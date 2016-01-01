Parker Chevrolet
Excellent Dealership
by 01/01/2016on
The lease of our new 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was made great by the people behind it at Parker. A great and many thanks to Phil, our sales rep. He is always quite knowledgeable about the vehicle(s) and their capabilities. The call we received from him the day after the sale to make sure we were pleased with the purchase was a nice touch in addition to all else. Parker as a whole has done a great job of creating a clean, inviting, and welcoming atmosphere. We are happy to say we'll look forward to all our purchasing/leasing needs with Parker in the future.
Know about the vehicle your selling
by 12/28/2013on
The sales person knew, well lets go with nothing about the new 2014 Silverado. I had to assist him in figuring out the new features (interior), and had more knowledge about the truck.
