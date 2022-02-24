Premier Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Premier Ford Lincoln
If I could give 0 star
by 02/24/2022on
f I could give 0 star. I bought my car there, online, pretty easy and smooth ride. Where I park my car in NYC, one of the garage attendant broke the cap covering the plug for charging (like a gas cap) while parking the car. I went to the dealership, got an estimate and was told 3 to 4 days. It has been over 4 weeks. Each time the service manager has an excuse: it is at the body shop, we are waiting for the part etc.. On Monday, I called Ford HQ to ask how long does it take to get a spare part for a Mach-e? They got in touch with Frank and were told "tomorrow" - few minutes later I talked to Frank who also told me "tomorrow". Yesterday, Tuesday, I called back - no answer. Today - Wednesday I called back - No answer. In turn of event, I received a push notification from my insurance about a new claim. An error one may think? I called my insurance, only to be made aware my car was involved in a accident last Thursday. Not only no one called me, but it look like a plain fail cover up.....lets see what tomorrow brings....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Facilities was well kept
by 03/20/2019on
Staff was very mannerly and courteous, professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great facility
by 03/19/2019on
Your customer service was excellent and I received my vehicle in the time promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless recall service
by 03/15/2019on
Jonas was very helpful with service to my Edge recall got me in and out very quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/15/2019on
Every time I come for service the process is quick and easy. I’m always pleased 😃 The only disappointing thing is that I’m not there long enough for a nap in the comfortable chairs. Always excellent service! Thank you everyone 🥰
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/14/2019on
We live in Staten Island near Dana Ford. We would rather come over the bridge and go to Premier Ford. Premier service is exceptional, they treat you with respect and always do an excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always s good experience
by 03/14/2019on
I had to pick up my grandchildren at school service representative said he would do his best got me out in an hour and a half. Extremely pleased with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service at Premier For Brooklyn
by 03/14/2019on
Great service. Dealt with Winston..So friendly and professional. True to his word..All repairs were done quick..Great job..This is my second time returning to the dealer to get a new car and would come again due to the service area..it makes all the difference...The young ladies who were the cash tellers that day were also nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service continues
by 03/11/2019on
You guys are definitely getting it right now. I've been with this dealership for seven years and three vehicles, much to my surprise to be honest! Now, if you would stop trying to sell me a new car in your emails, I would appreciate this. True target marketing technology is out there now so you can better pinpoint who you want to market to!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service, spotless facility, impecible customer service
by 03/08/2019on
Impecible customer service, spotless facility and outstanding service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My service for my Ford Explorer
by 03/08/2019on
My experience at the dealership was great 👍🏾. My wait time was very short Winston was very polite. I was able to get a courtesy driver to take me and pick me up from BJS. That driver was very respectful and awesome. My overall experience at the dealership was a 10👍🏾👏🏾👏🏾
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely, courteous, efficient service.
by 03/07/2019on
Staff were courteous and helpful and timely answering any questions. Service was completed within the estimated time period quoted by staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fastest professional service
by 03/06/2019on
fastest service ever compared to other dealers i have been with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best service warm and welcoming
by 03/04/2019on
I truly believe everyone at Ford is a great team. Every visit I had at the service are always warm and welcoming. Staff are always there ready to help and get you out back and running. I think you guys are the best and you know how to treat everyone equal. My Escape represent the name Ford staff. One of the best!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership
by 03/04/2019on
Very good service anytime I had a problem had no problem getting it resolved.Also I use my vehicle for so if I had to leave it they made sure I received a loaner vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful service!
by 02/28/2019on
Wonderful service from start to finish! Jonas is great! Very courteous and follows up with a call explaining everything before I ask., he even offered to have a ride for me to get me back to Ford but I had a rental provided by Geico. My car was hit while parked and I decided to take it to Ford In Glenwood road even though it is out of my way I trust them there so it’s worth the 30min drive! I won’t go to BayRidge Ford -horrible service and they don’t seem to care. I will always take my Ford Escape to Premier Ford and I’ll wait on Jonas to assist me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/27/2019on
The staff is very professional and helpful. The services are explained carefully along with the cost. The waiting area is very clean and comfortable. My car is running well and I have been very happy with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
clean facilities . Prompt and friendly service.
by 02/26/2019on
This service trip started a while ago when I first received a letter telling me to bring in the Edge. I was informed that parts were not availble at the time. On a consequent Letter from Ford I was asked to bring the car in. Again I was told the parts were not in stock and I would be called when they came in. The air bag was ordered on this last trip. I was informed about 3 weeks later and the Air bag was replaced within a short period of time.I was pleased with the service once the part was obtained. and promptly went about my daily routine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service friendly service
by 02/25/2019on
Everyone has Positive attitudes friendly welcomes Love this place thank you so much Keep up the good work Godspeed Love ford can’t wait to buy my number 2 ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Two Thumbs Up For Great Customer Service !!
by 02/25/2019on
I took our Ford Van for servicing and was extremely appreciative of the customer service rendered unto me and my colleague by your wonderful agent. He was very honest, knowledgeable, and gave us some wonderful tips on the care of the vehicle. It was a pleasant experience and would definitely recommend your facility to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/25/2019on
Great service, great dealership, cars always cleaned after being fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
