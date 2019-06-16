5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Where do I even start... if I could give 20 stars I would. Ok so even before I stepped into the building I dealt with someone name William. I initially called to inquire but thereafter he just continued to follow up. Diligent but not pushy, no pressure and as nice as they come. It seems as if their motto is were all a team because when I entered the dealership I was greeted with the same sentiments. I did not have an appointment (please dont do this guys  ) but they still accepted me and was so friendly and accommodating. Fast forward.. my sales rep was Jean and he was amazing amazing amazing!! He answered EVERY question and concern I had and was BEYOND patient...and again no pressure. We came to an agreement on the car I wanted and started the paperwork. I left the dealership (it was closed by this time) but changed my mind on the car I wanted. I called Jean and asked if I could see another car and he sacrificed his time to make sure I left happy, content and satisfied. In the process of wrapping everything up I met Michael (I believe the district manager) who was just as down to earth as can be. He too sacrificed his time and did it with a genuine smile. If he was a bit frustrated I would have never been able to tell, he was just as amazing. This was the best best best best best car experience I could have every asked for. I cant even believe they still have people like this. This type of customer service is beyond amazing and sooooo refreshing. I would refer any and everyone to this dealership. They are fair, the prices are right and the customer service is top notch. Thanks team!!!!