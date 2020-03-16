Bay Ridge Nissan
Super nice
by 03/16/2020on
DJ was super nice with us. We were hesitating between Nissan and another dealer, and that made a difference.
Great experience with everyone
by 02/15/2020on
Came in interested in a new Nissan rogue. Everyone (DJ the sales rep, the finance specialist, the insurance guy) were all very helpful. In particular they were very patient with me and went through every single possible option. You should definitely consider this dealership
Straightforward
by 01/16/2020on
BAHA a Salesman of Bay Ridge Nissan was Very Positive, Supportive, and Informative in Helping Me Get a Deal I Can Appreciate on a Nice Nissan Rogue AWD. Thanks
QX60
by 01/02/2020on
Just wanted to let everyone know that i had an amazing experience at this place. i HATE dealerships and the whole car buying process because in the past its always felt like a scam no matter where i went, they rush you to buy, rush you to sign and rush you right out the door. Well this was different, i went in and was lucky enough to link up with Hector who took his time, was extremely patient and although his job is to sell he treated me fairly and even put up with my indecisiveness for about a week or so before i finally made up my mind and purchased the vehicle . i didn't feel rushed, i didn't feel like I was in a factory, i felt comfortable and welcomed which ultimately made me purchase the car, well that and the fact that i believe I got a fair deal and the finance team worked with me to achieve a great APR and a manageable monthly note. Bottom line, i would definitely recommend this dealership and if you do decide to go there ask for Hector, he will definitely take great care of you!
5 stars dealer!!!
by 12/13/2019on
Just got our second vehicle from Bay Ridge Nissan and had a great experience. Thank you Sasha for making the exploration and decision making process easy. I never seen before a person and dealer that pays so much attention to the little things - from the detailing of the car to showroom ready to providing data and answers to questions without pressure of a sale. What a convenience to have a dealer like this near us. I would still buy from them if they were half way around the world! thank you, Sasha!
As I expected
by 12/10/2019on
The deal was 5 stars, doubts the questions were all answered clearly and with nothing to hide. I'm glad I decided to go to Bay Ridge, Hector was very professional and since today he has one more client in his folder. Mark the banker got me the best possible cup so that it would adapt to my possibility. Thank you and since today you have a Satisfied customer and I have my Nissan Murano that I like. 👍
Great experience!
by 11/18/2019on
I’m a loyal Toyota customer but bay ridge of Nissan is my new home thanks to Sales Manager Sasha. He gave me a deal I couldn’t refuse.
Great
by 11/18/2019on
Sasha was very helpful and gave me everything I asked for I am more than satisfied. I will recommend and possibly purchase again.
Amazing customer service
by 11/13/2019on
excellent help from sales representative Hector Gonzalez and finance representative Mike. I came in there with a 2018 Nissan Rogue in mind and they did not deter me or persuade me into buying another car. They both gave me the information that I needed without any nonsense. And helped me leave the lot with a my new rogue. I highly recommen these guys to anyone who needs helps trying to pick a car or learn more about a car that they already had in mind
Great buying experience!
by 10/27/2019on
Went in just to see what was out there. Robert was the best thing that could have happened for us. It was a first buying experience and he took his time to answer all of my (many) questions and even offer information I didn’t think to ask. He was really patient, worked within our budget, and helped us find a great car. He made sure I knew my options and really took his time to make sure I got the perfect package. All in all, from picking out the car to picking it up, the process was great! I’d recommmend this place, and especially Rob, to anyone looking to get a new car!
Awesome ✨
by 09/20/2019on
This is the excellent place to purchase your first car. The staff was very professional and attentive to all my needs. They help me to stick within my budget . Robert, my sale consultant, Did a phenomenal job , when it comes to helping me stick within my limits, dealing with the auto insurance and down payment . I would highly recommend him. My very first purchase and I am truly glad that it was at bay Ridge . Again, I would highly recommend to EVERYONE!!!
Great buying experience!
by 06/02/2019on
Reggie, Rob, Samantha and the whole team at Bay Ridge Nissan provided outstanding service as we walked through the process of buying a car from their dealership! They helped us select the best car in our price range, answered all our questions and gave us a great deal!
Sales Representative Jeffrey Chan
by 04/16/2019on
I went to buy a Nissan Rogue, I was greeted by the sales Rep. Jeffrey Chan, OMG!! He was fabulous, I was nervous and unsure if I was going to actually make a purchase. Jeffrey made me feel like I was with my best friend and he would not steer me wrong, I learn so much about buying a used car and he found me the car I was looking for at a affordable price which was my main worry. I highly recommend JEFFERY CHAN. PLEASE IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BUY JEFFREY IS YOUR GUY. ALL OF THE STAFF WERE VERY PLEASANT.
Q70
by 03/26/2019on
I worked with a great sales guy whose name is Hector. He went above and beyond to make sure the deal was done. He also called about 2 days later to check on me and the car. I highly reccomend anyone looking for a car purchase at bay ridge Nissan to go there and ask specifically FOR HECTOR!!
THIS PLACE IS A SCAM!!!! BE VERY CAREFUL [non-permissible content removed[
by 02/14/2019on
Watch out for this dealership, the manager, Dwayne, is giving out predatory loans. He will give you one interest rate and then will offer you a lower interest rate with a warranty. When you cancel the warranty he won't give you your money back. Be very careful with this dealership
Smooth & Easy!
by 01/31/2019on
David Martin made my experience at Bay Ridge an awesome one! Bay Ridge has been in my family and we went in with the intent of working with a specific salesperson and got David instead and I absolutely DO NOT regret it. I'll recommend him to anyone! He takes great care of his customers. The atmosphere at Bay Ridge was also very welcoming and friendly.
Sasha Shartilov the great sale's man.
by 01/20/2019on
I recently just bought a 2010 Nissan Altima and was very satisfied with the service that Sasha provided me. He was very professional and got me in a car the same night. I recommend anyone to shop for their car at Bay Ridge Nissan and ask for Sasha. Best Wishes Joe. C.
car purchase
by 12/22/2018on
We recently bought a Pre-owned 2017 BMW from Bay Ridge Nissan. Our salesman, Mark Brown, is great. He helped us from the inception to the end of sales. The job dedication did not end there. We had a little issue after the sale. We contacted Mark .Naturally,he jumped right in and helped us resolve the problem quickly. Buying a car is not only an important investment, but it also is an exhausted job. Therefore, we really appreciate the knowledge, the customer care and dedication of a sales professional like Mark . Tony and Nancy N.
Very Exited with my New Sleek Nissan Murano
by 12/08/2018on
Robert Siew is the man he is very helpfull pleanty of knowledge and Got me the best price.. thats why I came back for 2nd car for wife Nissan Rogue from Rob again thanks For your great service.
Turned a frown upside down :-)
by 10/29/2018on
Robert Siew and his Manager (Guy in the Nice Jacket lol) really took care of me. I came in blowing steam after getting the run around all morning from other dealerships. They were able to match the price I wanted to spend and had me drive out same day with real plates and all. I will definitely recommend this place and those two guys to everyone when asked about my new baby! (2019 Altima SR) Thanks guys!
Amazing guys in sales department
by 10/26/2018on
it took me minutes to finish a purchase, sales agent Mahmoud knew exactly what i'm looking for.
