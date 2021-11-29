Bay Ridge Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Bay Ridge Hyundai
BUYER BEWARE!!! Disrespectful and unprofessional
by 11/29/2021on
BUYER BEWARE!!! It's a particularly bad first car buying experience. First, when I signed the lease agreement, the finance guy named nick says he will give me a platinum service contract for free which is worth 2400 but I find out on the lease agreement shows I have to pay it myself. And my sales representative Jabari also said I would get the all-weather floor mats for free, it’s been almost two months since I haven’t gotten it yet, and ask Jabari for any updates, NEVER EVER reply to me back. If someone from THIS dealership told you that they will give you things or services for free, PLZ GO CHECK OUT THE CONTRACT YOU SIGNED THE MONEY MIGHT COME FROM YOUR POCKET!!!! Then the gm Adam came out with some excuse like “nick is a new guy” and gave me a solution that an 800 dollar check, which I still have to pay 1600 by myself. By now, I still don’t receive any of these things, the floor mat, the check, and the apologies from anyone at the dealership. They are dishonest and all of them take advantage of customers, especially people like me first-time car buyers. People from this dealership are trying to ruin their reputation.
Please read the bottom portion first
by 09/24/2021on
UPDATE Well after 7 to 9 weeks I finally getting my 2022 Tucson with all the problems the below, I have a whole new set of problems due to Hyundai not knowing what to do when transferring plates and now I am going to have my license suspended in two days, all because Hyundai instead of transferring my plates like I said to them several times, Hyundai Bayridge ended up going out and getting all new plates at the cost of $380. One of the reasons I wanted to keep my plate, I am disabled and I have a disabled plate and being that I'm not in Florida right now I can't go to the motor vehicle to switch out new plate. The girl in motor vehicle told me it's extremely easy to fix just just cancel the transaction for the new plates and then transfer my old plate and it would've cost me $26 instead of the $380. I spoke to the girl at motor vehicle in Florida she said I just paid the two-year registration on the old plate. Unfortunately Hyundai is giving me the runaround specifically Adam general manager saying that he needs to call his international girl to see what can be done, first of all I didn't know Florida and New York was international. Second I explain to him exactly what the young lady told me at motor vehicle in Florida. When I told Adam I've had nothing but problems he says what are you talking about I said well I was supposed to get my car the next day and then you told me I would get it three weeks later and then I don't know nine weeks later the car finally comes in. He is under the assumption that everything below in my complaint about the sale he feels doesn't pertain to this. I said to him this is all one sale from beginning till the end and I had nothing but problems, he said we took care of all that (gave me money off) said Adam. I stated it's all one sale this is all one sale. Anyway it will be the last sale that I have a spend money at this place. If you are shopping for a Hyundai and hassle free I strongly recommend you go elsewhere but that's entirely up to you. -------------------------------------- If I can give them zero stars I would because they don't even deserve one. Do you not trust this place to buy your car or SUV. They lead me to believe that the car was on the lot and i was told by Neal the salesperson they are are locating they SUV and he would know in five minutes well an hour went by and asked again and now I was informed that he was trying to locate one for me, in the meantime he had me sign all the documents and gave a $5000 deposit to put on hold until I received the SUV. So since I didn't wanna wait anymore I said just call or text me later and let me know when the car is coming in and he even wrote his cell phone on my sales slip. This was on Monday I didn't hear anything from him or anyone from the dealership so now it's Tuesday and after I read the back and very fine print it says they have up to 30 days to locate and deliver and if I cancel that it's gonna cost me for any expense that they in car so I called the dealership the next day and told them it's not in transit to cancel I asked to speak to the sales manager but he was too busy to get onto the phone and said he will call me back later that day Remember it's Tuesday here it is Thursday he still has not called me back I have not heard anything from the dealership at all.
Worst customer experience of my shopping lifetime.
by 03/06/2021on
January 9 - Visit dealership and chose to lease Hyundai Santa Fe. The model I wanted was unavailable to I commitment to a deposit in order to order in the trim requests from another dealership. In the following week Neil, the salesperson, was difficult to get ahold of. I requested emailed copies of the signed purchase order several times which he failed to remit, and was concerned about the lack of communication as to the status of the procurement of the vehicle. By the end of the week I was feeling apprehensive but he confirmed that a vehicle had arrived. January 16 - I go to pick up the vehicle and notice damage on the bumper. Neil told me in two weeks, when the registration was ready, he would pick up the vehicle, provide a loaner car, take it in for service, provide my permanent registration. I told him I wasn’t comfortable with that and he offered to throw in a set of all-weather floor mats - a small gesture for a small but unacceptable problem. I had no reason not to believe this, because it seemed like a simple commitment, so I took his word as a good will agreement, and rolled off the lot. When I got home I noticed deep scratching on the hood that I had not seen at the dealership. Neil assured me this would be repaired like new as well. For the next six weeks I constantly emailed, called, and sent text messages to the salesperson. He would send dismissive responses, but always reiterated that the commitments would be upheld, the work would be completed, and my promised all-weather floor mats would be provided. There was one full week where he did not reply at all. Eventually I started copying in two persons described as managers, Richard Vento and Lulu Hope, who at times also promised that Neil would come and take care of the issues, but what I found most disconcerting about their interaction was the general lack of customer service. I know my requests to be reasonable, as it is to uphold an agreement made at time of purchase, but there has been no sign that the dealership management cares about the satisfaction of the customer, nor of the reputation of their salacious business. Wednesday February 24 - The crescendo took place last week, when I realized that my temporary registration was expired by a week. The Two weeks promise had turned into six, and I had been driving around with an expired registration, purely due to the negligence of the dealership that I was actively and repeatedly contacting. This lit some sort of fire under the salesman, and he drove over and replaced it the same day. He then scheduled the work to replace the damage to the bumper, as well as severe scratching to the hood that I noticed on the vehicle as soon as I got it home (which he immediately stated would also be fixed without question). Monday March 1 - Friday March 5 - The car was picked up Monday and dropped off Friday (inside one week) when I went to check the car, not only was the damage to the hood not fixed, there was only one carpet floor mat in the vehicle, on the passenger side. What seems like incompetence at best, and sadistic taunting at the worst. This was a lease on a NEW vehicle, and what I was given was a third rate, damaged car. I am disappointed because at no point have I asked for more than what I was originally promised, and I have been met with subversion, dishonesty, and lackluster attempts to quell the rampant failure. I wouldn’t wish this experience on my worst enemy, as no one deserves to be lied to and misled in a business transaction.
Great experience.
by 02/25/2021on
Very good experience. Rosa tried to get me the very best deal. Rohan explained finance and insurance options to me. The team listened to what I needed and tried to explore multiple options with me. They were not “pushy” and I really appreciated that. I will definitely continue to use this dealership. Side note- I saw a couple of bad reviews about specific members of the team, one of which helped me. I was very surprised to see that, as my experience was the total opposite.
second time's a charm
by 12/09/2019on
we leased an elantra in 2017 and got a great price and great service from this dealer so we decided to give them another shot when it was time to get into another car. in over 30 years of car buying experience this was the easiest deal I ever made. I told them what I wanted, how much I was willing to pay and walked out with a new 2020 elantra SEL. I do my homework before I walk into a dealership and I know the tricks of the trade having been in the business myself. I know that my experience might be totally different from someone else's but I would definitely give these guys a shot if you're looking to get into a hyundai.
Unethical Business - Avoid
by 10/10/2019on
This is a poorly managed dealership with unethical business practices. False advertising, bait & switch schemes, flat out [non-permissible content removed]. This dealership damages the Hyundai brand. I would avoid this dealership and certainly would not trust a thing they say. Poorly informed/trained sales people with poor management.
Superb Service
by 08/02/2019on
Neil and Sam were so hospitable and worked out a great deal for Me in a timely fashion. I made a new friend and have a beautiful 2019 Sonata Sport. Thanks BR Hyundai!!!
Supurb Service
by 08/02/2019on
I have been to other dealerships and the service was awesome. I felt comfortable and not pressured into getting a vehicle I did not want. Everyone was happy. Neil was absolutely awesome and Sam was just great. I made a new friend and got a beautiful Sonata Sport. Thanks Bay Ridge Hyundai!!!!
Excellent customer service
by 07/19/2019on
My salesman Neil was very attentive. And very knowledgeable of his service. He was very patient with me and I’m very grateful to have had him as my salesman. Very different from most salesman.
Great experience
by 05/17/2019on
Highly recommend them .My salesman Joe Esposito was professional, courteous and patient.Love my new car!!! Thanks!!
Good
by 12/14/2018on
I would like to thank Anthony for helping and showing us the car with every single detail. Pretty experienced salesman. I would recommend him to whoever is coming there and on the top people there really nice.
Best experience
by 12/12/2018on
This was my third car buying experience and the most pleasant. The service was informative, accomadating and on point. Manny Perez, salesmen, talked without gimmicks and answered all my questions attentively. I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks again Manny. I am a proud owner of a Dodge Durango.
Customer service stink
by 11/27/2018on
I was surprised how nasty was the man in charge there. The arab guy with the name of Sam He was arrogant basty and very pushy. He told us the car we wanted wasnt on stock. They have 5 and also he came after checking two time and told us good luck in a nasty way. We are good customers with kia for 12 years and mazda for 3 years and we were hopi g to be part of your establishment but we cant consider going back. Because of that man Sorry. Customer service is number one priority for this type of business and this man ruined it for you
hyundai tuscon
by 11/02/2018on
Ask Julio Perez for assistance when you visit bay ridge hyundai dealership. He was very helpful, arranged test drive in minutes, answered all questions and was very friendly. Offered the best deal we got at the moment.
Unprofessionalism
by 09/28/2018on
Horrible service. Sales representative (Aniel) had me wait for an hour then disappeared and no one knew where he went so I waked out. What a waste of time. They guy looked like a mechanic not even a sales representative. No wonder why this showroom is a ghost town
First time leasing
by 07/20/2018on
Went to Bay Ridge Hyundai and they were great !! Kevin Crespo Was my sales person and he was great !! ! He founded me my car (that I LOVE) he was friendly, personalable and there was no BS !! He work with me till the every end. The Atmosphere was clam and very friendly. It was a great experience for my first time leasing.
UNPROFESSIONAL! NOT SATISFIED
by 06/21/2018on
This is my first time purchasing a car and they have made it a bad experience for me. At first they seemed very helpful, I mean all sales associates work hard with you so they can make sales but once I purchased the vehicle the communication later cease to exist!!! I am higly disspointed in the communication. Sales associate Mohammad was helpful at first when I purchased the car, but once I was told I needed points to solidify my purchase I communicated with him to clarify what documents were needed. There was no response nor was he helpful, he has been deliberately ignoring me hence why I am making this bad review. Ive tried calling the dealership left messages still no one to help me!!! I called today and asked to speak with management to further assist me with finalizing everything. I am not pleased with this dealership for a first time buyer I would think sales associate would make you feel at ease when buying a car but all they care about is making sales they will not further help you if you needed!! If you purchase from this dealer I would work with someone in charge or just go to another dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 04/26/2018on
Very helpful Salesman Julio Perez professional got me the dear For what I could afford The head Manager was super helpful getting me the best deal on the car, getting me the best and the lowest financing. The person who got me the lone made it EZ and a good experience thank you Bay Ridge Hyundai
Avoid at all costs
by 03/11/2018on
Recently I found a vehicle that was being advertised on several auto search websites that I was interested in. After contacting this dealer as to its availability and getting a Carfax emailed to me I decided to make the 3+ hour round trip journey to Brooklyn to look at it. I test drove the car and decided that it was a good buy and I was going to negotiate to buy it. I sat down with the salesman and explained that I was not looking for financing as I planned on paying cash for it. He went to his manager and came back to tell me that he would only honor the advertised price if I financed it with $3000 down. If I want to buy it with no financing it would cost me $3,000.00 more over and above the advertised price. I pointed out to him that on 3 different websites and the dealers own site there was no mention of the fact that the advertised price was only available if it was financed. Needless to say I left without buying the vehicle and the feeling that this dealer was dishonest and sleazy. The next day I decided to call the general sales manager to find out if he was aware of the unethical behavior of his sales department. I asked the receptionist to transfer me to his line and she kept asking me what I wanted to talk to him about. I would only tell her I was a customer who tied to purchase a vehicle and had a complaint and wanted to talk to him before I contacted Hyundai corporate consumer complaints. After waiting for a while a man who identified himself as Mohammed the assistant general manager picked up (he is listed on the companys website as a salesperson) and again grilled me about the nature of my call. I repeated my explanation and was told he was not currently available. I then left my phone number with the request to have him call me when he was available. Almost a week later I have yet to hear from him which is not surprising as the Better Business Bureau gives Bay Ridge Hyundai a grade of F . My advice to anyone thinking of dealing with this company is to steer clear; there are many reputable car dealerships out there but this dealer not one of them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trustworthy
by 07/29/2016on
Called up for a price on a new Hyundai Sonata over the phone, they gave the most competitive price. When I went to the showroom they honored the price. Happy with the transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with my Used Car Purchase
by 07/24/2016on
I recently purchased a used jaguar from Bay Ridge Hyundai and was very happy with the service. I recommend this dealer to everyone in Brooklyn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
