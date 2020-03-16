5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just wanted to let everyone know that i had an amazing experience at this place. i HATE dealerships and the whole car buying process because in the past its always felt like a scam no matter where i went, they rush you to buy, rush you to sign and rush you right out the door. Well this was different, i went in and was lucky enough to link up with Hector who took his time, was extremely patient and although his job is to sell he treated me fairly and even put up with my indecisiveness for about a week or so before i finally made up my mind and purchased the vehicle . i didn't feel rushed, i didn't feel like I was in a factory, i felt comfortable and welcomed which ultimately made me purchase the car, well that and the fact that i believe I got a fair deal and the finance team worked with me to achieve a great APR and a manageable monthly note. Bottom line, i would definitely recommend this dealership and if you do decide to go there ask for Hector, he will definitely take great care of you! Read more