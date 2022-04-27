Joe Basil Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Joe Basil Chevrolet
Dan the Man
by 04/27/2022on
My current vehicle had died, i was beyond stressed out. Dan was friendly and had me driving out the door with a new/used beautiful recommended equinox before my daughters softball game. Will always go back to Basil and highly recommend Dan
Dan the Man
by 04/27/2022on
My current vehicle had died, i was beyond stressed out. Dan was friendly and had me driving out the door with a new/used beautiful recommended equinox before my daughters softball game. Will always go back to Basil and highly recommend Dan
Fast experience
by 03/12/2022on
Damon is the best , really, very professional and patient , gave a good fair price.
Great and Speedy Service
by 01/04/2022on
These guys were so great about getting me in and out with a trade and a purchase. This was particularly good because I live in Rochester, and wasn't able to get there until 5:30pm. By roughly 7:00pm I was driving away in my new Jeep Wrangler. Also, they gave me way more for my trade than any other dealer had offered! Kudos to Derrick and the whole team. Happy to finally be driving my dream car!
Great service
by 11/26/2021on
Basil helped us tremendously! We are very happy with the great service we received from Bob! He showed he cared about our experience at Basil Chevrolet! Thank you Bob!
Joe Latona
by 10/07/2021on
Great experience and Joe was not pushy!
Easy
by 09/11/2021on
I was in and out in a few hours, traded old car for new.
A great car buying experience!
by 09/03/2021on
We were looking to purchase a pre-owned vehicle for our daughter. The salesman we worked with was excellent! He was helpful, not pushy, did not pressure us, but worked to find us the right fit at a good price. He was knowledgeable, helpful, and was easy to contact with questions, etc. The entire staff was friendly, welcoming, and great to deal with. This was one of the best car buying experiences we’ve ever had!
New Blazer
by 08/05/2021on
Andrew Limas is the best person you have!!! By far the most helpful understanding car guy I’ve had!
Love my Trailblazer
by 07/14/2021on
Nate was a very attentive sales man. He answered any questions I had and listened to my concerns. He also did a great job going over my new care and all the features and helped me set up anything my phone with the screen.
Awesome salesperson
by 06/30/2021on
Steve did an amazing job finding my brw vehicle when we both thought it might not happened. He stuck to it and kept me in the loop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast, Friendly and efficient
by 05/03/2021on
Very nice crew and took care of my service in a courteous and professional manner. Matt texted me on the progress and vehicle was ready when promised. Great job!
Audi Q3 purchase
by 03/26/2021on
Fast process at this dealership and car price for a 2020 Q3 Audi was good. Very disappointed however that the options listed for the car online such as Push Start is not a feature of the car. No manual and zero instruction on the operation of the vehicle was provided. Also found out I couldn’t transfer my XM subscription because there is no XM receiver in the vehicle. Thought that was in every car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pretty good experience
by 03/18/2021on
The buying process was make extremely easy by the salesmen and sales manager. The vehicle was supposed to have splash guards which were not in the vehicle when it was delivered to the dealership. The salesman called and offered to postpone the delivery, or take delivery and come back for installation. I chose to take delivery. The final step for the purchase was the finance section...which was extremely slow. We waited over an hour and a half to sign the final paperwork. Although the finance person was extremely friendly, at an hour and 45 min...wasn’t really in the mood for small talk.
Oil change
by 02/25/2021on
Fast, courteous, and friendly
Outstanding
by 12/07/2020on
I took my car in for routine maintenance and a recall. Peter my service writer was very pleasant and my service was done in a timely manner. I always take my vehicle to Basil Chevy.
Oil change
by 10/11/2020on
Satisfied with the service and prompt attention. Car wash stub an add on.
horrible service
by 07/16/2020on
After giving them a VERY large down payment and spending tens of thousands of dollars, the customer service has gone completely down hill. Everyone was wonderfully pleasant and accommodating during the purchasing process. We were so happy when we pulled out in our 'new' truck! Hidden charges to bring the vehicle up to THEIR STANDARDS have suddenly come up. We are now expected to pay money that we were not told about initially. No help from customer service. No responses to emails and phone calls. VERY rude manager when finally reaching someone. Do not recommend purchasing a used vehicle from Joe Basil!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Jeep Compass
by 06/29/2020on
Bought a 2018 Jeep Compass with 25,000 miles on Friday drove it once on Saturday to find out the wheel vibrates when you go 65+ on the highway. It also makes a muffled noice occasionally when accelerating at different MPH. Would’ve called on Sunday but they are closed and I tried to call in on Monday the one sales reps voicemail says not to leave a message because he won’t check it and the other rep has yet to get back to me. They were quick to get back to me when making a sale, but MIA when I need further assistance.
Service
by 05/02/2020on
They repaired my vehicle in a timely manner. Anthony provided great customer service.
Joe Basil Chevrolet
by 03/11/2020on
This is the only dealership in WNY we bought our vehicles from! Excellent from new vehicle ownership. To excellent vehicle service! If you're in the market for a Chevrolet. This is a FIVE STAR Chevrolet dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stay away from the service department!
by 01/08/2020on
I waited until today to post this because a manager was suppose to call me but for the sixth time, there was no call. STAY AWAY FROM JOE BASIL’S SERVICE DEPARTMENT! Get your work done elsewhere if you want competent employees and a manager to call you back. (Disclaimer: this review is about the service department only. I had no issues with sales or the body shop) I had to bring my vehicle in to get my turning signal fixed. It was suppose to be fixed before purchase but was not. A one day appointment turned into the dealership having my vehicle for 23 days. I had only gotten to have it for 12 days sporadically. I brought it in three times for the same thing. I took time out of my work day and wasted my gas. Joe Basil’s service department kept calling me to pick up the truck even though it wasn’t done. I went into the dealership 4 times asking for a manager and one was never there. I called several times and was told 6 times that a manager would call me. I have never spoken directly to a manager. They use their employees to relay information. I’m stuck paying on a vehicle I have barely driven. The biggest point I want to make is that I shouldn’t have even had a car payment yet since all this work was suppose to be done before I signed anything and it wasn’t. A one day service appointment turned into 23 days. It was all due to incompetence. And I think the worst part is that I couldn’t even get a manager to call me! I am left beyond frustrated and just feel helpless. I’m not excited about my purchase and I’m disappointed that I bought an extended warranty. If this is going to be how incompetent the service department is going to be, I do not want to take my vehicle to Joe Basil for the work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
1 Comments