I was recommended by a friend who is a mechanic and owns his shop he deals with this company buying parts and knows Peter ,Neil, service writers besides knowing owner and gm. My friend said you need a strut this is a brand new Cadillac xt4 how is this possible ? OK np he said bring it to Bayridge chevrolet they can do it because your under warranty. So I did. Met Peter on a Monday he said we have your strut come tomorrow. Tuesday im there at 8am and had to explain the situation to Neil who is a very rude person who thinks hes a wise guy the way he speaks to people I would not I guess he saw my tattoos and thought it was ok to curse while talking. So I reminded him after the strut installation a major component of the cars front end to DO A WHEEL ALIGNMENT . He responds we know are you a mechanic ? I said no im fifty eight have and still work on my collector cars as a hobby .Three oclock my Cadillac is ready I pick it up Neil says who worked on your car before us ? I said my friend Joey he did two oil changes on it thats it .Neil says It looks like somebody sprayed oil on the strut . Why would you say that Neil ? What did my friend have to gain ? My car was brought here to fix under warranty. I get the bill I dont see any mention of the wheel alignment .I asked Peter he said the mechanic did the alignment and its not listed because its included in struts work order. I know that this is NOT TRUE everything is listed separately showing time ,parts,and labor. I called told Peter and my friend who is a mechanic called and asked Peter about this he also said mechanic said it was done. I asked my mechanic to do a wheel alignment because my new Cadillac is pulling to the right side THE SIDE STRUT WAS INSTALLED he found the wheel alignment was OUT and WAS NOT DONE. I paid my mechanic 95.00 for the wheel alignment I dont trust them and you should not also for your safety .My tires definitely would have worn out pre maturely if i didnt have the knowledge to know about mechanics. BEWARE BAD SERVICE . I invite bayridge chevrolet , and NEIL to contact me to refund my 95.00 the service writers know my mechanic . Read more