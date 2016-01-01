Skip to main content
Parker Chevrolet

622 Rte 11, Champlain, NY 12919
Customer Reviews of Parker Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by 1chevrolet1 on 01/01/2016

The lease of our new 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was made great by the people behind it at Parker. A great and many thanks to Phil, our sales rep. He is always quite knowledgeable about the vehicle(s) and their capabilities. The call we received from him the day after the sale to make sure we were pleased with the purchase was a nice touch in addition to all else. Parker as a whole has done a great job of creating a clean, inviting, and welcoming atmosphere. We are happy to say we'll look forward to all our purchasing/leasing needs with Parker in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Know about the vehicle your selling

by manofsteel1 on 12/28/2013

The sales person knew, well lets go with nothing about the new 2014 Silverado. I had to assist him in figuring out the new features (interior), and had more knowledge about the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
