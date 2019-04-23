Customer Reviews of Plaza Honda
My Experience buying a Pre-owned Vehicle
Plaza Honda sucks! I bought a 2015 Honda CR-V Ex L from the Plaza Honda Auto Mall dealership on August 25, 2018. Wasn’t informed by Ms. Oneal that it was involved in an accident in 2016 at the time of purchase. Had I known, I would not have bought that vehicle. I didn’t even know about Carfax report. Had to return the vehicle twice to Honda Services. The second experience was worse that the first. After given the advice to ask for the vehicle’s Carfax report, Troy Esposito gave me one which shows that the vehicle indeed had an accident prior to me purchasing it. I am still waiting in him to show me a signed Carfax report. Had to pay to repair leaking transmission which they said was damaged during my ownership. I have since experienced lots of pushing around at Plaza Honda to resolve the issues about my vehicle. I will have to soon take the vehicle in again. This time for servicing because the light is showing that it needs to be serviced. Lessons learned: 1. Exercise due diligence by doing a good outer and inner structural examination when making a vehicle purchase from this dealership. 2. If it’s possible, walk with an experienced auto mechanic. 3. Pay careful attention to every aspect of the transaction. 4. Avoid sales representative who appears to be in a rush to close a deal for the sake of the commission that they get. I would avoid Plaza Honda like how I would avoid a plague!
Mohammed Was Amazing
by 04/02/2018on
I went to buy a used car and it just to happens the car I wanted was sold. He helped me find another car and even dealt with me being picky. He was so nice and helpful. He made the process so easy. I felt good leaving out of there with my brand new 2018 Hyundai. I got a good deal and was excited about it. I’m actually still excited. He made my car buying experience one to remember and enjoy.
honda/Civic
by 10/02/2017on
very simple process, excellent sales person. very well qualified to answer all questions. Car was available the next day. The monthly rates were competitive with the market palce
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pilot 2017
by 09/30/2017on
The great costumer service by Cathy and steve. Website well taken care of and it was done in a quick manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/26/2017on
I went in to Plaza Honda's showroom last week to discuss my options in either leasing or buying a new car, as the lease on my 2014 Pilot was ending. I had the awesome privilege of working with Sales & Leasing Consultant, Mrs. Jasmin Oneal. Mrs. Oneal took the time to explain in detail all of my options, and assured me that my experiences at Plaza Honda will greatly surpass anything I could ever experienced at another dealership. She is awesome! She exemplifies a tremendous wealth of knowledge in her field, is courteous and extremely professional. She sold this car, and at no time was I forced to buy anything, neither was I surprised by anything she failed to mention during our discussions. As I considered the 2017 Honda Pilot leasing option. At no point was she pushy, she simply caused me to fall head over heels in love with the my new Pilot. I love this car with all of the new features and stylish body shape. Gosh! I'm in love! Mrs. Oneal further took the time to ensure I understood how everything functioned, and connected the blue tooth with my phone. I'm beyond pleased and will highly recommend Mrs. Jasmine to all customers seeking to join the PLAZA HONDA family. You'll never working with Mrs. Jasmine Oneal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 09/26/2017on
Everything. They were very polite. All the cars are marvelous. The deals were great. I am very happy about the payments
Satisfied
by 09/22/2017on
The sales associate (Dexter) was very accomodating and was real helpful in getting me in the vehicle of my choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience
by 09/22/2017on
I was overwhelmed and anxious about making such a purchase but Jasmine made me feel relaxed which helped calm me. My experience was easier than I thought.
My experiance at plaza Honda .
by 09/15/2017on
Everyone was so nice and friendly; make sure I saw every car and made sure I didn't leave without being satisfied . Jasmine my sales associate was really helpful .
Honda Pilot
by 09/15/2017on
Your salesman Steve Shumel. I have leasing my last 4 cars form him, as well as my daughters. He is the reason I keep coming back
Great Service!
by 09/12/2017on
Listened to what we wanted. Presented me with the best options to make an informed decision. We were able to drive right out of the dealership with the vehicle we came to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A+!
by 09/05/2017on
Andron was extremely helpful and professional! Easy and smooth process from the test drive to vehicle delivery. Love my new Honda!!!
Accord Touring
by 09/01/2017on
People were friendly, answered all my questions evey time I had any. Helped me with the comparisons between all the vehicle options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DISHONEST BAIT AND SWITCH
by 08/30/2017on
I asked about a specific used car and got FOUR confirmations that it was in stock before I went to the dealership, including two on the day I went to see it. Then when I got there, I was told it had been sold several days before. "It hasn't been picked up, which is why we made the mistake. Can we interest you in this car instead....?" I hate that I fell for this and hope that you, reader, are smart and go somewhere else!
My first experienced on leasing a new car
by 08/30/2017on
Mr. Peterson helped me and he worked hard to help me find the best car ever. I was not expecting of leasing a new car, but it is better to lease a new car instead of an used car. I've learned a lot from Mr. Peterson and surely will recommend my friends on leasing a car at Honda. By the way, my only suggestion is to lower the price for college students because more college students will be able to afford paying to lease for their school years instead of using metrocard.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Plaza Honda
by 08/25/2017on
Dealing with Steve shumel best salesman took care of everything for me. Great staff at Plaza Honda , Love my Honda Civic Touring sedan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Civic Touring bought from Plaza Honda
by 08/25/2017on
Very professional, transparent and easy to work with. Got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted. Couldn't be happier with the overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 08/25/2017on
Sales person (Mr. Peterson) was very courteous, knowledgeable and helpful. We had our eye set on a car and he helped to get it since it was the only one in the color & make that we loved.
My first experience is leasing a car
by 08/23/2017on
Excellent service, attention to detail and customer's wishes, fast registration of necessary documents, the decision of all questions connected with delivery of the car
Good consumer buying experience
by 08/20/2017on
Efficient, knowledgeable specialist, fit car with need. I was interested in comparing the continuation of a lease versus purchasing a car. The specialist expertise, helped me with my decision.
Honda Lease experience
by 08/15/2017on
efficient & friendly. Usually it's a long-time-spending nerve-racking experience. I did not spend much time & left confident that made a good choice for me. Everything was done & prepared for me to go through quick introduction, to sign, to pick up the keys - I left smiling!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
