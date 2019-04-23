2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Plaza Honda sucks! I bought a 2015 Honda CR-V Ex L from the Plaza Honda Auto Mall dealership on August 25, 2018. Wasn’t informed by Ms. Oneal that it was involved in an accident in 2016 at the time of purchase. Had I known, I would not have bought that vehicle. I didn’t even know about Carfax report. Had to return the vehicle twice to Honda Services. The second experience was worse that the first. After given the advice to ask for the vehicle’s Carfax report, Troy Esposito gave me one which shows that the vehicle indeed had an accident prior to me purchasing it. I am still waiting in him to show me a signed Carfax report. Had to pay to repair leaking transmission which they said was damaged during my ownership. I have since experienced lots of pushing around at Plaza Honda to resolve the issues about my vehicle. I will have to soon take the vehicle in again. This time for servicing because the light is showing that it needs to be serviced. Lessons learned: 1. Exercise due diligence by doing a good outer and inner structural examination when making a vehicle purchase from this dealership. 2. If it’s possible, walk with an experienced auto mechanic. 3. Pay careful attention to every aspect of the transaction. 4. Avoid sales representative who appears to be in a rush to close a deal for the sake of the commission that they get. I would avoid Plaza Honda like how I would avoid a plague! Read more