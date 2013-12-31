1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Life Quality BMW to purchase my 2008 328i, or lease a new 2011. The salesman, Jose Ceballos told be if I leased a new 328i today, the dealership would not charge me any wear and tear costs for the 2008 turn in. I made the deal based solely on his promise that there would be no end to lease charges. Jose gave me a hand shake and a smile and told me we had a deal if the leased the new car today. Three weeks later I received a bill form BMW for $2800!!! I am fighting this with the BBB and the Attorney General's Office. Don't go near this dishonest dealership and stay away form Jose!!!!! The trip to New Jersey to buy the BWM is highly recommended. This is the 4th BMW I have purchased or leased, because of this horrible experence, I am sorry to say it will be my last. Read more