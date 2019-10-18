1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Two weeks ago I went to Plaza Toyota to buy a Yaris, but since I was going there by bus it took me 45 minutes the arrive at the showroom. My wife got there before me and entered the showroom, looked at cars but no sales person ever approached her. She then went out of the showroom and meandered around at the used car lot, all while waiting for me to arrive. Finally, I got to Plaza and since the Yaris was my first choice I walked in to get one. However, again no sales person ever approached us after 10 minutes of walking around in the new car showroom, which was empty of customers but with 4 or 5 salesmen standing around chatting, my wife apprached someone and asked for help. Five minutes later a salesman came up to us and introduced himself as Carlos and we immediately told him what I wanted to see. At the moment there were no Yaris vehicles available so Carlos told us to come back the following day to which a suggested that he call the place where Plaza stores their vehicles and have someone drive it over. Conversely, I also recommended to Carlos that he drive us to the storage facility so we can look at the car. Carlos seemed to become annoyed at us and insisted that we return the next day. I could not come back because my work schedule did not permit me to do it until the following week. I assured Carlos that I was there to buy and pick up the car the same day because I can no longer do without it. He refused to follow my suggestions and accomodate us so wife and I walked out, crossed the street to look at my second choice; a Hyundai Accent hatchback. We purchased it on the spot after a test driving an Accent sedan while the hatchback was being trucked from their storage facility at 37th Street and 3rd Avenue in Sunset Park, some 30 minutes away from Plaza Auto Mall. As soon as we completed negotiating price and having the car insured, the car of my choice was delivered preped and waiting outside of the showroom. I want to stress that we did not go with an attitude, nor were demanding, just insistent but polite. I, as a consumer, have choices and Toyota lost a customer who had purchased 2 Toyotas in previous years. Thanks for reading and hopefully others find my experience helpful. Read more