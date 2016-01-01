5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The lease of our new 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was made great by the people behind it at Parker. A great and many thanks to Phil, our sales rep. He is always quite knowledgeable about the vehicle(s) and their capabilities. The call we received from him the day after the sale to make sure we were pleased with the purchase was a nice touch in addition to all else. Parker as a whole has done a great job of creating a clean, inviting, and welcoming atmosphere. We are happy to say we'll look forward to all our purchasing/leasing needs with Parker in the future.