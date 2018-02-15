5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just wanted to send you a big “Thank You” for the tremendous service I received at your Van Bortel Ford Dealership yesterday. Steve Miller was by far the best Salesperson I have purchased from since owning vehicles dating back to the early 1980’s. I have been working for Wegmans for almost 33 years and I know what it takes to give great customer service. Steve’s ability to listen to what I was looking for in a vehicle, his in-depth knowledge of your vehicles, his immediate responses when I needed to talk with him, and his comfortable disposition which made me feel he was not just “hard selling” me a Ford vehicle but he was helping me make a smart financial decision and an investment in the Ford brand. If there was a Wegmans of Auto Dealerships, your Ford Dealership on Marsh Road would be that one all due to great employees like Steve Miller. I have owned two Fords in my life. My very first car while driving in the early 1980’s was a 1972 Ford Grand Torino and then a 1985 Ford Escort in the late 1980’s. Since then, I have not purchased a Ford vehicle. I just leased a 2015 Ford F150 yesterday. I love it and it has only been one day! I don’t think I will ever leave the Ford family again. Thanks again for a great truck and great service by Steve. My wife is looking to lease an SUV and I am going to encourage her to look at your Ford Explorer and work with Steve. Thanks again and feel free to call me or email me if you need me share with you anymore details about my great experience overall. Read more