Honest, friendly,staff!!
by 04/27/2022on
Dave and Chris got me a better deal on my purchase, trade-in and my monthly pymt!!also I’m very happy about lifetime free oil changes! From start to finish it’s been nothing short of a great experience!! Highly recommend this Sheridan Basil resale center.
Todd was excellent
by 11/18/2021on
Todd was very helpful and not too pushy. He worked hard to resolve a couple issues I had with vehicle prior to purchasing. Will definitely go back in future.
Sales
by 08/26/2021on
Great service. Todd was excellent I brought 2 trucks from him. Both times he was very nice, friendly and knows his job. He made sure I left happy and with the truck I wanted. I would recommend Basil Resale to anyone looking for good deals and great customer service.
"Everything I hoped for"
by 06/23/2021on
Could not have asked for a better buying experience. Thanks Brian, Mary & Cody.
Shady
by 05/11/2021on
They have the potential to be a good dealership if they would do their job correctly 🤷♀️ I went there 11 days ago with intent to purchase a specific vehicle which I had done my research on prior to making the trip. They were great during my sale right up until the end when they claimed I couldn't take my vehicle that day due to it "needing inspection" when I called them out to let them know that the vehicle was inspected 4 days prior according to my research they then decided to be honest and state that they are waiting on a lean release for the vehicle....why they would sell a vehicle that they don't have the legal authority to sell yet I do not know...either way they had no problem completing the deal and taking a down payment from me. I've been calling daily to check status. Last week I was told by Todd they were getting the release and would deliver Friday. Friday came along and he stated they didn't have the release. I called yesterday, still no release, so I called the bank myself...bank stated they literally just paid the vehicle off yesterday and bank advised me how to get lean release to dealership quickly...called dealership they swore they'd take care of it.. Todd called me back swearing that they would deliver my vehicle today and even told me to go ahead and add the insurance on it today! Glad I am smarter than that and stated I was not putting insurance on until vehicle was in my possession because they are not driving around on my insurance...called today to confirm delivery and Todd is now saying that they wont get release until Thursday. Very shady and clearly not professional. Patrick is the only one whose been mostly professional and honest with me. Todd on the other hand just feeds ya [non-permissible content removed] to get you off the phone. I'm not impressed and I want my damn vehicle!
Buying a car
by 05/10/2021on
Patrick Schultz made my car buying experience at Basil Resale Center very easy and enjoyable. He was attentive, knowledgeable , informative, and honest. We worked as a team to find a vehicle that both fit my needs and was in my price range. I would highly recommend Patrick to anyone looking for a honest salesman that will have your best interests in mind and make your buying experience an enjoyable one.
Wonderful Experience!
by 04/30/2021on
Justin Young made buying a used car a painless, pleasant and perfect experience! He took the time to know what I was really looking for, had me test drive for comparisons and was the reason this was altogether the best car purchase I ever had and I've purchased many used cars. I highly recommend him both as a salesperson of high integrity and as a wonderful and warm person to chat with. I love my car and it was the best experience buying a car ever!
Great experience
by 04/29/2021on
With the help of Justin my husband and I were able to purchase a car. When we went in we were not even sure if we would qualify to buy a new vehicle but we did and brought it home the same day. All the people we dealt with that day were all very friendly and took their time to explain everything we needed to know.
Satisfied customer
by 03/25/2021on
I dealt with Todd Hammer and Todd went out of his way to make sure my wife and I were completely satisfied, definitely would deal with Todd again
Sales
by 11/03/2020on
Basil! Just great deals! Not only did i get a good deal on my Gmc truck but the whole team, including Todd and Ray went above and beyond for me with everything obstacle i ran into. They treated me like family.
Satisfied
by 10/31/2020on
Had a great experience with Basil Resale, Everyone treated me respect and openness from the salesman to the. office. . Thanks to everyone at Basil Resale.
Never Again!
by 10/26/2020on
Totally disappointed and absolutely regret purchasing a vehicle here. Was promised a 2nd key I never received and vehicle came with a cloudy and cracked tail light, AFTER their supposed 1000 point inspection? SUV only had 3600 miles on it and already planning on trading it in!
Purchased a car
by 10/12/2020on
Thank you Jacob and Sandy for the great experience with my Cadillac purchase!! Appreciate everyone's assistance and attention to detail. You've got a customer for life!
BEST CAR DEALERSHIP IN TOWN
by 08/11/2020on
I’ve had about 4 cars in my life and Basil Resale @ 4131 Sheridan Dr. is by far the BEST! The people there truly care about you & your needs . John Lombardi specifically...along with Steve, Ray and Chris have truly gave me a remarkable experience from beginning to the end .I never felt ignored , neglected nor pushed off. They are the truth lol .Looking for nice looking and reliable vehicles & professional people to make it happen for you? Look no further !! Basil Resale on Sheridan is it!
Derrick Schiersing
by 02/19/2020on
Derrick Schiersing is wonderful! He helped Me, my husband, and my best friend all find the perfect vehicles. He made our car buying experiences enjoyable and stress free. From start to finish, the experience was smooth and fast! He and the folks in finance were amazing to work with. Buy your next used vehicle at Basil Resale as ask for Derrick. Tell him I sent ya! Thank you Derrick and Thank you Basil Resale!!!!
Car sales
by 08/14/2019on
Loved how sweet and happy i left. Great service Todd is the bomb
Blown away
by 04/09/2019on
Wow when I say blown away... David was very knowledgeable and attentive to me throughout the process. You sort of like to feel catered to and he made me feel like his top priority every step of the way. Would definitely recommend to friends and family. Ask for David!
Excellent
by 12/18/2018on
I worked with Sandy McQuestion at Basil Resale Center. It was a great experience from the moment I walked in the door. I never felt pressured and was relaxed the entire experience. Sandy made sure all of my needs were met from seating, beverages, and everything I wanted with my vehicle purchase. Even with it being busy at the dealership, Sandy made me his number one priority. I was confident with my car buying experience with Sandy at Basil Resale Center. I would absolutely recommend him!!!
Great experience!
by 07/26/2018on
The best car dealership, especially Todd Hammar! I went around all the dealerships in buffalo area to sell my car and He was the nicest and honest sale rep among all the dealerships that I traveled around in buffalo area. Everything went so smooth and easy!
Excellent service
by 06/26/2018on
This is my second vehicle that I purchased from Basil Resale in Sheridan drive, I will continue to go back because the service is head and shoulders above their competition.
My awesome sales guy
by 06/08/2018on
I purchase a truck on April 25th at this location. When I first stepped onto the lot Brian came up to me with a smile and asked how can I help you? I explain what I was looking for and he got me showed me two terrains. He was nice and pleasant throughout the whole contract and even came in earlier to finished paperwork. Even though there were some up and downs throughout the whole contract he remained positive and informative of deadlines that needed to be meet. He is a dedicated employee that my mother in law went to him for her second car purchased and is very pleased with her purchase with him as well. I gave four stars due to when it was time to drive off the lot the gas tank was on E and had to put gas in it. The overall experience with Brian was great and helpful and would recommend any other person to go to him. Thanks Brian so much I love the truck!