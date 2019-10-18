Customer Reviews of Plaza Toyota
Looking forward to work with Azam again
by 10/18/2019on
It was a pledger working with Azam. He was very friendly, accommodating and I’m looking forward to getting a car from him for my daughter’s graduation gift. I would recommend him to anyone needing to buy a vehicle. Good job Azam
THEY LIED
by 11/25/2018on
Shawn James sold me a car at your Plaza Automall location on Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn NY. I purchased a used vehicle and at the time of purchase I was told by the representative that the key was faulty but he reassured me that I would receive a replacement key quickly. After months and months of getting the run-around I still have no key. Now the faulty key I received from Shawn James is causing mechanical failure to my vehicle. To resolve the mechanical issues, all I need is what was promised to me. I need a working key! When I went in to the location today, I was told that you can no longer provide me with the key that you promised to give me. Instead, I received a sales pitch to purchase another vehicle. Are these the clandestine sales tactics you encourage in your businesses or is this deplorable behavior reserved for customers in my ethnic area? I am utterly disgusted by your establishment. I am now without a working vehicle because I have no key and now I am expected to come out of pocket to resolve an issue that should have been handled correctly initially. I will share my experience with all social media venues as well as the local publications I interact with throughout my profession. A simple fix is all that was required by your staff. Instead, I am forced to expose this unfair treatment so that no other prospective customer will ever have to deal with terrible service. I am unsure if it's my age or my ethnicity that prevents Plaza Automall -2740 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 from treating me fairly. I am sure I need your assistance. ALL THAT IS NEEDED IS A KEY-BASIC REQUEST
Purchasing experience
by 09/15/2017on
You have many cars in your inventory that we can choose a car we like. We don't need to go different dealerships to shop. We purchased a car within an hour.
Toyota Plaza Mall is good
by 08/07/2017on
I like professional, competence, friendly, warm and very human work style of your dealler Alexandr Grabovski. Great thanks you dear Alexandr Grabovski. SPECIAL NOTE: I don't know English well, and I don't know financial American deals, and for that I asked to Alexandr Grabovski and help me talk by English (as Interpreter) with the financial man, and explain me financing man's financial offers, but in half of financial deals Alexandr Grabovski said me -"Sorry Sir, I must go because as that wants finansing man", and he went. In resulte I didn't continue discuse with the finansial man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Plaza Toyota - Brooklyn
by 04/19/2017on
Our salesperson, Eric, was very knowledgeable and friendly. He listened to our needs and concerns and made a recommendation that fit what we needed. We got the exact vehicle we wanted in a matter of days, it was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
low quote for a car that wasn't available
by 07/15/2014on
To be clear, the only contact I've had with this dealership is via email and phone calls since I made a quote request through Edmunds (note to self: never do that again - too much spam!). They were prompt in providing an initial quote - one of the few dealerships that actually did, as most just kept asking me to call or give them my cell number, without responding to my questions. Unfortunately, I received multiple (automated, I assume?) emails from various sales reps, so I had to repeat my particular request before getting a direct response from the dealership...at which point they told me they didn't have any of the hybrids I wanted in stock anyway and asked if I'd consider a regular (non-hybrid) model. Only after I declined did they offer to place an order for me. So while their quote was low, it was for a model that wasn't even available - and then they tried to steer me toward another in-stock model, rather than work with me to get the car I wanted...which I thought was a little sketchy.
Terrible - do not contact them
by 10/14/2013on
At first they got back to me right away. I told them the best price I had and they said they thought they could be it and I should not make the purchase yet. I called them back 4 times over 2 days and e-mailed them twice. I did not hear from them so I went ahead and purchased the Highlander from another dealer. A week later I receive a call from the salesman asking if I am still interested in purchasing a vehicle. I told him I left him numerous messages via phone and e-mail and did not hear from until now. He hung up the phone. Stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Plaza Toyota no more
by 06/02/2013on
Two weeks ago I went to Plaza Toyota to buy a Yaris, but since I was going there by bus it took me 45 minutes the arrive at the showroom. My wife got there before me and entered the showroom, looked at cars but no sales person ever approached her. She then went out of the showroom and meandered around at the used car lot, all while waiting for me to arrive. Finally, I got to Plaza and since the Yaris was my first choice I walked in to get one. However, again no sales person ever approached us after 10 minutes of walking around in the new car showroom, which was empty of customers but with 4 or 5 salesmen standing around chatting, my wife apprached someone and asked for help. Five minutes later a salesman came up to us and introduced himself as Carlos and we immediately told him what I wanted to see. At the moment there were no Yaris vehicles available so Carlos told us to come back the following day to which a suggested that he call the place where Plaza stores their vehicles and have someone drive it over. Conversely, I also recommended to Carlos that he drive us to the storage facility so we can look at the car. Carlos seemed to become annoyed at us and insisted that we return the next day. I could not come back because my work schedule did not permit me to do it until the following week. I assured Carlos that I was there to buy and pick up the car the same day because I can no longer do without it. He refused to follow my suggestions and accomodate us so wife and I walked out, crossed the street to look at my second choice; a Hyundai Accent hatchback. We purchased it on the spot after a test driving an Accent sedan while the hatchback was being trucked from their storage facility at 37th Street and 3rd Avenue in Sunset Park, some 30 minutes away from Plaza Auto Mall. As soon as we completed negotiating price and having the car insured, the car of my choice was delivered preped and waiting outside of the showroom. I want to stress that we did not go with an attitude, nor were demanding, just insistent but polite. I, as a consumer, have choices and Toyota lost a customer who had purchased 2 Toyotas in previous years. Thanks for reading and hopefully others find my experience helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding Treatment
by 03/06/2012on
The service was very good and the treatment was outsanding. This is my second purchase, which is an indication of how good Plaza Toyota is trust worthy to do business. I will recommend everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
horrible customer service experience
by 01/30/2011on
My experience was the worst I've ever received. Because we asked for refund of $500 we have deposited in buying a new car they were treated us like babies constantly making fun those sales rep in 2721 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn, NY 11210 are terrible never go there
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The worst dealership in NYC
by 10/21/2009on
I ordered a car from this dealer, 2 months later no car, no customer service, no response for inquiries. I am filing a court case against them. Do not deal with these guys.
Awful Service
by 09/12/2009on
I went to Plaza Toyota to buy a new car. I came in one day and picked the car I wanted, and the next day I returned to complete the paperwork. I was told it would take two hours, so I took the morning off from work. I arrived at 10am. I wasn't seen by a finance manager until 3pm, even though my salesman, beginning at noon, was telling me it would only be "20 more minutes, 20 more minutes." I finished signing the paperwork and drove out of the dealership with my new car at 4:30pm. Since I purchased the car, I've had to return to get one accessory installed on my car. Unfortunately, the only way to make an app't for accessory installation is through the finance manager - only he, the one who completed my paperwork, can schedule the appointment. Two months later, after having left over half a dozen messages, after having actually spoken to him over the phone 3-4 times repeatedly asking him to confirm an app't date and time with me, after having shown up for two app'ts that I thought I had, the saga continues. I regret ever having walked into Plaza Toyota - the staff are nice, but the coordination of services is maddeningly inefficient.
Fantastic experience. Great Salesman, Troy E. Toyota @ Plaza auto mall, Bk.
by 03/28/2009on
I leased my brand new 09 RED Rav-4 from an amazing dealership in Bklyn-Plaza Auto Mall. My salesman Troy Esposito was outstanding, as was the Finance guy, Nick. I d recommend that place in a heartbeat. They took their time with me, showed me a million cars (they have honda, toyota, hyundai and acura together) and did not pressure me either way. Very knowledgeable about their products and prices. They even gave me more for my trade than other places. I didnt put $1 down on my Rav. Just my trade. They couldnt have been more patient. I was in that day and then they sent the paperwork to the bank and I had my truck 2 days later. Would def recommend this place and I look forward to leasing from them again in 35 months!!
Plaza Auto Mall sold me a lemon (damaged) car
by 07/01/2008on
I bought a 2007 certified used car from Plaza Auto Mall on Saturday late afternoon. At the time I drove it home, the car was running fine. But the next morning, when I drove it for 20 minutes, the engine started to overheat. And then 20 minutes later, the engine was extremely hot. I pulled over the car and turned it off. I tried to start it, but the engine was shaking, the whole car was shaking, I can't start the car. I let it cool down a little bit and tried a couple of times, the engine and the car were still shaking. I had to call roadside assistance to tow my car back to dealer. I only drove this car for 2 times, a total of 1 hour on the road, and I only owned this car for less than a day(just overnight). The dealer is still trying to fix it, they denied it's a damaged car and refused to give me a refund. And they threatened me that if I don't take the car back, they will leave my car on the street, if the car is lost, it will be my lose and responsibility.
