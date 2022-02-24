1 out of 5 stars service Rating

f I could give 0 star. I bought my car there, online, pretty easy and smooth ride. Where I park my car in NYC, one of the garage attendant broke the cap covering the plug for charging (like a gas cap) while parking the car. I went to the dealership, got an estimate and was told 3 to 4 days. It has been over 4 weeks. Each time the service manager has an excuse: it is at the body shop, we are waiting for the part etc.. On Monday, I called Ford HQ to ask how long does it take to get a spare part for a Mach-e? They got in touch with Frank and were told "tomorrow" - few minutes later I talked to Frank who also told me "tomorrow". Yesterday, Tuesday, I called back - no answer. Today - Wednesday I called back - No answer. In turn of event, I received a push notification from my insurance about a new claim. An error one may think? I called my insurance, only to be made aware my car was involved in a accident last Thursday. Not only no one called me, but it look like a plain fail cover up.....lets see what tomorrow brings.... Read more