shop for a car.....easy to deal with and I will be back in the future for my next purchase. It is a place I will always trust for purchasing and servicing a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low pressure and great sales man
Steve Miller was great he was able to give me a good deal and low pressure sales assistance on a 2016 Ford Fusion se. I will recommend all my friends to Steve and van bortel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!!
I happen to stop by to look around and leased a car the next day. I liked the service because there was no price negotiations. I knew how much I wanted to pay and they made it happen. we did start high and go for couple hours trying to negotiate it down. My sales person was great, not pushy. I'm very happy with my choice of car and dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Focus 2013
Courteous salesperson and all others that offered their help. No pressure. Used the credit union that I use.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
really pleasant experience
I was very happy with my experience, I stopped in because my truck was in an accident and in another state, and had no idea how quickly I was able to find another truck that worked out great. Paul was able to really quickly help me narrow down the features that were most important to me and get a truck to test drive within the hour. Simo originally answered my phone questions and helped get the truck set up on Thursday when I picked it up, I was also very impressed with how quickly the financing went, overall everything was a great experience and I've been loving the new truck, thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car, great dealership, great sales person!
This is the second time we bought a car from Van Bortel Ford and the second time we worked with Steve Miller in sales. Consider this, our last 5 cars were GM cars bought from various GM dealers (all before there was a Van Bortel Chevrolet). We are most happy with our second Ford Escape just as much as we were with our first Ford Escape (Maybe a bit more this time, if possible) Steve is top shelf to work with! He is easy going and we felt very comfortable with every phase of the sales process. This was a delayed pickup because we were out of town when the car arrived. It didn't matter, when we picked up the Escape, everything was set up as we wanted it. There is not much more to be said we are happy customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Van Bortel a great place to find a car
We purchased a 2016 Fusion. Our sales associate Christin was excellent. Our remote starter had to be installed after we picked up the car. We were contacted and a follow-up appt was scheduled. The experience in the service department and with the courtesy shuttle went very well. No complaints. Everyone is courteous and helpful. We are very pleased that we chose Van Bortel for our car. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape and had a great experience from start to finish. Matt was very knowledgeable and helped walk through all the different selling points of the escape and SYNC 3. Great experience across the board! The entire process was very enjoyable and I never felt pressured to make a decision. I felt right at home!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new Ford Edge
I just became the proud owner of a ford edge and I'm in love!!! my sales rep Steven M was amazing and awesome to work with, I already have and will continue to send people his way for a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve Miller at Van Bortel Ford is the best in Customer Service!
I just wanted to send you a big “Thank You” for the tremendous service I received at your Van Bortel Ford Dealership yesterday. Steve Miller was by far the best Salesperson I have purchased from since owning vehicles dating back to the early 1980’s. I have been working for Wegmans for almost 33 years and I know what it takes to give great customer service. Steve’s ability to listen to what I was looking for in a vehicle, his in-depth knowledge of your vehicles, his immediate responses when I needed to talk with him, and his comfortable disposition which made me feel he was not just “hard selling” me a Ford vehicle but he was helping me make a smart financial decision and an investment in the Ford brand. If there was a Wegmans of Auto Dealerships, your Ford Dealership on Marsh Road would be that one all due to great employees like Steve Miller. I have owned two Fords in my life. My very first car while driving in the early 1980’s was a 1972 Ford Grand Torino and then a 1985 Ford Escort in the late 1980’s. Since then, I have not purchased a Ford vehicle. I just leased a 2015 Ford F150 yesterday. I love it and it has only been one day! I don’t think I will ever leave the Ford family again. Thanks again for a great truck and great service by Steve. My wife is looking to lease an SUV and I am going to encourage her to look at your Ford Explorer and work with Steve. Thanks again and feel free to call me or email me if you need me share with you anymore details about my great experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service at Van Bortel!
Everyone was very friendly and great to work with at Van Bortel Ford. I am really, really enjoying my Focus and all of its features. Christin Lanzalaco was terrific to work with and I am definitely going to be contacting her first when I am in need of my next car. She was very accommodating, even when I had to push the pick-up date of my car out an extra 5 days. I'm not sure there is anyone else who would do this for me. Thank you very much for taking care of me during a stressful time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes